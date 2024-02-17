MCI (Manchester City) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction MCI 99 % Chance of Winning CHE 1 % Bet Now! Manchester City are all set to host Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium under the lights on Saturday in the Premier League. The Citizens currently sit 3rd in the Premier League with 52 points from 23 games. City are 2 points off the top with a game in hand and they will want to win each of those 2 games to top the table. A loss could potentially see them draw level with Arsenal giving Liverpool the advantage on top. Chelsea in the last game made it to the top half of the table with 34 points from 24 games. If results go their way and they win they could end the game week as high as 7th spot. If they lose they could once again drop the bottom half of the table. Manchester City in their last game welcomed Everton to the Etihad Stadium. It was a game where Everton came with just 1 ideology which was to keep a low block. Manchester City as a team also love to break down opponents who sit deep. The Citizens however had no answer for the Everton defence in the 1st half as both teams went into the break goalless. It took Manchester City 71 minutes to find the breakthrough with Haaland unleashing a lethal right-foot strike in goal giving Pickford no chance. City doubled their lead once again through Haaland as he was fed through by De Bruyne. The Norwegian used his strength and just bumped the last Everton defender in Branthwaite to score past Pickford again. A dominant display from Manchester City on the day. Chelsea travelled to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. Chelsea started the first half horribly as they could not get into the game attackingly as they registered a 0 expected goals ratio in the first 45. Lerma gave Palace the lead in the first half. Chelsea however were better in the 2nd half and got their goal through Gallagher immediately after the break. Chelsea did look better in the 2nd half and finally got their winner in the 1st minute of added time after Cole Palmer set up Gallagher to score the winner. The Blues added a third on the counter in the 4th minute of added time through Enzo Fernandez as Palace looked to find the equaliser.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Manchester City and Chelsea has currently favoured the team from Manchester. In the last 43 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City have won 22 matchups, 5 games ended in a draw with Chelsea winning 16 times. The record however is not very one-sided as Chelsea has produced some good wins against City as well.

Manchester City just needs to follow the same blueprint that they have been following in their last wins against Chelsea. The Citizens have more than enough options to comfortably beat Chelsea, especially with the latter’s form. Haaland looks fully fit now. De Bruyne has integrated well post his injury and Foden is getting goals as well. City have found their perfect XI that could finish the season strong. With Chelsea the story is different., Performances have started to worsen and injuries are still hurting their team. Pochettino’s men look very shaky and this could be a big problem in this game. Chelsea could have been punished if Palace had better attackers. Going into this game our bets are on Manchester City to have a massive chance of winning this game against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium. We do not see any scenario where Chelsea come out on top.

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Manchester City vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, Manchester City go into this game as massive favourites to beat Chelsea under the lights at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The Citizens are in that phase of the season where they now rarely drop points. Winning 6 games in a row makes them heavy favourites against Chelsea. The Blues however have massive odds stacked up against them due to them being heavily inconsistent this season.

Manchester City are a massive powerhouse at home. Guardiola’s men average 2.64 goals at home this season in the Premier League from an expected goal ratio of 1.80. These numbers show the might of the Manchester City attack.

Manchester City to score 3 or more goals in this game against Chelsea is our bold call. Chelsea does not have the worst numbers defensively as they concede 1.83 goals on average away but we imagine Manchester City doing berserk in this game like last time scoring 4 goals at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea has scored 1.75 goals on average away from home this season. City do tend to concede silly goals that eventually scrape off their clean sheets especially at home this season. Pep Guardiola’s men conceded exactly 0.91 goals on average at the Etihad this season. City, including their last game, have now kept 4 clean sheets at home out of 11 games this season in the League.

Chelsea have meanwhile failed to score in just 17% of their games this season away from Stamford Bridge. The odds for Chelsea to score in this game are high hence we back the Blues to score at least once in this game. Chelsea do tend to find goals against big teams and we believe that they have the attacking ability to do so. Against teams that press them Chelsea find spaces to score.

In terms of scoring first, Manchester City have a brilliant record in comparison to that of Chelsea. The Citizens have scored first in 65% of their games this season. Chelsea meanwhile has broken the deadlock in just 38% of their matchups which is significantly low in comparison to City. We easily backed Manchester City to score first in this game and we backed Erling Haaland to be the 1st goal scorer in this game considering the record he has against Chelsea.

Erling Haaland has to win as favourite to score for Manchester City. Fresh off his double against Everton in his last game, the Norwegian looks to have regained his goal-scoring form. Haaland also scored 2 goals in the reverse fixture against Chelsea so he does like scoring against the Blues. We back the big striker to once again score in this game as Chelsea often looks weak defensively, especially through the middle.

Chelsea has a couple of players in their team who are former Manchester City players who have already scored against the Citizens in the reverse fixture. Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling who both donned City colours were on target at Stamford Bridge. From these 2 we once again back Cole Palmer to be the favourite to score for Chelsea. His playing centrally and on penalties makes him a standout option in that Chelsea side.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Chelsea.

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Josko Gvardiol Defender Ruben Dias Defender Nathan Ake Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Phil Foden Attacker Julian Alvarez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Dorde Petrovic Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Thiago Silva Defender Axel Disasi Defender Levi Colwill Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Nicolas Jackson Attacker Raheem Sterling Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, W, W

Manchester City vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 176

Manchester City wins:65

Chelsea wins:71

Matches are drawn:40

Manchester City vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.36.

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 8.40.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.