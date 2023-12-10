LUT (Luton Town) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction LUT 1 % Chance of Winning MCI 99 % Bet Now! Luton Town are set to welcome a frustrated Manchester City side to Kenilworth Road in the Premier League on Sunday. Luton Town are 18th in the Premier League table with 9 points from 15 games. On the other hand, Manchester City have lost further ground from the top. The Citizens find themselves 4th on the table with 30 points from 15 games. They are now 6 points behind Arsenal who are in the league. Manchester City in their last game in the Premier League were bruised and beaten by Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side. The Villains were dominant and gave the City their worst nightmare by not allowing them to dictate the game. Villa was a pressing machine squeezing City in and getting the ball back from them as soon as they could. City’s midfield without Rodri couldn’t cope with the likes of Douglas Luiz and John McGinn. Manchester City just had 2 shots in the game which is the lowest Manchester City have ever managed in a Premier League game in their history. It was also the lowest a Pep Guardiola side has ever managed against an opponent. Those two shots came in one play for Manchester City with Martinez making two back-to-back saves to deny Erling Haaland on the break. Villa had some great chances to take the lead and easily should have been at least two up before halftime. The goal for Villa finally came in as Leon Bailey schooled Gvardiol and then faked another two defenders to get on his right and unleash a shot that deflected off Dias to go into the net. Luiz should have sealed the game with a curling shot that hit the post, beating Ederson hands down. Villa easily held on for the win. Luton Town on the other hand welcomes Arsenal to Kenilworth Road in a game that ended in heartbreak for the Hatters. 5 minutes after Martinelli gave Arsenal the lead, Osho equalised with a brilliant header. Jesus scored just before halftime but once again Luton got back into the game through Adebayo. They then even went on to take the lead through Barkley. Arsenal quickly responded through Havertz and it was heartbreak for the Luton faithful as Declan Rice put a spear through their hearts by scoring the winner in the 7thminute of added time right at the death.

Luton Town vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

Luton Town and Manchester City have not played each other in the Premier League but have often met in the lower Leagues of English football. The head-to-head record between these two sides is dominated by Manchester City.

In the last 8 games between these two teams, Manchester City have won on 4 occasions, 4 games ended in a stalemate with Luton Town not winning a single game. City has dominated Luton Town in the lower tiers of English Football with this being their first meeting in the top tier since 1992.

Manchester City had a horrible time against Aston Villa midweek. The major cause why City lost is when they missed Rodri in midfield. Pep Guardiola’s last 5 defeats came when Rodri either missed out through injury or suspension.

The Spaniard is key in keeping possession, breaking down the play and progressing it forward. He keeps this City side ticking hence is probably their most important player. The return of Rodri easily gives Manchester City a better chance of winning.

It will be very hard for Luton Town to topple Manchester City. They took points from Liverpool and nearly did against Arsenal as well but Manchester City are surely coming into this game with pressure that in most cases fuels them to do better. It will be one of the biggest upsets of the season if Luton Town can beat Manchester City.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Luton Town vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Manchester City goes into this game as dominant favourites to beat Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Sunday. The odds in this game do favour the defending champions but Villa are no pushovers in this game.

Though Manchester City come into this game from a disastrous run of form this should be a cakewalk for Pep Guardiola’s side on any given day. We do expect a one-sided matchup in London on Sunday.

Luton Town for their status has had quite a decent home-scoring record in the Premier League. The Hatters averaged 1.29 goals a game this season at Kenilworth Road.

Manchester City have been leaking goals left, right and centre this season. Luton Town could have a shout of scoring here.

Luton Town has not been punching bags this season as many have suggested. They have defensively not been very at home conceding 1.71 goals a game. Manchester City on the other hand have scored 2.00 goals on average when they travel to other stadiums in the League. The Citizens’ backline however tends to concede 1.25 goals away on average this season

Based on the provided data we predict the following outcomes. We predict that this game has no chance of being goalless. Our pick is for Manchester City to score 2 or more goals in this game. Luton Town does have a big shout of scoring as Manchester City have been ragged at the back.

After Aston Villa, City this season have failed to score in two away games this season. In terms of clean sheets, both the Hatters and the Citizens have low chances to keep their goal clean. However, we believe that City has a chance of keeping a clean sheet.

If you want to take a risk and back the City's defence then it could [pay off. Aston Villa have had a great record having led at halftime in 83% of their games. City meanwhile has won the first half in just 29% of their games this season.

Luton Town this season have won none of their 1st halves this season. The Hatters either tend to go into the break level or trailing. City meanwhile also does not tend to win most of their halftime battles winning just 25% of the first 45.

In terms of scoring first, City have been better than Luton Town. Pep Guardiola’s team have scored 1st in 10 of their 15 matches this season whereas Luton has scored first in just 3 of their 15. Based on this our tips are City to score 1st in the game and go into halftime with the lead.

Referee Tim Robinson likes to keep the game disciplined by producing yellow cards. The official average is 3.54 cards on average this season. We doubt this game would be very heated hence we do predict this game to produce under 4 yellow cards.

Issa Kabore for Luton Town is our prediction to get a yellow considering he already has 4 this season and could be coming up against the pace of Doku or the trickery of Grealish.

For Manchester City, the goals are drying up a little but Erling Haaland remains Manchester City’s best outlet to score a goal. Haaland still leads the charts for City and was the closest to score for City against Aston Villa. Luton Town do struggle with balls into the box and Haaland is an ace attacking crosses. Hence, we do expect the Norwegian to score at Kenilworth Road.

Elijah Adebayo was a brilliant shout against Arsenal midweek and gave the Gunners’ defence all sorts of problems. Adebayo is Luton Town’s joint top scorer in the Premier League this season and does look to have a goal in him. Attackers have cost this City defence some problems and a strong, imposing and physical presence like Adebayo could find the net for Luton Town on Sunday.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Luton Town

Luton Town Player List

Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski

Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty

Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley

Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend

Luton Town Playing XI

Player Role Thomas Kaminski Goalkeeper Teden Mengi Defender Gabriel Osho Defender Amari’i Bell Defender Issa Kabore Defender Alfie Doughty Defender Pelly Ruddock Midfielder Ross Barkley Midfielder Elijah Adebayo Attacker Andros Townsend Attacker Jacob Brown Attacker

Luton Town Team Form(Last five-game): L, L, W, L, D

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Josko Gvardiol Defender Ruben Dias Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Phil Foden Midfielder Julian Alvarez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): L, D, D, D, W

Luton Town vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:49

Luton Town wins:14

Manchester City wins:20

Matches are drawn:15

Luton Town vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 24.00.

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.14.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 8.20.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.