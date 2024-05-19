LUT (Luton Town) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction LUT 48 % Chance of Winning FUL 52 % Bet Now! Luton Town will face Fulham in the Premier League at Kenilworth Road on Sunday. It may very well be the final time that Luton Town play in the Premier League. Luton Town sit in 18th place in the Premier League, 3 points behind the safety spot that Nottingham Forest currently occupies. A win for Forest relegates Luton straight away. A loss for Forest and a win for Luton Town will get the two teams level on points. However, if Luton Town want to survive, then they will have to beat Fulham by a minimum of 12 goals, and that is if Nottingham Forest do not score in their game against Nottingham Forest, which is next to impossible. Hence, it is inevitable that Luton Town will be the team that goes down. The Hatters travelled to the London Stadium for their last game. They took an early lead through Sambi Lokonga and then went into halftime with the lead. They collapsed in the second half as West Ham scored three to end their hopes of surviving. Fulham's last game in the Premier League came face-to-face against Manchester City at Craven Cottage. They were easily beaten on the day, thanks to a brace from Gvardiol and a goal each from Foden and Alvarez. Fulham has a chance to finish as high as 12, provided they win and Wolves and Palace lose. Finishing a few places higher would bring in extra revenue that could be crucial for them come next season.

Luton Town vs Fulham Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head meetings between these two London rivals favour Fulham single handedly. In the last 5 games between these teams, Luton Town have no wins to show for; 2 games have ended in a draw, with Fulham winning three times.

Luton Town have not mathematically been relegated yet, but it is a given considering where they are at the moment. The best this team can do is give their fans a worthy performance that will make them proud. Luton Town are a team that provided us with some big moments in the Premier League. Their attacking football did really catch the eye of many, and now, with nothing much to play for, we can see them loosening their shackles.

For Fulham, they will want to end their campaign on a high note. Their away form has been a big question mark this season. A win on the road should send them into next season with better morale. Based on everything, we do feel Fulham have a better chance of winning.

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Luton Town vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

Luton Town are going into this game with a sliver of hope of not being relegated, but the outcome is more or less decided. Fulham, on the other hand, also do not have much to play for in this game. Fulham currently have just one win in each of their last five games. Luton Town’s recent struggles, especially in getting wins, are what are going to get them relegated. The Hatters failed to perform in the crunch moments, and hence their fate is sealed with respect to their survival. The bookies have backed Fulham as slight favourites to win this game. Luton are given a chance here because of their better form at home in comparison to Fulham away.

Luton Town were really good at their home towards the end of last year. However, they failed to build on that record. Rob Edwards’ team over the course of this season had their waves of form, with them lacking consistency, especially at home. The Hatters have a 22% win rate at Kenilworth Road. Scoring goals has never been a problem for this London outfit. They have scored in 15 of their last 16 games in the Premier League. They average 1.44 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.18 at Kenilworth Road. Their brand of attacking football is what sees them get more goals in games.

Fulham this season has built their success at Craven Cottage. Away from home, their record has been horrible. The Cottagers have a 17% win rate, which is worse than that of Luton at home. The Cottagers average 1.11 goals away from their home ground this season, compared to an expected goal ratio of 1.40. Fulham away from home are highly underperforming when it comes to their expected goal tally. They should be scoring more goals.

In terms of conceding goals, Luton Town have always been very open at the back due to the way they attack. The Hatters have let in 1.83 goals on average in front of their fans this season. Based on the numbers above, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We call for Fulham to score two or more goals in this game. We also believe that Fulham will win this game by a 1-goal margin. We believe that both teams will find a way to score in this game. Luton Town this season have failed to score in just 6% of their games at home.

We do not see this game as a very high-scoring encounter, as Fulham away from home tends to stay compact. Fulham are not a team that thrash teams by big margins. We do not see any team keeping a clean sheet in this game. Luton Town have kept a clean sheet in just 12% of their home games until now, and Fulham have 22% on the road.

When it comes to scoring first, Fulham have a slightly better record than Luton Town heading into this game. The Cottagers have scored first in 14 of their 37 games. Luton Town, meanwhile, have managed to break the deadlock in 11 of their 37 games. Our pick is for Luton Town to score first in this game. We believe that there will be an emotional crowd at Kenilworth Road, and hence we urge the team to react to that and start quickly.

When it comes to scoring for Luton Town, we will back their top scorer, Carlton Morris, to be the favourite to score. The returning Adebayo is also a good shout, especially due to the aerial presence he has. Another tip we will give is to back Alfie Doughty to get an anytime assist in this game. Doughty has created 42 chances from set pieces alone and has five assists to show for it. With Adebayo on the team, we expect him to add to that tally before the season ends.

For Fulham, we will back Andreas Perriera to either score or assist in this game. The Brazilian playmaker has had a solid season playing in midfield. Andreas has created a total of 84 chances this season, which is more than any other Fulham player since 2003/04. Andreas has also contributed with important goals this season; hence, he is the underdog to get something in this game.

Final prediction:Fulham to beat Luton Town.

Luton Town Player List

Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski

Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty

Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley

Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend

Luton Town Playing XI

Player Role Thomas Kaminski Goalkeeper Teden Mengi Defender Fred Onyedinma Defender Daiki Hashioka Defender Issa Kabore Wingback Alfie Doughty Wingback Jordan Clark Midfielder Ross Barkley Midfielder Carlton Morris Attacker Pelly Ruddock Midfielder Tahith Chong Attacker

Luton Town Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, L, L

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Armando Broja

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Tosin Adarabaioyo Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Tom Cairney Midfielder Alex Iwobi Midfielder Andreas Pereira Attacker Rodrigo Muniz Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): L, D, D, L, W

Luton Town vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played:62

Luton Town wins:22

Everton wins:31

Matches are drawn:9

Luton Town vs Fulham Betting Odds

Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.95.

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.26.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.95.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.