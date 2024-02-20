MCI (Manchester City) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction MCI 99 % Chance of Winning BFC 1 % Bet Now! Manchester City are all set to battle with Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday under the lights. Manchester City will want to right their wrongs as they have dropped 2 crucial points in the title race in their last game. City is still 3rd in the table but is now 2 points off Arsenal who are 2nd with 55 points having played a game more. Liverpool is on 57 points having played a game more. City, if they beat Brentford, could make the gap to 1 point to the top and leapfrog Arsenal to 2nd. If they lose this game, it would give the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool a big advantage in the title race. Brentford meanwhile sit 14th in the Premier League with 25 points from 24 games. This is Brentford’s reserve game over the teams they have below them. If Brentford lose this one, the gap from 16th to them would just be 1 point. If the Bees do the unthinkable and beat Manchester City then they would eclipse Bournemouth to take the 15th spot. Manchester City in their last game hosted Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. City was easily the 2nd best team in the 1st half as Chelsea squandered some easy chances to score at least 3 goals. Raheem Sterling finally made 1 count as he scored in the 43rd minute to silence the Etihad Stadium crowd. Pep Guardiola looked rattled in most spells of the game as his side started to then make the game attack vs defence. City kept coming at Chelsea but the Blues couldn’t be broken. Haaland missed some sitters in this game but in the end, it was Rodri who once again scored a clutch goal in the 83rd minute to level things. Haaland once again had the chance to win it but his effort in the end went wide as both teams for the 2nd time this season shared the spoils. Brentford on the other hand were outclassed by Liverpool at the GTECH Community Stadium on Saturday. Brentford’s lousy defence was easy for Liverpool to break past as goals from Darwin, Salah, Gakpo and Mac Allister won the game. Toney did get a consolation for the Bees but it was not enough as they lost their 3rd home game in the last 5.

Manchester City vs Brentford Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Manchester City and Brentford has been very competitive, especially last season. In the last 5 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, the Citizens have won 3 matchups, and no games have ended in a draw with Brentford winning 2 times. Both of those 2 Brentford victories came last season in the Premier League where they did the double over Manchester City.

Brentford’s performance last season at the Etihad was brilliant as they were the only team to beat Manchester City at home. In that game, Brentford were rock solid at the back and had an answer to every City attack. It was like they wanted to play without the ball. The cohesion from then to now is massive as Brentford looks wide-open defensively. The errors in terms of man-marking, on one defending, look kiddish at times. Their form has also been atrocious so it is really hard to see Brentford replicating last season’s performance on Wednesday.

For Manchester City, Brentford surely should be an easier defence to crack than Chelsea. City at times does look exposed on the turnovers and they need that to be addressed however we believe that their attack has enough to plunge through Brentford’s defence in this game. We expect Manchester City to easily have a better chance of winning and beating Brentford in this upcoming Premier League clash.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Manchester City vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, Manchester City go into this game as the massive powerhouses to beat Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Citizens were stopped in their last game against Chelsea as they were held to a 1-1 draw. Pep Guardiola will want his side to get back to winning ways and this should be the game where they get the win considering how Brentford have been performing as of late.

Manchester City in their last game dropped points in their 4th home game of the season from the total 12 they have played. The Citizens still maintain a good goal-scoring record averaging 2.5 goals at home this season in the Premier League.

Their expected goals ratio is also healthy as they average 1.88 goals a game at the Etihad this season. Our prediction for this game is for Manchester City to score 3 or more goals in this game against Brentford. The defensive numbers from Brentford back it up as they have conceded 1.45 goals on average away from home. Brentford’s defence looks like schoolboys as they have been pounded in many games before this.

In terms of goals, Brentford scored 1.18 goals on average away from home this season. City has been very sloppy defensively and has conceded in 3 of their last 5 home games. Manchester City concede 0.92 goals on average at home this season.

Brentford have meanwhile failed to score in just 27% of their games this season away from home. The odds for Brentford to score in this game are moderate however we do back the Bees in this game. Ivan Toney is a menace when it comes to scoring and we could see him cause this Manchester City defence a few issues going into this game. Brentford as a team always have the eye of scoring first.

In terms of scoring first, both teams going into this surprisingly have an identical record of scoring first in games. Manchester City and Brentford have both scored 1st in 15 of their 24 games this season. Even in the reverse tie earlier this season, Brentford scored first however in this game we easily back Manchester City to score first.

Erling Haaland once again has to go as favourite to score in this game. The striker missed some huge chances against Chelsea and will be pumped to make up for those chances. Brentford remains one of the teams that Haaland has not scored against in the Premier League and we believe that come Wednesday he will get his first goal against the Bees. Haaland remains the top scorer of the Premier League and our prediction is for the Norwegian to score 2 or more goals in this game.

Ivan Toney has been brilliant since he returned to Brentford after his suspension. His goal-scoring record has been really good. On his travels, Toney has managed to net a goal in each of his last 2 away games against Tottenham & Wolves. Toney could become the 1st player in Brentford’s history to net in 3 consecutive away games if he scores at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Brentford.

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Josko Gvardiol Defender Ruben Dias Defender Nathan Ake Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Phil Foden Attacker Julian Alvarez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, W

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Attacker Ivan Toney Attacker Neal Maupay Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, W

Manchester City vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 18

Manchester City wins:10

Brentford wins:7

Matches are drawn:1

Manchester City vs Brentford Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.18.

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 17.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 7.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.