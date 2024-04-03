MCI (Manchester City) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction MCI 97 % Chance of Winning AVFC 3 % Bet Now! Manchester City are all set to welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Thursday. Manchester City have dropped off from the top of the Premier League after their last game against Arsenal. Manchester City sit in 3rd place, 3 points behind leaders Liverpool. Arsenal are a point ahead of them in 2nd place. Manchester City were highly strangulated in their last Premier League tie against Arsenal. The game was a very cagey affair with City having very few chances. Their best chance in the 1st half came through a header from Ake who from a close distance should have done better but aimed it straight at Raya. Haaland missed a couple of half chances but could not get into the game as the Arsenal players cut off passing lanes. City eventually ended up drawing the game having failed to get on the scoresheet for the first time since 2021. The Citizens since that game against Crystal Palace scored in 47 continuous games at home. Aston Villa in their last game played Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park. The home team looked a little rusty in comparison to their cross-city rivals in Wolves. The away team had the better chances in the first half but it was Moussa Diaby who broke the deadlock with his wand of a left foot. Villa punished the Wolves for wasting all those opportunities. Diaby in the 2nd half turned creator as his overlapping pass to Konsa saw the latter loop a cross/shot against the post that ended up into the net. Villa keeps the pressure on that 4th spot and continues to keep that gap with Spurs to 3 points. Aston Villa however have played a game more than Tottenham Hotspur. A win in this game against Manchester City will massively boost their hopes of making the Champions League. A loss here would straight away give Tottenham Hotspur the advantage.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Manchester City and Aston Villa is easily one of the most one-sided affairs in terms of wins. In the last 31 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won 22 matchups, 4 games have ended in a draw with Aston Villa winning just 5 times.

In the reverse fixture, Aston Villa dominated Manchester City to the bone in their 1-0 victory. City was easily the 2nd best team in that game and couldn’t muster any effort. In that game, Aston Villa were spot-on in their tactics. They suffocated Manchester City in all areas of the pitch. They also had the players to do it in that game. In comparison, Villa will be without Mings, Kamara and Watkins who all started that game. 3 key players. John McGinn returning will be a big boost for Aston Villa here.

However, Manchester City will have a big point to prove considering they have failed to win any of their last 2 pivotal games. They will want to get into winning ways before the crucial stretch of the season. We can see this game being the starting point for them to go on a run. Villa looks weak heading into this game hence Manchester City go into this with a massive chance of winning on Thursday under the lights at the Etihad Stadium.

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Manchester City vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the majority of the betting websites, Manchester City are massive favourites to beat Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday in the Premier League. City go into this game with back-to-back draws whereas Villa are coming into this on the back of a win. Unai Emery is sweating over the fitness of some of his key players in this game. Pep Guardiola as well is having an injury crisis when it comes to his defence. However, Villa have not fared very well at the Etihad recently and with the title at stake City goes in as favourites with the bookies.

Manchester City are yet to taste defeat at the Etihad Stadium this season. Only Liverpool have not been beaten at home this season. The Citizens have seen a dip in their win record due to their consecutive draws. Pep Guardiola’s team now have a 67% win record at the Etihad and they average 2.27 goals in their Premier League games

Manchester City continue to boast a good expected goals tally with them averaging 2.04 goals a game at their home turf. Aston Villa on the other hand have seen their away record improve drastically in the 2ndhalf of the season. Emery’s men have won 47% of their games away from Villa Park. Their scoring record for an away team is also consistently decent as they average 1.67 goals from an expected goals ratio tally of 1.52 per game.

Aston Villa away from home have a mere 20% clean sheet record in comparison to Manchester City who have just a 40% record. The last game against Arsenal was the 1st game this season in which City failed to score a single goal at the Etihad. Villa on the flipside have also scored in 80% of their away games this season. Taking the above numbers into consideration we expect the following outcomes. We believe that both teams will score in this game. Manchester City are having problems in defence. Villa are a team that tends to score goals however Watkins missing will be key here. City scoring against Villa in this game will be a given. Our call is for Manchester City to score 2 or more goals on Thursday.

In terms of scoring for Manchester City, we will continue to back Erling Haaland to score in this game. The Norwegian has looked rusty in most of his games this season. He has failed to score in each of his last 2 games but still, his scoring record is good at the Etihad Stadium. With Villa liking to keep a high line we can see Haaland exploiting space and giving the Villa defenders a lot of trouble in this game.

Ollie Watkins missing in this game is a big blow to Villa's attacking output. However, another player who has stepped up in his absence is Moussa Diaby. The Frenchman was on target in his last game and has been involved by assisting 3 goals in his last 4 games for his team. Diaby could have a more free role and could hurt Manchester City on the transition. Diaby has the pace and the incision to cause opponents trouble.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Aston Villa.

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Rico Lewis Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Phil Foden Attacker Julian Alvarez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, W, W

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Ezri Konsa Defender Pau Torres Defender Clement Lenglet Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder John McGinn Midfielder John Duran Attacker Moussa Diaby Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, W, W

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 180

Manchester City wins:80

Aston Villa wins:58

Matches are drawn:42

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.31.

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 9.30.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.