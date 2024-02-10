MCI (Manchester City) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction MCI 98 % Chance of Winning EVFC 2 % Bet Now! Manchester City are all set to welcome Everton in the early kick-off at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday in the Premier League. Manchester City were the biggest winners of last week as not only did they register a victory but are now closer to the top thanks to Liverpool losing to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. City are now 2nd on the table with 49 points from 22 games. City eclipse Liverpool on top of the table if they win their game in hand as they are just 2 points behind the League leaders. Manchester City got closer to the top by beating Brentford in their last game in the Premier League at the GTECH Community Stadium. Neal Maupay gave the hosts another shock lead as City trailed in the game. Phil Foden scored the equaliser at a crucial time just before the half as he took on Pinnock’s failed clearance and riffled it into the net. City turned it around in the 53rd minute as Foden scored again. A vintage Kevin De Bruyne cross found the head of Foden as he made a late run into the box to beat Flekken. Foden completed his hattrick after he was put through by Haaland in the 70th minute. The Englishman did very well to round past Flekken to score his and Manchester City's third goal of the game and kill the tie. Everton on the other hand welcomed Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park in their last Premier League game. Richarlison gave Spurs the early lead in the 4th minute with a well-taken finish. Both teams then got quite scrappy with their play as Everton looked to get back into the game. The goal finally came through a set piece as Vicario was overpowered by Tarkowski who headed it across goal for Harrison who headed it into an open net. Richarlison put Spurs back into the lead once again at a crucial time with another good finish. Everton did well to stay in the game and got their reward right at the death as Romero’s headed clearance from an Everton free kick fell straight into the path of Branthwaite who poked his header past Vicario to get a point for Everton.

Manchester City vs Everton Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Manchester City and Everton brings just a few good memories to the team from Merseyside. In the last 36 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, the Citizens have won 19 matchups, 6 games ended in a draw with Everton winning 11 times. Most of Everton’s victories have dated before 2012.

Manchester City have got their winning formula back and what is now scarier is that other players apart from Haaland are stepping up to the plate. The Citizens were highly reliant on the Norwegianâ€™s goals last season however with Haaland just coming back, City have been doing quite well. The likes of Alvarez and Foden have stepped up with De Bruyne and Haaland being out. City will be expected to be on the front foot in most of this game. They are brilliant against low blocks and Everton will most likely look to do so.

Teams have come to the Etihad and have had some defensive masterclasses. Everton with Sean Dyche has the capabilities to do so. However, it would require some serious concentration levels and luck to stop City from scoring in this game. Crystal Palace came and did it so that should give Everton some hope. It will be a difficult ask for Everton especially with City now having a direct path to get to the top of the table. Manchester City go into this game with a much higher chance of winning.

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Manchester City vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, Manchester City go into this game as heavy favourites to beat Everton at the Etihad Stadium in the first game of this week. The Citizens have got into God mode having reached the crunch end of the season. 5 wins on the trot makes them massive favourites against Everton. The Toffees however also do not have massive odds stacked up against them as they have also not tasted defeat in any of their 3 games.

Manchester City however are a juggernaut at home. The Citizens average 2.7 goals at home this season in the Premier League. They are massively outscoring their expected goal levels this season as that number is 1.83 goals a game showing how good Manchester City’s attack is. We once again back Manchester City to score 3 or more goals in this game against Everton. The numbers back it up as the Toffees have conceded 1.45 goals on average away from home. We can see City getting a big haul out of this game especially with their players now hitting form.

Everton have scored 1.18 goals on an average away from home this season. City has been very sloppy defensively conceding needles that eventually scrapped their clean sheet. The defending champions concede exactly one goal on average at home this season. They have kept only 3 clean sheets at home out of 10 games this season until now.

Everton have meanwhile failed to score in just 36% of their games this season away from home. The odds for Everton to score in this game should be high but we back Manchester City to keep a clean sheet in this game. Everton is a side that on a day could do everything but not find a goal due to not being clinical. We believe that this could be one of the days.

In terms of scoring first, Manchester City have a far superior record in comparison to that of Everton. The Citizens have scored first in 64% of their games this season. Everton meanwhile has broken the deadlock in just 48% of their matchups. We easily back Manchester City to score considering it is at the Etihad. Our first goal scorer for this game is Erling Haaland.

Hence our favourite to score for this game is Erling Haaland for Manchester City. Phil Foden goes into this game as equally favourite to get a goal in this game. The attacking midfielder has been in fantastic form this season having scored 4 and assisted 4 in each of his last 6 games in the League. Foden has also scored 4 goals against Everton in his career and has scored more goals only against 2 other clubs Brighton and Brentford.

Jack Harrison carries a threat when it comes to goal-scoring for Everton especially when he continues to play centrally. The winger was also on the scoresheet the last time these two teams met which was in the reverse fixture. Harrison tends to score against big teams. If Everton are to score in this game our pick is to back Jack Harrison.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Everton.

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Josko Gvardiol Defender Ruben Dias Defender Nathan Ake Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Phil Foden Attacker Julian Alvarez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five-games): W, W, W, W, W

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jarrod Branthwaite Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder James Garner Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Arnaut Danjuma Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five-games): D, D, D, L, L

Manchester City vs Everton Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 196

Manchester City wins:80

Everton wins:68

Matches are drawn:48

Manchester City vs Everton Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.22.

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 14.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.