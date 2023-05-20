Manchester City vs Chelsea Match Prediction MCI 75 % Chance of Winning CHE 25 % Bet Now! Manchester City are on the verge of sealing their 3rd consecutive Premier League title as they welcome Chelsea at the Etihad on Sunday. Chelsea currently sits in the 11th spot in the Premier League table with 43 points having played 35 games. Manchester City sits in the 1st spot with 85 points, 4 points ahead of 2nd placed Arsenal with a game in hand. Manchester City are on an absolute roll. The Blue half of Manchester is in the finals of the FA Cup and the Champions League and is on the cusp of winning the Premier League. If Manchester City wins all these trophies, they will complete the treble and will become only the 2nd team in the history of English Football to do so. The Citizens in their last Premier League game swept past Everton at Goodison Park. A brace from Ilkay Gundogan and a goal from Erling Haaland took Manchester one step closer to the title considering Arsenal lost to Brighton. The Citizens then followed up that performance against one of the powerhouses of Europe, Real Madrid. The Los Blancos were dominated from the 1st whistle to the last in one of the most one-sided Champions League games in recent memory. Bernardo Silva scored a brace to put City 2-0 up as early as 37 minutes. Manuel Akanji headed in the 76th minute to make it 3-0. Julian Alvarez made it 4 just minutes after coming on to hand Real Madrid one of their worst defeats in recent games in the Champions League. Chelsea have improved in terms of form in their last two games. The Blues were impressive against Bournemouth away after they won 3-1 in what was Frank Lampard’s 1st win in 7 Premier League games since he took over as interim manager. They however could not get the best of Nottingham Forest as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home. Taiwo Ayoniyi and Raheem Sterling both scored a brace to cancel each other out. Chelsea in the later stages looked favourites to score but Keylor Navas in goal just did enough to secure a point for Forest in their relegation fight.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head meetings between these two sides are quite close considering Manchester City’s domination. In the last 41 games between these two sides, Manchester City has won 21 games; 4 games have ended in a draw with Chelsea winning only 16 times. The Citizens did the double over Chelsea last season winning 1-0 both at the Etihad Stadium and Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City have been fantastic at home this season. The Citizens have won 16, drawn 1 and have lost just once at home this season. Brentford were the last and only team to beat Manchester City at the Etihad this season in the Premier League. The Citizens have an average win rate of 89% and collect 2.72 points at home this season. City have won 9 games on the trot at home.

Chelsea on the contrary have been really bad away from home this season. The Blues have won 5 games, drawn 4 and lost 8 games on the road this season. Chelsea averaged 1.12 points away with a win percentage of only 29%. In the Premier League, Chelsea last won at the Etihad in 2021.

With everything considered, Manchester City have a superior chance of winning against Chelsea. This is one of those games that is a bang-on certainty for the home team to claim all three points.

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Manchester City vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester City goes into this game as outright favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, City tends to score 3.28 goals on average at the Etihad this season. Manchester City are currently just scoring goals for fun and we expect them to score more come Sunday. The Citizens have scored 22 goals in the last 8 games they have played in all competitions which averages to 2.75 goals a game. With Chelsea’s defensive problems, we expect Manchester City to run riot. Backing the Citizens to score 3 or more goals could be an astute call and can gain returns. The last time these two sides met in the FA Cup was in January and Manchester City trashed Chelsea 4-0 at the Etihad. Erling Haaland finally scored against Everton in the Premier League. Hence, we once again expect Erling Haaland to be the odds-on favourite to score against Chelsea. We also suggest keeping an eye on Riyad Mahrez for goal contributions. If the Algerian winger starts against Chelsea, we expect that if banked on for him to give returns. Mahrez has scored four goals in Manchester City's three games in all competitions this season.

Expect the Chelsea goalkeeper to be the busier of the two goalkeepers on Sunday. Depending on whether Kepa or Mendy starts, Chelsea is bound to witness a ton of shots on goal. Nottingham Forest was able to muster 11 shots against Chelsea with only 2 hitting the target, Manchester City however are much more clinical with their shooting. Chelsea have scored 5 goals in their last two games in the Premier League. Before that, the Blues scored only 2 goals in 6 games. We do not expect Chelsea to score a goal in this game. Backing Manchester City to get a clean sheet is a risk but it could gain higher returns. The Citizens have kept clean sheets in their last two games in all competitions.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Chelsea

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Aymeric Laporte, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo, Cole Palmer, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper John Stones Defender Ruben Dias Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Riyad Mahrez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker Jack Grealish Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Chelsea’s Playing XI

Player Role Kepa Arrizabalaga Goalkeeper Lewis Hall Defender Benoit Badiashile Defender Trevor Chalobah Defender Thiago Silva Defender Connor Gallagher Midfielder Matteo Kovacic Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Raheem Sterling Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Joao Felix Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): D, W, L, L, L

Manchester City vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:174

Manchester City:64

Chelsea wins:71

Matches are drawn:39

Manchester City vs Chelsea Betting Odds

The odds of Chelsea winning are set at a massive 13.25. Manchester City are the hands-down favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.30. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 6.85. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.