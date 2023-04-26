Manchester City vs Arsenal Match Prediction MCI 83 % Chance of Winning ARS 17 % Bet Now! Manchester City are all set to face off against Arsenal in a title-decider game at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday. Arsenal currently sits in 1st spot in the Premier League table with 75 points having played 32 games. Manchester City sit in the 2nd spot with 70 points having played 2 games less. A win for Manchester City will put them 2 points behind Arsenal with 2 games in hand and practically give them a grip over the title. Arsenal’s only shot at winning the title is to win at the Etihad. City at this stage can afford a draw but not Arsenal. Manchester City have had a fabulous last week of football in every competition as they bid to win a treble. The Citizens last week disposed of Leicester City 3-1 with Haaland scoring a brace. City then sealed their semi-final berth in the Champions League after drawing 1-1 against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Thursday. Haaland once again scored for his side to make it 4-1 on aggregate over the two legs. Riyad Mahrez’s hattrick against Sheffield United on Saturday sealed a 3-0 win and put them in the Final of the FA Cup. City looks to have hit form at the right time with the next game against Arsenal potentially deciding the title. Arsenal on the other hand is facing the heat of a title fight. The Gunners have drawn their last three successive games dropping 6 points in the process. In those games twice Arsenal squandered a two-goal lead. The biggest disappointment for Arsenal was their 3-3 draw against bottom-side Southampton at home. Arsenal were 2 goals down in 14 minutes as Carlos Alcaraz and Theo Walcott scored for Southampton. Martinelli pulled one back for the Gunners in the 20th minute. Caleta-Car restored Southampton’s 2 goal lead after he headed in from close distance to beat Aaron Ramsdale. Arsenal through Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka scored 2 goals in 2 minutes to make it 3-3. Leandro Trossard’s shot in the dying minutes hit the bar as it wasn’t to be for the Gunners.

On this page Facts

Manchester City vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

Manchester City vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester City Player List

Arsenal Player List

Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Manchester City vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Our Prediction Facts Arsenal's last away win against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium was in 2015.

Last season Manchester City did the double over Arsenal winning 5-0 at home and 2-1 away.

Manchester City have won their last 6 matches in a row in the Premier League.

The Citizens have 6 straight home wins and have not lost in their last 15 games at the Etihad this season.

Arsenal FC haven't lost in their last 5 games drawing 3 and winning 2, they have also not lost any of their last 6 away matches.

Arsenal is winless in any of their last 7 games against Manchester City.

Manchester City have scored at least a goal in each of their 15 home matches in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal FC have not scored in just 1 of their 16 away matches in the Premier League this season.

Erling Haaland is Manchester City's top scorer with 32 goals.

Gabriel Martinelli is Arsenal’s top scorer and has scored 15 goals.

Kevin De Bruyne has assisted the most goals for Manchester City with 15.

Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's best creator with 11 assists.

On average Manchester City scores 3.33 goals when playing at home and Arsenal scores 1.87 goals when playing away.

Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-1 in the reverse fixture at the Emirates.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

Manchester City has dominated Arsenal in the head-to-head record in recent times. In the last 39 games between these two sides, Manchester City have won 22 games; 7 games have ended in a draw with Arsenal winning 10 times. Arsenal have not won a game at the Etihad Stadium since 2015.

Manchester City have won their last 6 games on the bounce at home. The Citizens have won 13, drawn 1 and lost 1 of their 15 home fixtures this season. They have an 87% win rate at home this season with an average of 2.33 points per game.

Arsenal has been decent when they play away. The Gunners have a 69% win rate away from home this season. Arsenal have won 11, drawn 3 and lost 2 this season. Their record o in the last 5 games however has dwindled a little drawing three back-to-back games. They have 2 wins, 0 losses and 3 draws in their last 5 games.

Manchester City always tend to turn up in this part of the season. They did it last season against Liverpool taking it right down to the wire to win the title. Arsenal looks vulnerable and Manchester City smell blood. Arsenal’s chances of getting anything from this game look slim.

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Manchester City vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester City goes into this game as odds-on favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, City tends to score 3.33 goals a game on average at the Etihad Stadium. City has been lethal in front of goal this season with Erling Haaland being the focal point of the attack. Erling Haaland will be eager to break the all-time Premier League goal-scoring record. The Norwegian striker is level with all-time top-scorer Mo Salah scoring 32 goals in a 38-game season. Haaland in comparison to Mo Salah still has 8 games left in the season. As per this Haaland will again be high odds on favourites to score against Arsenal. Backing Haaland to score will gain returns with Manchester City scoring so freely at the Eithad.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli both scored against Southampton in the last outing. Martinelli and Saka became the 2nd duo in Premier League history aged 21 and under to have both recorded 20+ goal involvements this season. Saka and Martinelli will once again be favourites to contribute to Arsenal’s goals. Martinelli has also picked up a goal or an assist in 9 of his last 10 games in the Premier League.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Arsenal

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Aymeric Laporte, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo, Cole Palmer, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper John Stones Defender Ruben Dias Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Aymeric Laporte Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Riyad Mahrez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker Jack Grealish Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, Karl Hein

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper Ben White Defender Rob Holding Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Granit Xhaka Midfielder Thomas Partey Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): D, D, D, W, W

Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:207

Manchester City wins:64

Arsenal wins:98

Matches are drawn:45

Manchester City vs Arsenal Betting Odds

The odds of Arsenal winning are set at 5.75. Manchester City is the favourite to win with their odds being set at 1.55. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.33. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.