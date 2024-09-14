MCI (Manchester City) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction
MCI
99%
Chance of Winning
BFC
1%
England
Etihad Stadium
Brentford come into this having won their second successive home game of the season after beating Southampton 3-1. Bryan Mbeumo was the star of the show, as his brace in either half put the Bees two to good. 4 minutes later, it was Brentford’s other talisman who tripled the lead, with Wissa getting the ball past Ramsdale. A very successful afternoon for Thomas Frank and his Brentford team.
Facts:
- Manchester City have done well recently in the Premier League against Brentford. The Citizens have won 4 of their last 6 games against the Bees, with only 2 defeats to show for. Pep Guardiola’s men did get the better of Thomas Frank’s on both occasions last season, as they beat them home and away.
- Manchester City last season went the whole season unbeaten at home, with Brentford still being the last team to beat them at the Etihad Stadium. They achieved that feat in November 2022, and since that day Pep Guardiola’s men have not lost a single game at home, winning 38 of the 45 games and drawing 7.
- Brentford have been the worst team in the Premier League since last season when it comes to playing on the road. The Bees since the start of last season have lost 13 games away from home, which is the highest amongst any other Premier League side. Brentford have also lost their 5 games against the sides that qualified for the Champions League the season before.
- Erling Haaland has a big chance to break Wayne Rooney’s tally if he scores 2 or more goals in this game against Brentford. Haaland has 7 goals in his first 3 games of the season. Wayne Rooney in 2011/12 scored 8 goals in his first 4 games, which still remains a record in the Premier League.
Manchester City vs Brentford Chance of Winning
The head-to-head record between Manchester City and Brentford not surprisingly favours the Citizens in the recent games. In the last 6 games between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won 4 games; no games have ended in a draw with Brentford winning 2 games.
Manchester City made easy work of West Ham; however, the issue of giving chances continues to remain. West Ham still had chances to get back into that game when City were leading just by a solitary goal. Brentford will need to play exactly like the way that got them the win back in 2022. Compact in defence and be clinical on the attack. The Bees might just get two chances in the whole game, but the likes of Mbeumo and Wissa will need to be more clinical. That is however far-fetched, as we do not see Brentford having the defence capable enough to keep this Manchester City attack out. Hence, Pep Guardiola’s men have a better chance of winning.
Manchester City vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips
There is no surprise here, as most of the oddsmakers and betting websites have massively backed Manchester City to not only win but to comfortably beat Brentford at the Etihad on Saturday. Brentford came into this game on the back of some momentum. They have won 2 of their 3 games this season in the Premier League, having lost only to Liverpool 2-0 at Anfield. Manchester City, though, are running riot. They already have scored nine goals in their first three games of the Premier League. Haaland is absolutely in menacing form, and Brentford in general have not performed very well against Manchester City in the last 2 seasons. Manchester City being overwhelming favourites is a rightful given, as there is little possibility for Brentford to get anything from this game.
Manchester City are an absolute juggernaut when it comes to playing at home. The Citizens last season remained the only team to not lose a single home game. They have continued their run, having demolished Ipswich Town by 4 goals to 1. Manchester City were an absolute menace in that game. They scored 4 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.98, showing how good their attack is. Ipswich’s goal scored early, which got Manchester City in their groove, limiting the Tractor Boys to just that one shot on goal.
Brentford will face a similar challenge to what they faced at Anfield in their first away game of the season. The Bees failed to get on the scoresheet. However, what was also concerning was their expected goal ratio. Thomas Frank’s men registered just a 0.86xG. Their expected goals against were 1.93, whereas Liverpool scored 2. The Bees will need to improve these numbers if they even want to stand a chance against Manchester City on Saturday.
Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Manchester City to score once again three or more goals easily. Our call is for Manchester City to win this game by a difference of over 2 goals. We back Manchester City to keep a clean sheet in this game. Manchester City have scored 2 or more goals in every game this season. They have scored 3 or more in each of their last 2 games. Brentford conceded 2 at Anfield; hence, we easily see them conceding 3 or more in this game. The Bees have scored in each of their 2 games at home; however, against Liverpool, they did not do enough. Manchester City do have a leaky defence and has conceded in their last 2 games; however, we do expect the Citizens to keep the Bees at bay in this one.
We do expect this game to have a fair few shots on each other’s goals. For Manchester City, we do back Jeremy Doku to get at least one shot on target into this game. Doku is now easily favoured on the left-hand side. Brentford do have issues at right back, and we can see Doku taking advantage of that. The Belgian winger averages at least 1 shot on target in each of the 20 games in which he has played 90 minutes. For Brentford, however, we will back Bryan Mbeumo to test Ederson in goal. Mbeumo is another player who loves to cut in and get a shot. Brentford will be playing on the counter in this game so we can see the Cameroon international let fly. Mbeumo this season already has 4 shots on target in the first 3 games of the Premier League.
Rico Lewis has thrived in the absence of Kyle Walker. The English fullback has been very successful in terms of his attacking ability. Lewis this season has been one of the most highly fouled players in the Manchester City squad. Lewis has been fouled a total of 8 times already in the Premier League. We do back him to be on the end of at least 1 cynical tackle in this game.
In terms of scoring, we cannot see anyone other than Erling Haaland to score. The big talking point is, can he do a hat trick of hat tricks? Haaland already has 7 goals in his last 3 games for Manchester City; however, we do not see him taking the match ball in this one. Our call is for Erling Haaland to score 2 or under in this game. It is a call for the risk-takers.
We do believe that Christian Norgaard could have a tough day in the middle of the park. The Danish international has already seen himself being booked once in the first 3 games. Norgaard received 8 yellow cards last season and was the highest booked player in the Brentford team. We can see him getting his second booking of the season in this game.
Final prediction:Manchester City to beat Brentford
Manchester City Player List
Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno
Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol
Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan
Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku
Manchester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ederson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Manuel Akanji
|
Defender
|
Ruben Dias
|
Defender
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
Defender
|
Rico Lewis
|
Defender
|
Matteo Kovacic
|
Midfielder
|
Matheus Nunes
|
Midfielder
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Midfielder
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Attacker
|
Jeremy Doku
|
Attacker
|
Erling Haaland
|
Attacker
Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, W
Brentford Player List
Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson
Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg
Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak
Attackers:Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho
Brentford Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mark Flekken
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kristoffer Ajer
|
Defender
|
Ethan Pinnock
|
Defender
|
Nathan Collins
|
Defender
|
Vitaly Janelt
|
Defender
|
Christian Norgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Frank Onyeka
|
Midfielder
|
Mathias Jensen
|
Midfielder
|
Mikkel Damsgaard
|
Attacker
|
Ivan Toney
|
Attacker
|
Yoane Wissa
|
Attacker
Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, D
Manchester City vs Brentford Head-To-Head
Matches Played:19
Manchester City wins:11
Brentford wins:7
Matches are drawn:11
Manchester City vs Brentford Betting Odds
Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.16.
Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 18.00.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 8.25.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester City
Manchester City are just a wrecking machine at the moment. Pep Guardiola has been tested in terms of chances; however, their ability to get goals at crucial intervals is what makes them dangerous. We do see another goal fest in this game on Saturday. Etihad will continue to be a stronghold, at least for this game, as we predict that Manchester City will win this game 3-0.
Parimatch