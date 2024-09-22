MCI (Manchester City) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction MCI 95 % Chance of Winning ARS 5 % Bet now! The best game of the week will be played on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City welcome Arsenal. Both teams fought tooth and nail last season, with Manchester City piping Arsenal to the title on the final day. Winning head-to-head games against direct league rivals is always a boost both in terms of points and morale. Manchester City came into this on the back of a good win against Brentford. They went down inside 22 seconds thanks to a blunder from Ederson, which allowed Wissa to score. Manchester City, in their fashion, turned the game around in an instant thanks to Erling Haaland. The Norwegian scored two goals within 13 minutes. City could have had more in the second half, but the game ended 2-1 with City winning 4-4. Arsenal once again got their bragging rights in North London as they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the derby last week. Spurs had the better chances earlier on, but they faced David Raya on one of his best days. The Gunners did have chances from open play, but it was a corner that proved to make the difference. Saka’s inswinger saw Gabriel latch onto it and head it past Vicario to give the Gunners all 3 points on the day.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between Manchester City and Arsenal is massively in the favour of the defending champions. In the last 43 games between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won 23 games; 9 games have ended in a draw with Arsenal winning 11 games.

Both teams played midweek in the Champions League; however, it was Arsenal that had the more unfavourable draw. The Gunners played Atalanta away from home on Thursday, which is bound to give them less time to recover than Manchester City, who played at home to Inter. Arsenal having Declan Rice is a massive boost for their organisation. The Gunners are defensively very good, and if they can replicate the performance of last season, where they got a draw, then that will be a very good result for them.

Manchester City, however, are in a much better place, and Arsenal look slightly out of the pace right now. Hence we back the home team to have a better chance of winning come Sunday.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Manchester City vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

Every betting website has massively backed Manchester to get the job done against Arsenal on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City came into this game on the back of some momentum after beating Brentford last week. Arsenal had a good win of their own as they got over Tottenham Hotspur away from home with a 1-0 win. Both teams midweek were held to a 0-0 draw against Italian teams in Atalanta and Inter in the Champions League. Manchester City do look better as a team in the first 4 games. Arsenal have a lot of factors that are against them going into this one, as discussed above. The oddsmakers also have looked to acknowledge those factors and hence have backed Manchester City to win on Sunday.

Manchester City are a very tough team to beat at home. Ipswich and Brentford both took the lead at the Etihad; however, they could not withstand the attack of Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s team has won both their home games by scoring six goals. The average of 3 goals per game from an expected goals ratio of 2.05 shows that they are overperforming. This contributes to how good Manchester City’s attack is. Erling Haaland is the fulcrum in terms of getting goals.

Arsenal come into this game with a solid away record. They have registered 2 away wins against 2 top teams Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners have kept a clean sheet in both those games, scoring 3 goals. They also are overperforming their expected goals ratio, averaging 1.5 goals from an xG of 1.24. Arsenal, with the exception of Brighton, in which they played with 10 men, have mostly been very consistent.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Manchester City to edge past Arsenal in this game. Our call is for Manchester City to win this game by a difference of 1 goal. We also back Arsenal to score in this game. Manchester City have conceded in both of their home games, with Arsenal scoring in both of their away games. Last season this fixture ended in a 0-0 draw; however, in this game, we do expect both teams to get on the scoresheet. Arsenal have been one of the most resolute defences alongside Liverpool in the Premier League. But with how Manchester City are attacking, we do not expect them to keep a clean sheet here.

In terms of scoring, we have to back Erling Haaland to score against Arsenal on Sunday. The Norwegian has started off this season in fine fashion, scoring nine goals already in four games. Records keep tumbling as soon as Haaland hits the field. Arsenal indeed managed to keep Haaland relatively quiet last season, but in this game, we do see him scoring.

Jurrien Timber, we believe, will have a tough afternoon at left back as he will be up against Savinho or Foden. Timber has found himself a way of getting booked quite frequently in an Arsenal shirt. Timber has seen a Premier League referee book him four times in the last six games. He was also in the book last week against Tottenham Hotspur. Hence, against the trickery and pace of Foden and Savinho, we do expect Timber to get a yellow card in this game.

Saka remains one of the most highly fouled players in the Premier League. The winger is an expert dribbler, and defenders most of the time do not have an answer in terms of dealing with him, leading to fouls. Saka should come up against Guardiola in this game. We can easily see Saka winning a foul in this game. Arsenal’s No. 7 has already been fouled nine times in four games this season. 1 or more fouls on Bukayo Saka is our call.

We do not expect this game to be a very high-scoring encounter. Each of the last 3 games between these two teams has been low-scoring affairs. Under 2.5 goals have been scored by both teams combined in the last 3 games. Arsenal do tend to defend well, and hence we see this game having fewer goals. Both teams to score a combined tally of under 2.5 goals is our call.

Final prediction:Manchester City to beat Arsenal

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan

Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Rico Lewis Defender Matteo Kovacic Midfielder Matheus Nunes Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Bernardo Silva Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games):D, W, W, W, W

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Jurrien Timber Defender Thomas Partey Midfielder Kai Havertz Midfielder Declan Rice Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Leandro Trossard Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, W, W

Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:211

Manchester City wins:65

Arsenal wins:100

Matches are drawn:46

Manchester City vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.86.

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.55.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.58.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.