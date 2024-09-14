MCI (Manchester City) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction MCI 99 % Chance of Winning BFC 1 % Bet Now! Manchester City will take on Brentford in their second home game of the season in a bid to win four successive wins in the Premier League. The Citizens are on course to win a 5th consecutive title, and it is exactly how they would have wanted their season to start. Pep Guardiola’s men disposed of West Ham United easily in their last game before the international break. It was Haaland who got his second hat trick of the season already with three incisive finishes. Brentford come into this having won their second successive home game of the season after beating Southampton 3-1. Bryan Mbeumo was the star of the show, as his brace in either half put the Bees two to good. 4 minutes later, it was Brentford’s other talisman who tripled the lead, with Wissa getting the ball past Ramsdale. A very successful afternoon for Thomas Frank and his Brentford team.

Manchester City vs Brentford Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between Manchester City and Brentford not surprisingly favours the Citizens in the recent games. In the last 6 games between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won 4 games; no games have ended in a draw with Brentford winning 2 games.

Manchester City made easy work of West Ham; however, the issue of giving chances continues to remain. West Ham still had chances to get back into that game when City were leading just by a solitary goal. Brentford will need to play exactly like the way that got them the win back in 2022. Compact in defence and be clinical on the attack. The Bees might just get two chances in the whole game, but the likes of Mbeumo and Wissa will need to be more clinical. That is however far-fetched, as we do not see Brentford having the defence capable enough to keep this Manchester City attack out. Hence, Pep Guardiola’s men have a better chance of winning.

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Manchester City vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

There is no surprise here, as most of the oddsmakers and betting websites have massively backed Manchester City to not only win but to comfortably beat Brentford at the Etihad on Saturday. Brentford came into this game on the back of some momentum. They have won 2 of their 3 games this season in the Premier League, having lost only to Liverpool 2-0 at Anfield. Manchester City, though, are running riot. They already have scored nine goals in their first three games of the Premier League. Haaland is absolutely in menacing form, and Brentford in general have not performed very well against Manchester City in the last 2 seasons. Manchester City being overwhelming favourites is a rightful given, as there is little possibility for Brentford to get anything from this game.

Manchester City are an absolute juggernaut when it comes to playing at home. The Citizens last season remained the only team to not lose a single home game. They have continued their run, having demolished Ipswich Town by 4 goals to 1. Manchester City were an absolute menace in that game. They scored 4 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.98, showing how good their attack is. Ipswich’s goal scored early, which got Manchester City in their groove, limiting the Tractor Boys to just that one shot on goal.

Brentford will face a similar challenge to what they faced at Anfield in their first away game of the season. The Bees failed to get on the scoresheet. However, what was also concerning was their expected goal ratio. Thomas Frank’s men registered just a 0.86xG. Their expected goals against were 1.93, whereas Liverpool scored 2. The Bees will need to improve these numbers if they even want to stand a chance against Manchester City on Saturday.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Manchester City to score once again three or more goals easily. Our call is for Manchester City to win this game by a difference of over 2 goals. We back Manchester City to keep a clean sheet in this game. Manchester City have scored 2 or more goals in every game this season. They have scored 3 or more in each of their last 2 games. Brentford conceded 2 at Anfield; hence, we easily see them conceding 3 or more in this game. The Bees have scored in each of their 2 games at home; however, against Liverpool, they did not do enough. Manchester City do have a leaky defence and has conceded in their last 2 games; however, we do expect the Citizens to keep the Bees at bay in this one.

We do expect this game to have a fair few shots on each other’s goals. For Manchester City, we do back Jeremy Doku to get at least one shot on target into this game. Doku is now easily favoured on the left-hand side. Brentford do have issues at right back, and we can see Doku taking advantage of that. The Belgian winger averages at least 1 shot on target in each of the 20 games in which he has played 90 minutes. For Brentford, however, we will back Bryan Mbeumo to test Ederson in goal. Mbeumo is another player who loves to cut in and get a shot. Brentford will be playing on the counter in this game so we can see the Cameroon international let fly. Mbeumo this season already has 4 shots on target in the first 3 games of the Premier League.

Rico Lewis has thrived in the absence of Kyle Walker. The English fullback has been very successful in terms of his attacking ability. Lewis this season has been one of the most highly fouled players in the Manchester City squad. Lewis has been fouled a total of 8 times already in the Premier League. We do back him to be on the end of at least 1 cynical tackle in this game.

In terms of scoring, we cannot see anyone other than Erling Haaland to score. The big talking point is, can he do a hat trick of hat tricks? Haaland already has 7 goals in his last 3 games for Manchester City; however, we do not see him taking the match ball in this one. Our call is for Erling Haaland to score 2 or under in this game. It is a call for the risk-takers.

We do believe that Christian Norgaard could have a tough day in the middle of the park. The Danish international has already seen himself being booked once in the first 3 games. Norgaard received 8 yellow cards last season and was the highest booked player in the Brentford team. We can see him getting his second booking of the season in this game.

Final prediction:Manchester City to beat Brentford

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan

Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Rico Lewis Defender Matteo Kovacic Midfielder Matheus Nunes Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Bernardo Silva Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, W

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak

Attackers:Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Attacker Ivan Toney Attacker Yoane Wissa Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, D

Manchester City vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played:19

Manchester City wins:11

Brentford wins:7

Matches are drawn:11

Manchester City vs Brentford Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.16.

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 18.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 8.25.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.