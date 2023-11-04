MCI (Manchester City) vs AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) Match Prediction MCI 92 % Chance of Winning AFCB 8 % Bet Now! Manchester City are set to welcome AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City in their last game travelled to Old Trafford to face their rivals United in the Manchester derby. Manchester City were dominant in the game with 61% possession and registering a total of 21 shots with 10 of those shots being on target. City should have taken the lead in the 8th minute as Onana did not convincingly save Foden’s header, and the ball fell into Haaland with the Norwegian failing to score somehow. City then had their chances through Grealish but Onana once again saved. City were awarded a penalty after VAR intervened controversially to hand them a penalty after replays showed Hojlund pulling Rodri back. Haaland converted from the spot to put City ahead. Onana made a fantastic save to deny Haaland his second just before half-time. Ederson also denied McTominay before halftime to keep the scores level. City started the second half beautifully as Bernardo Silva’s cross perfectly found Haaland whose movement was so good to get into an open space to head past Onana and make it 2-0. City was now in total control of the game and with them constant pops at United's goal. Rodri’s shot was unconvincingly pushed away by Onana landing straight onto Haaland’s foot who easily squared it to Foden to finish in an open net. City completely crushed United to win another Manchester derby. The Cherries on the other hand picked up their first win of the season after they defeated Vincent Kompany’s Burnley in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium last Saturday. Charlie Taylor gave Burnley the lead in the 11th minute. The hosts equalised through Antoine Semenyo in the 22nd minute. Philip Billing scored the winner for the hosts in the 76th minute. The Cherries deserved to win this game and were dominant right from the start having 13 shots on Burnley’s goal with 6 on target. Bournemouth however suffered a Carabao Cup exit midweek as they were beaten by Liverpool at home. Cody Gakpo scored the opener of the game in the 31st minute. Justin Kluivert headed in Bournemouth’s equaliser from a corner in the 64th minute. Darwin Nunez scored a fantastic goal to emphatically beat Radu in goal and take Liverpool into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth Chance of Winning

Manchester City have one of the best records when it comes to their recent matchups against AFC Bournemouth. In the last 13 games between the Citizens and the Cherries in all competitions, Manchester City has won each of those 13 fixtures with Bournemouth having yet to beat City in their history.

Bournemouth will go into this game as big underdogs considering how good Manchester City have been at home. Bournemouth are a side that is flirting with relegation and only got their first win of the season against a fellow struggling opponent in Burnley. Bournemouth will have to do everything they are not currently to beat Manchester City at home. With all respect to Bournemouth, bigger and better sides have come to the Etihad Stadium and have been beaten by Manchester City. The Cherries will have to be clinical and somehow be able to stop Haaland and co which will be a very difficult job.

For Manchester City, this will be one of the easiest home games they will have to face this season. Playing Bournemouth at this time at home and beating them well will give them more confidence. City this season have not been thrashing teams and have also been making easy games difficult to kill off. This game could bring that ruthless City side back into the groove. The biggest win for Bournemouth will be to cause as little damage limitation as possible.

With all things considered, Manchester City goes into this with nearly a 99% chance of convincingly beating Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The Cherries are bound to have a very difficult day. It is really hard for them to do anything in this game.

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Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester City go into this game as eyes closed favourites to win. This is a perfect David vs Goliath scenario but, in this reality, David is expected to crush Goliath. Manchester City are expected to dominate every scenario in this game. We expect Pep Guardiola’s men to dominate possession by a big margin.

Manchester City to have more than 70% possession is our shout. City are averaging 2.50 goals a game at home this season. City has not yet crushed an opponent like last season by scoring 5,6 or 7 but we expect that this game has all the ingredients for that.

Bournemouth defensively have major issues and have conceded an average of 2.75 goals away from home. This could be a big haul for Manchester City in terms of goals. Bournemouth have a better scoring record away from home. They average 1 goal per game in away games this season. We however do not see Bournemouth scoring in this game and we expect Manchester City to keep a clean sheet in this game.

Manchester City to have more than 12 shots on Bournemouth’s goal is also our prediction. We also do not see this game producing many yellow cards. We expect this game to have less than 3.5 yellow cards for both teams combined.

For Manchester City, Erling Haaland will go in as the favourite to score a haul in this game. The Norwegian striker since the start of last season has 47 goals in 45 games. Haaland singularly has 2 more goals than Bournemouth in that time who have 45 goals in 48 games. Haaland has all the capabilities to bag more than 2 goals in this game.

For Bournemouth, it is really hard to see how they score a goal at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The Cherries have not been very good at scoring goals sitting 17th in the League for goals scored. Dominic Solanke will be the favourite for Bournemouth to score. Solanke is now one of the experienced members of that team and he leading the line makes him the only standout option for the Cherries. Justin Kluivert is the second option.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Josko Gvardiol Defender Ruben Dias Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Matheus Nunes Midfielder Phil Foden Midfielder Julian Alvarez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker Jack Grealish Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, L, W

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu

Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing

Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Andrei Radu Goalkeeper Max Aarons Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Marcos Senesi Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Joe Rothwell Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Jaidon Anthony Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, L, L

Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth-To-Head

Matches Played:30

Manchester City wins:17

AFC Bournemouth wins:2

Matches are drawn:0

Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.09.

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 35.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 11.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.