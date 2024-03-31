MCI (Manchester City) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction MCI 73 % Chance of Winning ARS 27 % Bet Now! The Premier League on Sunday will witness its biggest game as Manchester City welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium in a must-win title clash for both teams. Arsenal currently leads the table alongside Liverpool. Manchester City are 3rd on the table just a point behind the Reds and the Gunners. A win for Arsenal or Manchester City will give them a big boost heading into the final stages. A loss at this stage for either team would put themselves in danger of losing out on the title. A draw over here would give Liverpool the advantage as they play Brighton before this game at Anfield. A win for the Reds over there would see them lead the table come the end of the game week. Hence both teams will go into this game wanting to win. Arsenal head into this game with a big 3 weeks off as they did not feature in the FA Cup games played before the international break. Arteta’s team will be well-rested for the tie on Sunday. They last faced off against Brentford in the Premier League at the Emirates where it took a late goal from Kai Havertz to win them the game and keep them in the hunt for the title. Manchester City in their last game travelled to Anfield to face off against Liverpool. They got off to a perfect start after John Stones angled his run beautifully to convert De Bruyne’s corner in the near post to beat Kelleher. A massive mistake from Ake’s back pass saw Ederson foul Nunez resulting in a penalty that Mac Allister converted to make it 1-1. City had their chances to win the game in the 2nd half as Foden and Doku hit the crossbar. However, in the end, City were quite lucky to not have conceded a late penalty as Doku high-footed Mac Allister in the box to which VAR saw nothing clear.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Manchester City and Arsenal used to be dominated by Gunners once but the Citizens have done brilliantly to catch up. In the last 64 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won 25 matchups, 12 games have ended in a draw with Arsenal winning 27 times. A Gabriel Martinelli goal was enough to give Arsenal the 3 points in the last game.

Manchester City have been there and about once again in the Premier League as they look to win their fourth consecutive title. The Citizens however have not looked very dominant this season. There is a chance with their opponents to get something out of them. When Chelsea visited the Etihad they had some great chances in the 1st half to kill that game. Victory posts have also been low-scoring. City are known to buster teams by 4 or 5 goals but their defence continues to leak goals.

Arsenal with their attack have been very free-flowing this season. They have scored the most goals of all of the 3 top teams in the League. Arsenal at their best can breach this City defence. Pep Guardiola’s men however do decide to turn up on these occasions. City in a normal season at the Etihad would have the outright best chance of winning but on Sunday Arsenal have their best chance of getting their first win after a while at the Etihad Stadium.

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Manchester City vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, Manchester City are minor favourites to beat Arsenal due to their record against the Gunners in the Premier League at their home stadium. Arsenal in terms of the overall league form come into this game with much more confidence having won 8 consecutive games. Manchester City have had a couple of dropped points along the way but still goes on as favourites because for the last 3 years have always excelled in this position.

Manchester City alongside their rivals in Liverpool have been the best side at home in the Premier League this season. The Citizens have a 71% win record and their goal-scoring record remains healthy. They average 2.43 goals at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League this season.

The city continues to create chances with their expected goals as they average 2.07 goals a game at the Etihad. Arsenal on the other hand has a really good away record this season. They have won 64% of their games away from the Emirates. Their scoring record thanks to the blitz in the last 2 months remains off the charts. Arsenal averaged 2.43 goals in their away games this season from an expected goals tally of 1.75. Arsenal is more clinical, unlike Manchester City who has squandered many this season in front of goal.

Arsenal away from home have a 50% clean sheet record in comparison to Manchester City who have just a 36% record. Manchester City have scored in every home game this season and Arsenal have failed to score in just 14% of their away games this season. Based on these stats we predict the following outcomes. We predict that both teams will score in this game. We do not see any team keeping a clean sheet. We expect this game to be a tight, cagey and low-scoring affair. Our pick is for both teams to score under 3.5 goals combined in this game. We believe the winner in this game will be decided by a solitary goal.

We can see this game being quite a feisty affair as well so a lot of yellow cards could be expected from Anthony Taylor who is the referee in this game. Taylor averages 3.98 yellow cards in this game so we could expect him to be busy here. Our call is for Arsenal to have 3 or more yellow cards in this game. We also predict that Arsenal defender Gabriel will be booked in this game.

In terms of scoring for Manchester City, we back Erling Haaland to score. Haaland has been better for City this season when he has played at the Etihad. His scoring record is better there. Haaland has scored in each of his last 2 home games in the Premier League and we back him to do so come Sunday against Arsenal.

For the Gunners, we back Kai Havertz to go in as favourite to score on Sunday. Havertz this season is enjoying playing a more central role and is causing a lot of teams a lot of problems this season. Havertz has scored in each of his last 3 games in the Premier League and we can see him continuing that trend come Sunday. Saka and Martinelli are also good shouts.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Arsenal.

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper John Stones Defender Ruben Dias Defender Nathan Ake Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Phil Foden Attacker Julian Alvarez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, D

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Jakub Kiwior Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 210

Manchester City wins:65

Arsenal wins:100

Matches are drawn:45

Manchester City vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.93.

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.95.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.