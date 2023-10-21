MCI (Manchester City) vs BHAFC (Brighton and Hove Albion) Match Prediction MCI 60 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 40 % 0 0 Bet Now! Manchester City are set to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City in their last encounter travelled to the Emirates Stadium in one of the biggest games of the season. Manchester City started the game on the front foot as Rice cleared Gvardiol’s effort off the line to keep the scores level. Ake then tested Raya again with a powerful leap but the Spaniard kept the scores level. David Raya had his heart in his mouth as he gifted City a goal playing from the back. The goalkeeper misjudged the time he had on the ball as Alvarez pressed hurriedly. Raya then tried to boot the ball but it hit Alvarez only to miss the goal and go just wide. Arsenal had their first good chance through Nketiah in the 29th minute. Mateo Kovacic was lucky to be on the pitch as not only one but two of his tackles were clear reds. The referees and VAR saw otherwise. Alvarez’s attempt in the 34th minute did little to trouble Raya. The score was level at the break. Arsenal came out in the second half as the better team as they tried to counter City’s play by counter-pressing. Arsenal had early chances through Nketiah and Martinelli in the second half. The city could not get any of their players in the game and failed to put any pressure on Arsenal’s goal. Arsenal’s surge finally paid off as Martinelli’s deflected shot crept into City's goal to give his side the lead in the 86th minute. Manchester City's goal failed to trouble Arsenal’s defenders with any genuine attempts. Pep Guardiola’s men tasted their 2nd defeat in 2 games. Brighton and Hove Albion on the other hand hosted Liverpool in their last game in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium. Simon Adingra gave the Seagulls the lead in the 20th minute. Mo Salah brought Liverpool back into the game as he clinically finished Nunez’s cross past Verbruggen. Brighton conceded a penalty just before half-time giving Mo Salah the chance to give Liverpool the lead at the break. The Reds should have killed off the game as the likes of Gravenberch and Diaz missed golden opportunities to double their lead. Lewis Dunk made Klopp’s players pay as Lewis Dunk converted Solly March's free-kick to earn Brighton and Hove Albion a draw.

Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion Chance of Winning

Manchester City has been utterly dominant when it comes to their recent matchups against Brighton and Hove Albion. In the last 13 games between the Citizens and the Seagulls in all competitions, Manchester City has won 11 fixtures; 1 fixture has ended in a draw with Brighton and Hove Albion winning on just one occasion. Brighton last beat Manchester City in the Premier League in 2021.

Brighton lacks the discipline defensively to beat Manchester City at the Etihad. We expect De Zerbi to go toe-to-toe with Pep Guardiola which plays into City’s hands. A high line from Brighton could give Haaland more space to run into which always spells more trouble.

The Past sides like Crystal Palace and Brentford who have beaten Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium have based their wins on strong defences. Brighton have failed to keep a single clean sheet this season in the Premier League and that hampers their chance of winning against Manchester City on Saturday.

Manchester City on the other hand will be expected to turn tides quickly after their back-to-back defeats. The return of Rodri is key to City’s chances of winning. Rodri is City’s most important player as he not only provides defensive cover but keeps play ticking by being the glue between City’s defence and attack. Rodri’s inclusion will enable City’s other players to play more freely and hence free Haaland. The return of Rodri and City’s brilliant form at the Etihad makes them the favourites to win come Saturday.

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Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, the Champions enter into this game as gigantic odds-on favourites to beat Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City are a team that is bruising and they couldn’t have asked to play a better opposition than Brighton and Hove Albion next. We expect Manchester City to dominate this game in most spells. Manchester City scored only one goal in their last 2 Premier League games against Arsenal and Wolves which is so unlike the Champions. We however expect them to bounce back in this game and score a barrage of goals.

The Seagulls do not have the best defences this year and leak goals left right and centre. We do expect Brighton to concede 2 or more goals in this game. Manchester City also are not the best when it comes to defending their net. City has kept only 3 clean sheets out of the total 8 games they have played this season. We expect Brighton and Hove Albion to score in this game.

For Brighton and Hove Albion, we do expect Kaoru Mitoma to be a thorn in the flesh for Manchester City. The Japanese winger has all the capabilities of a modern winger and could give Kyle Walker a lot of trouble. Mitoma is not only good at creating but can also find the back of the net quite easily. Simon Adingra on the other wing is also a player to keep an eye on if he starts. He scored the opener against Liverpool in Brighton’s last game.

It is always a surprise to see Haaland not scoring in a game but for the Norwegian to go goalless in back-to-back Premier League games is a sight for sore eyes. Haaland this season is lacking the clinical instinct that made him so dangerous last season. We however do expect Haaland to score in this game. There is no doubt that Haaland is the best striker in the world and is going through a dip in form. With Brighton’s defensive inconsistencies, we do expect Haaland to net against them.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Josko Gvardiol Defender Ruben Dias Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Matheus Nunes Midfielder Phil Foden Midfielder Julian Alvarez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker Jack Grealish Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, W, W

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Joel Veltman Defender Adam Webster Defender Lewis Dunk Defender Pervis Estupinan Defender Pascal Gross Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder Solly March Midfielder Evan Ferguson Attacker Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, W, W

Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion Head-To-Head

Matches Played:30

Manchester City wins:19

Brighton and Hove Albion wins:6

Matches are drawn:5

Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion Betting Odds

According to 1XBET, the odds of Brighton and Hove Albion winning are set at a massive 6.73. Manchester City are the outright favourite to win with their odds being set at 1.47. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at a huge 5.34. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.