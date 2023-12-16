MCI (Manchester City) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction MCI 90 % Chance of Winning CPFC 10 % Bet Now! Manchester City are all set to welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in a game that could decide Roy Hodgson’s fate as Palace boss. Manchester City sit in 4th place with 33 points from 16 games in the League. Palace on the other hand is under all sorts of pressure as they sit in 15th place with 16 points from 16 games. Manchester City in their last game travelled to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town. Manchester City was heavily dominant in the game having missed an array of chances in the first half to take the lead. City’s defence once again lapsed just before halftime as Elijah Adebayo scored in his 2nd consecutive game to give Luton Town the lead just before going into halftime. City was staring at the probability of ending the day with no wins in 5 games but that was when Bernardo Silva stepped up. The ball fortunately fell to Silva after Rodri made a bursting run near the Luton box. Silva did very well to blast a shot 1st time to beat Kaminski in goal. 3 minutes later City took the lead through their no 10. Foden did very well to release Alvarez into space who then whipped a cross to the back post to Grealish who tapped it past Kaminski. City held on to get the win. Crystal Palace welcomed Liverpool to Selhurst Park in their last game in the Premier League. Palace started the game very well as Allison made a fantastic stop to deny Lerma in the 28th minute. Palace in the 2nd half couldn’t have asked for a better start as Quansah tripped Mateta in the box which the referee did not pay much heed to. VAR overturned the decision and Mateta stepped up to put Palace in the lead. It all came crumbling down for Palace after Ayew was sent off for a 2nd yellow. Salah scored a minute after the sending off and Harvey Elliot broke their hearts by scoring in the 1stminute of the 90 to give Liverpool the win right at the death.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Manchester City and Crystal Palace is in big favour of the Premier League defending champions. In the last 23 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, the Citizens have won 17 matchups, 3 games ended in a draw with Crystal Palace emerging victorious in just 3 games.

Travelling to the Etihad Stadium is anyway a tough ask for any team. But when a team goes into the game on the back of Palace’s form then it makes things tougher. Palace started the season quite decently but have lost their way in the last 5 games having not won a single game and losing 4. Injuries to key players in Eze and Mitchell have disrupted them however they will welcome Olise back in this game.

Palace has been one of the few sides to not only have beaten City once but rather twice at the Etihad in recent times. Palace does retain much of that core still going into this game. Hodgson will have to draw inspiration from that game if they want to get anything out of this one.

Manchester City on the other hand registered wins against Luton and Red Star Belgrade in their last two games. Attackingly much isn’t to be desired but defensively they have to improve. They once again conceded 3 goals in their last 2.

Palace are shy of scoring goals but presenting them a chance could backfire against City. Still, we do give City a much higher chance of winning due to their attacking firepower and Palace’s weak defence.

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Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, Manchester City go into this game as heavy and hands down favourites to beat Crystal Palace on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City have got back to winning ways in their recent games however Crystal Palace will be going to the Etihad on the back of some dreadful form.

In terms of scoring goals, Manchester City are a goal-scoring machine when it comes to finding the net at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s team are averaging 2.86 goals a game this season in their backyard to date.

Crystal Palace on the other hand is having all sorts of troubles in every area of the field especially when they play away. Palace have conceded 1.38 goals on average away from home this season.

In their last 5 games, the Eagles have conceded a total of 10 goals. Our prediction is for Manchester City to have a field day attacking-wise in this game. Palace is having problems defensively so we predict they concede at least 3 goals against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

In terms of their attack, Palace are just averaging 1 goal per game away from their home stadium this season. City has not been a defensive juggernaut this season but due to Palace’s poor scoring ability, we do give City a chance in this game to keep their goal clean.

City’s all-star defence has conceded around 1.00 goals on average this season, keeping a clean sheet in only 29% of their home games. Though their defensive stats are bad we do expect City to have a strong chance to get a clean sheet.

Palace will be missing one of their biggest goal threats Jordan Ayew who got a 2nd yellow card against Liverpool. Ayew is a real goal magnet and his missing significantly reduces Palace’s chances of scoring in this game. This is the perfect game to bank on City’s defence to get you a clean sheet.

We expect Manchester City to dominate the ball on Saturday. The Defending Champions average 61% possession at the Etihad this season so our prediction in this game is for City to easily have more than 65% of the ball considering Palace averages just 43% on an average whilst playing away.

In terms of winning the first half we also back Manchester City to do the job. The Citizens have been fantastic at home winning all of their 1st 45 minutes at home this season. Palace on the contrary have just a 25%-win record in the 1st half.

City have scored first in 10 of their 16 matches this season with Palace just scoring first in 6 of their 16 matches. Here we tip Manchester City to score first as well and our pick in terms of the player to score first will be Julian Alvarez.

Another of our tips is for Joel Ward to get booked in this game. Ward has already got 4 yellow cards this season and he is going to be up against the likes of either Doku or Grealish who are mercurial.

Based on the above statement, we tip Julian Alvarez to go in as the favourite to score against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Erling Haaland is likely to miss the game against Palace due to injury hence we do expect Alvarez to start as the main striker for City on Saturday. Alvarez is also City’s 2nd joint top scorer this season with 4 goals already in the Premier League.

Palace will be missing Ayew in this game through suspension but our prediction for Palace to score in this game will be Odsonne Edouard. The Frenchman has been Hodgson’s only real goal threat this season. Edouard has 6 goals this season for Crystal Palace and is their top scorer. City does have the trait of giving away goals this season. If City do concede against Palace we expect Edouard to score here.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Crystal Palace.

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Josko Gvardiol Defender Ruben Dias Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Matheus Nunes Midfielder Phil Foden Attacker Julian Alvarez Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, D, D

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Joe Whitworth

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Nathan Ferguson, Sean Grehan

Midfielders: Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jack Wells-Morrison

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Sam Johnstone Goalkeeper Joel Ward Defender Joachim Andersen Defender Marc Guehi Defender Nathaniel Clyne Defender Will Hughes Midfielder Chris Richards Midfielder Jefferson Lerma Midfielder Micheal Olise Attacker Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Jeffrey Schlupp Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five-game): L, L, D, L, L

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head

Matches Played:224

Manchester City wins:37

Crystal Palace wins:17

Matches are drawn:15

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.19.

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 16.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 7.50.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.