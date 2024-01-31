MCI (Manchester City) vs BURL (Burnley) Match Prediction MCI 93 % Chance of Winning BURL 7 % Bet Now! Manchester City are all set to welcome relegation-threatened Burnley to the Etihad Stadium on Thursday in a game that would see former player Vincent Kompany return to the Stadium he won multiple titles with as a player. Manchester City sit in 2nd place with 43 points from 20 games. City is 5 points behind leader Liverpool however they do have a game in hand. Burnley is one of those teams who are favourites to go down as they sit in 19th place with 12 points from 21 games. Manchester City in their last game travelled to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United. City started the game off very well moving the ball with a good flow. They got their lead with a fantastic improvised back-heel from Bernardo Silva in the box from Walker’s cross in the 26th minute. The Geordies came back into the game with 2 quick-fire goals on the break from Isak and Gordon. City came out in the 2nd half better prepared but needed a spark to break Newcastle United down. On came De Bruyne from the bench and the magic started to spread. De Bruyne scored with only his 5th touch of the game as he got past a few black and white shirts before literally passing the ball in the back of the net with a drilled accurate shot. He then picked out City Academy graduate Oscar Bobb with a delightful ball in the 1st minute of added time on the left. Bobb did ever so well to control it and delightfully finish past Dubravka to give City the 3 points. Burnley welcomed fellow relegation spot opponents Luton Town to Turf Moor in their last Premier League game. Zeki Amdouni gave the Clarets the much-deserving lead with a well-worked counterattack. The game was pretty even amongst both teams with both looking threatening. Burnley were on course for only their 2nd win at home but were left hanging as James Trafford missed the ball and ran into Adebayo’s back prompting Morris to have a free go at the ball aerially to put a dagger to the hearts of the home fans. The game ended 1-1 on the day.

Manchester City vs Burnley Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Manchester City and Burnley is one of the most one-sided affairs in top flight football as of late. In the last 21 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, the Citizens have won 17 matchups, 3 games ended in a draw with Burnley winning just once.

Burnley as a team has never been able to transcend their form from the Championship last season to the Premier League. Vincent Kompany who is a former Manchester City player had Burnley playing some slick football in the Championship last season. Teams have come to the Etihad and have snuck points off City and have even won. Over the past years, the likes of Leeds, Brentford and even Crystal Palace this season have frustrated Manchester City at the Etihad by taking points off them. Those sides however at the time could be consistent at the back and defend well as a unit. That is one of the only ways when it comes to beating Manchester City, especially at home. Hence, we do not see it in Burnley to cause an upset.

For Manchester City, this is probably one of the best ties they could have asked for at this time. City may not even need to get out of 2nd gear for this game. The records highly favour the Citizens going into this game. And with the title race getting hot, this is the time that City gets laser-focused.

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Manchester City vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, Manchester City will go into this tie as massive favourites to beat Burnley on Thursday at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City in their recent games look to have got their title prowl back on however Burnley will be going to one of the most difficult stadiums in the Premier League on the back of relegation form.

In terms of scoring goals, Pep Guardiola’s men are goal-scoring juggernauts when it comes to playing at the Etihad Stadium. The Citizens are averaging 2.67 goals a game which has marginally reduced since the last month or so.

Burnley on the other hand is a side that surprisingly does not have the worst defensive records in terms of goals conceded away from home. The Clarets have conceded 1.70 goals on average away. At home this season they have conceded 2.27 goals.

In their last 5 games, Vincent Kompany’s men have conceded 8 goals and scored 5. Our prediction is for Manchester City to win thumpingly against Burnley come Thursday. Vincent Kompany’s team is a side that tends to struggle defensively against the top teams so we predict Burnley concede at least 3 goals at the Etihad Stadium.

In terms of their attack, Burnley does not have the best numbers playing away. The Clarets are just averaging a goal per game away from Turf Moor this season. City has not been the best defensive side this season especially at home as they have conceded in 67% of their home games this season

City’s star-studded defence has conceded around 1.00 goals on average this season at home. However, we back City to get a clean sheet in this game. Defensively they now look much stabler and playing Burnley at the Etihad is one of the best fixtures to back the City backline.

Burnley though has been on a decent scoring run. The likes of Lyle Foster and Zeki Amdouni are clinical in front of goal. The odds for Burnley scoring will be a little high so we do not mind backing Burnley to score in this game as well.

We expect Manchester City to dominate possession single-handedly on Thursday. The Citizens average 65% possession at their home turf this season so our prediction in this game is for them to stick to their style of play and have more than 60% of the ball. Burnley is a side that is decent on the ball as well but in no way do we predict that they would have more than 40% possession.

We easily back Manchester City to go into halftime with the lead. City this season have led at the break in 100% of their home games which is an insane record by itself. In no way do we expect this game score to be tied or Burnley leading come half-time.

City also has a brilliant record when it comes to scoring first in games this season. Manchester City likes to take the ascendancy in games scoring first in 13 of their 20 games with a 65% record. Burnley have found the net first in just 10 of their 21 games. Once again City scored first and we back Phil Foden to score the opening goal in this game.

Based on the above statement, we tip Julian Alvarez alongside Phil Foden to go in as the favourite to score against Burnley on Thursday. However, we urge our readers to keep an eye on the starting lineup 1 hour before kick-off cause if Erling Haaland is fit to play then we urge you to place all bets on him as his record against Burnley is fantastic. Haaland has 5 goals against the Clarets in his last 2 games.

For Burnley, we back Zeki Amdouni to go into this game as the favourite to score. Burnley have a very big chance of not getting a goal in this game. However, if they do score we see them scoring against the run of play or on the counter attack. Amdouni possesses the speed and the finishing ability to hurt City on the break. He has also scored in each of his last 2 Premier League games which makes him an inform shout.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Burnley.

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Josko Gvardiol Defender Ruben Dias Defender Nathan Ake Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Phil Foden Attacker Julian Alvarez Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, W

Burnley Player List

Goalkeepers: James Trafford, Denis Franchi, Lawrence Vigouroux, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Luke McNally, Owen Dodgson, Hannes Delcroix

Midfielders: Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundson, Josh Brownhill, Scott Twine, Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsey, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien, Mike Tresor, Han-Noah Massengo

Attackers:Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster, Benson Manuel, Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Micheal Obafemi, Jacob Brunn Larsen, Luca Koleosho, Zeki Amdouni, Wilson Odobert

Burnley Playing XI

Player Role James Trafford Goalkeeper Vitinho Defender Ameen Al Dakhil Defender Dara O’Shea Defender Hjalmar Ekdal Defender Josh Cullen Midfielder Josh Brownhill Midfielder Johann Gudmundson Midfielder Wilson Odobert Attacker Zeki Amdouni Attacker Jay Rodriguez Attacker

Burnley Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, W, L

Manchester City vs Burnley Head-To-Head

Matches Played:111

Manchester City wins:56

Burnley wins:30

Matches are drawn:25

Manchester City vs Burnley Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.11.

Burnley to win the match (PARIMATCH): 24.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 10.50.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.