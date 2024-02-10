LUT (Luton Town) vs SHU (Sheffield United) Match Prediction LUT 71 % Chance of Winning SHU 29 % Bet Now! Luton Town are set to welcome Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road in the Premier League on Saturday. Luton Town is currently out of the relegation zone with 20 points from 22 games currently sitting at 18th spot. If other results go their way, they could end up going as high as 15th place if they win this game. Sheffield United meanwhile remain rock-bottom of the Premier League. Another defeat puts another nail in their coffin when relegation is concerned. Luton Town in their last game travelled to St James’ Park. They went down to a Sean Longstaff goal in the 7th minute. The Hatters responded very well to make it 1-1 with a well-taken set piece that saw Osho head in to beat Dubravka. 2 minutes later, The Geordies once again took the lead through Longstaff. Barkley equalised in the 40th minute for Luton after tapping in Dubravka's rebound. Luton had the chance to go in the front for the 1st time as VAR awarded them a penalty for a Dan Burn foul on Ogbene. Morris scored from the spot to make it 3-2. 3 minutes later, Adebayo made it 4-2 after a brilliant break as he converted Barkley’s pass to finish past Dubravka. Newcastle then started to pile on the pressure as Trippier and Harvey Barnes scored 2 quick-fire goals to make it 4-4 in a frantic game. The Hatters held on to get a crucial point from St James’ Park. Sheffield United in their last game welcomed Aston Villa to Bramall Lane. From the start to the end, the game was a slog for the home team as Villa ripped them up. Goals from McGinn, Watkins, Bailey, Tielemans and Moreno secured a 5-0 thrashing. Sheffield United lacked any sort of attacking threat. They did register 5 shots on target with only one effort being denied as a goal by VAR towards the end of the game. Another day, another big defeat for Sheffield United. The probability of them being the 1st team to taste relegation is getting bigger as the games go by. A defeat to fellow relegation opponents in Luton Town may be the calling card to the Championship next season.

Luton Town vs Sheffield United Chance of Winning

Luton Town and Sheffield United are meeting each other for the second time in top-flight football since 1996. These two teams have not met each other many times but the recent head-to-head meetings favour the home teams ever so slightly. In the last 5 games between these 2 teams, Luton Town have won 2 times, and 2 games have ended up in a draw with Sheffield United winning just once.

Luton Town’s biggest turnaround has been in their goal-scoring form. In their first 12 matches in the Premier League, they averaged just 0.8 goals per game. In their last 10 games, they have scored at least a goal in each of those with an average tally of 2.2 goals per game. The increase in their attacking output is what is getting them points. More so they are more in sync as a team.

On the contrary, Sheffield United are exactly the opposite of what Luton Town are right now. The Blades look short on confidence and do not seem to be enjoying their football. The pressure of the Premier League looks to have fazed them with the fighting spirit dwindling. The newfound synergy for Luton Town makes them a dangerous team not only in this game but also for the other teams who thought they would be pushovers. The Hatters want to stay in the Premier League next season and the performances are backing their case. They go into this game with a much higher chance of winning.

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Luton Town vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips

Luton Town has had a renaissance of form lately and has been showing a real fighting spirit in every game they play. That is what makes them the favourites going into this game against Sheffield United. In their last 6 games, they have been able to solidify both their home and away performances and are making a strong case for their survival.

Luton Town have a 27%-win record at Kenilworth Road this season which has been on the rise. Their goal-scoring record in the past games has tremendously improved. They average 1.55 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.24 at home. 14 goals in their last 5 games overall have significantly boosted their goal tally. For Sheffield United, the struggles continue especially away and much has to do with their goal-scoring and defensive displays. The Blades averaged 0.64 goals away from home this season from an expected goal ratio of 0.66. These are horrible scoring stats.

In terms of conceding goals, they get even worse. The Blades let in 2.55 goals on average when they play away. Based on these numbers we can see Luton Town getting another big haul of goals in this game especially with this tie being at home. Our shout is for Luton Town to easily score 2 or more goals. Luton Town winning this game by a difference of two or more goals is also something we are quite confident about. Sheffield United have conceded 13 goals in their last 5 games.

Luton Town also scored 3 past them in the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane so we do see goals for the home side once again. Luton Town have kept a clean sheet in just 18% of their games this season at Kenilworth Road. The Blades though have failed to score in 45% of their away games this season. Luton Town likely end up getting a clean sheet but we do predict Sheffield United to score in this game. Our pick is also for Luton Town to score the opening goal in this game. The Hatters have a 32% ratio of scoring first in comparison to Sheffield United who score only 22% of their games first.

In terms of scoring for Sheffield United, we back Ollie McBurnie to go into this as favourite to score. McBurnie is Sheffield United's top scorer with 4 goals and 2 assists this season. However, his team has failed to win any game that he has scored or assisted in this season.

For Luton Town, Elijah Adebayo has been in scintillating form for Luton Town. Adebayo has scored 4 goals in his last 2 games and is one of the most in-form players in the Premier League right now. Our top pick for this game is to get a goal.

Final Prediction:Luton Town to beat Sheffield United.

Luton Town Player List

Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski

Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty

Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley

Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend

Luton Town Playing XI

Player Role Thomas Kaminski Goalkeeper Teden Mengi Defender Gabriel Osho Defender Amari’i Bell Defender Chiedozie Ogbene Wingback Alfie Doughty Wingback Albert Sambi Lokonga Midfielder Ross Barkley Midfielder Elijah Adebayo Attacker Andros Townsend Attacker Jordan Clark Attacker

Luton Town Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, L, W

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton Diaz

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player Role Wes Foderingham Goalkeeper Anel Ahmedhodzic Defender Chris Basham Defender Auston Trusty Defender Jayden Bogle Defender Luke Thomas Defender Oliver Norwood Midfielder Vinicius De Souza Midfielder Gustavo Hamer Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, L, L

Luton Town vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:47

Luton Town wins:17

Sheffield United wins:19

Matches are drawn:11

Luton Town vs Sheffield United Betting Odds

Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.76.

Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.60.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.