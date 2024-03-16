LUT (Luton Town) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction
LUT
45%
Chance of Winning
NFFC
55%
England
City Ground
Luton Town in their last game travelled to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth. The first half was brilliant by Luton Town. Tahith Chong opened the scoring by converting Clarke’s in-swinging cross superbly. Doughty’s overlapping run and cross found Ogbene in the 31st minute making it 2-0. The half ended perfectly for them as Ross Barkley on the counter made it 3-0 for the visitors. The plot however crumbled in the 2nd half for Rob Edward’s side as Solanke mounted the comeback. The Cherries scored 4 goals in the matter of 33 minutes to end up winning 4-3 on the night.
Nottingham Forest in their last game visited the Amex Stadium to face Brighton in the Premier League. The game did not have much for the visitors as they failed to get the better of the Seagulls. Forest conceded a poor own goal through Omobamidele after the defender got a poor touch to Pascal Gross’ free kick. Forest post that point did not do much to threaten Brighton with their most notable efforts coming from Origi. The Brighton keeper did well to stop one shot with the other one going off target that the Belgian striker should have done better with. In the end, Brighton kept a rare clean sheet forcing Forest to leave the South Coast empty-handed.
Facts:
- Luton Town does have quite a good record against Nottingham Forest in their last 5 League games at Kenilworth Road. In those 5 games, the Hatters are unbeaten winning 2 and drawing 3 against the Tricky Trees.
- The last time Nottingham Forest played at Kenilworth Road was back in 2022 in the Championship. The Tricky Trees lost that game 1-0. Forest also lost in their last top-flight visit to Kenilworth Road back in 1992.
- Luton Town have not been the best when it comes to their home performances. The Hatters have lost 6 of their last 8 games at home winning the remaining 2. The Hatters go into this on the back of 3 continuous defeats at home having last lost more home games in a row back in 2015 with 4.
Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head meetings between these two sides have been quite even with no team having the bragging rights. In the last 7 games between these teams, Luton Town have won 2 times, 3 games have ended up in a draw with Nottingham Forest winning 2 times as well.
The loss for Luton Town in their last game was gut-wrenching. They were brilliant in the first half but lost the plot in the second half. They were better organised in the first 45 and their attacks looked deadly having breached Bournemouth so many times. Rob Edward’s problem this season has been his side’s defensive organisation. Luton is always way open, especially with their man-to-man marking that enables opponents to exploit open spaces. The Hatters will surely need to work on that as Forest has the speed to cut through them.
Nuno Santo’s men should surely be licking their lips when it comes to playing the Hatters on Sunday. This is a perfect game for them to add another 3 points to their kitty. This game basically will hinge on which team has the better attack on the day. In terms of personnel we do back Nottingham Forest here hence they have a better chance of winning in this game.
Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips
Luton Town in their last game were mercilessly turned over by Bournemouth even though they had a 3-goal lead going into halftime. If it was any other team that the Hatters were playing then their odds to them would be massively different. Forest are not in the best of sorts as well but their recent record has been much better than the Hatters. Hence Nuno Santo’s men have a slight advantage over the home team this week in the Premier League.
Luton Town's home win record continues to drop as they have a 21% win rate dropping down from 23% merely a week ago. Rob Edwards’ team however continues to score goals as that is the only metric that continues to be good for them. They average 1.50 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.31 at their home ground. They have scored 6 goals in their last 5 games in the Premier League indicating that it is the least of their troubles.
Nottingham Forest away from home is still struggling to get any sort of momentum. Their stats are not helping them as well. The Tricky Trees average 1.07 goals away from the City Ground this season from an expected goal ratio of 0.90. If Nottingham Forest wants to survive this season then these metrics will need to improve significantly.
Concerning conceding goals, Luton Town are all over the place. Edwards’ men have let in 1.79 goals on average when they have played at Kenilworth Road this season. Based on these figures we can see both teams once again scoring quite a few goals in this game. Our shout is for both Luton Town and Nottingham Forest to score 2 or more goals in this game. Our inclination in this game is towards a draw but as per the odds we can see Nottingham Forest winning this game however we feel that the win will be close by just a 1 goal difference.
The reverse fixture ended in a 2-2 draw as well backing our claims about a high-scoring game once again. The Hatters have kept a clean sheet in just 14% of their home games until now. Nottingham Forest on the other hand has failed to score in 36% of their away games this season.
We can categorically state that no team is expected to keep a clean sheet based on how these 2 defences are fairing this season. Forest has a slightly better record when it comes to scoring first with a 39% record in comparison to Luton Town with a 32% record. We back the away team to open the scoring once again. The Hatters have conceded the opening goal at home in each of their last 2 games.
For Luton Town, Carlton Morris continues to be a good pick while playing at home. The Hatters’ top scorer was also impressive in his last 2 games and was quite unlucky not to score in any of those games. Morris at Kenilworth Road has 3 goals in each of his last 3 games at Kenilworth Road. The striker is also on penalties which adds to the benefits of backing him.
If Chris Wood continues to start for Nottingham Forest then we do back the Kiwi forward to score in this game. Wood was exceptional in the reverse fixture against the Hatters scoring a brace in that game. With Luton Town’s troubles at the back, we can see Chris Wood scoring at Kenilworth come Saturday. That will also be his 150th goal in English Football.
Final Prediction:Nottingham Forest to beat Luton Town.
Luton Town Player List
Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski
Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty
Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley
Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend
Luton Town Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Thomas Kaminski
|
Goalkeeper
|
Teden Mengi
|
Defender
|
Reece Burke
|
Defender
|
Daiki Hashioka
|
Defender
|
Issa Kabore
|
Wingback
|
Alfie Doughty
|
Wingback
|
Jordan Clark
|
Midfielder
|
Ross Barkley
|
Midfielder
|
Carlton Morris
|
Attacker
|
Tahith Chong
|
Attacker
|
Chiedozie Ogbene
|
Attacker
Luton Town Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, L, W
Nottingham Forest Players List
Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey
Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo
Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,
Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi
Nottingham Forest Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Matt Turner
|
Goalkeeper
|
Gonzalo Montiel
|
Defender
|
Moussa Niakhate
|
Defender
|
Murillo
|
Defender
|
Ola Aina
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Sangare
|
Midfielder
|
Danilo
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Gibbs-White
|
Midfielder
|
Callum Hudson-Odoi
|
Midfielder
|
Taiwo Awoniyi
|
Attacker
|
Anthony Elanga
|
Attacker
Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, W, L
Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head
Matches Played:68
Luton Town wins:23
Nottingham Forest wins:27
Matches are drawn:18
Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds
Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.80.
Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.46.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest has also not been the best of sides when it comes to their defence. However, what makes them favourites going into this game is also their attack. We believe that this is a game where fire will play with fire. Our head says that this game like the reverse fixture will end in a 2-2 draw but our heart does back the bookies here. We will back Nottingham Forest to win this game 3-2 against Luton Town.
Parimatch