MCI (Manchester City) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction
MCI
81%
Chance of Winning
EVFC
19%
England
Etihad Stadium
Facts:
- Manchester City in recent games have a very good record when it comes to playing Everton at home in the Premier League. The Citizens have won 8 of their last 13 games at the Etihad with 5 draws. Pep Guardiola’s men have not suffered defeat in any of their last 13 games at home. Before this run however things were not rosy for Manchester City at home. The Citizens lost 4 back-to-back games at the Etihad Stadium against Everton in a period between 2008 and 2010.
- Everton in the overall shape of things has a dire Premier League record when it comes to playing Manchester City. The Toffees have lost 16 of their last 22 games against the reigning defending champions in Manchester City. Everton have won just 1 of the 22 games. The Toffees have no wins to show for in any of their last 13 games with their best result being a draw having lost 12.
- Manchester City and Everton do not have a big history in the Premier League when it comes to playing on Boxing Day. These two teams in their illustrious history have played on the 26th of December just once in the Premier League. It is good news if you are an Everton fan as that fixture was played in 2004 with Everton emerging victorious by 2 goals to 1.
- Everton generally also have a very good record when it comes to playing on boxing day. The Toffees have won 5 of their last 8 away games played on the 26th of December with 3 draws and no losses to show for. Manchester City on the other hand have lost only 1 day on boxing day in their last 7 games played. The defeat came at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City in 2018. City have won the remaining 7 games.
Manchester City vs Everton Chance of Winning
The head-to-head record between Manchester City and Everton massively favours the Premier League’s current champions in the recent games. In the last 37 games between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won 20 games; 6 games ended in a draw with Everton winning 11.
In their last couple of games, Everton has shown that they can meddle with the big boys and frustrate them. The Toffees had nothing in their attack but their defence was unbreakable on the day with Pickford leading the charge. We do not believe that it will be third time lucky for Everton in this game. We do see Manchester City scoring in this game and we do not believe that Everton has the attack to breach the City defence. That makes Everton the second favourites in this game. Manchester City have the better chance to win this game come Thursday.
Manchester City vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips
In terms of the odds, there is very little to guess here, as Manchester City is tipped by most of the oddsmakers and betting websites to comfortably conquer Everton at the Etihad on Thursday. Everton, however, came into this game on the back of some good momentum as they came on the back of two draws against big teams Arsenal and Chelsea. Manchester City have been really poor in terms of their results in the last few games; however, they are still overwhelming favourites to get the job done over the Toffees. The odds could have been a little closer; however, Manchester City have always had the last laugh when it comes to playing against Everton in the Premier League, and that makes them the big favourites in this game.
Manchester City unexpectedly fell to their sixth defeat this season in the Premier League as they were beaten by Aston Villa. Pep Guardiola is going through a really bad run currently with defeats now coming both at home and away from home. At home, their record still is not the worst. They have however dropped points in 3 games at home with a draw against Arsenal and defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.
Everton on the other hand have massively improved their form in their last couple of games as they have stopped their run of losing considerably. Their draws in their last couple of games against Arsenal and Chelsea have shown how far they have come this season after a poor start to the campaign. Everton still tend to have better performances at home this season. Away from home, they have 4 losses already this season. Their only win away from home was against Ipswich Town. They have drawn against Leicester City, West Ham and Arsenal on the road.
Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Manchester City to score two or more goals easily on Thursday. Our call is for Manchester City to also win this game by a difference of 2 goals or more. We also back Manchester City to keep a clean sheet in this game. Manchester City have 2 clean sheets in their 4 home games until now. Everton goes into this having not scored in any of their last 4 games on the road and that is why we back Manchester City not conceding in this game.
Manchester City this season have been very slow starters not only in terms of their league position but also in terms of how they start games. They have let other teams take the advantage which has often seen them trail games. Manchester City have given their opposition to break the deadlock in 9 different Premier League games this season with only the likes of Leicester City, Wolves and Southampton having worse numbers. The good news for Manchester City here is that Everton are not the most prolific when it comes to scoring goals overall themselves let alone the first goal. Based on their goal scoring history we do believe that they will score in this game even though Manchester City have a weak defence. Our backing in this game is for Manchester City to break the deadlock against Everton on Thursday in the Premier League.
Everton this season have been very strong when it comes to their defence. We do expect Manchester City to win this game but we do not see them running riot. Everton this season have conceded a total of only 21 goals this season. Only Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have a better record. All these teams are currently in the top 4 showing how good Everton has been. Jordan Pickford in goal for Everton has also been one of the most consistent keepers in terms of clean sheets. The goalless draw against Chelsea at Goodison Park was his 7th clean sheet of the season, the most any keeper has in the league until now.
Manchester City have a lot of options in this game when it comes to favourites to score. The Citizens have had a bad run in front of goal with Erling Haaland suffering the most in terms of his numbers last season. Phil Foden got over his slump and scored a goal in City’s last game against Aston Villa. Hence in this game, we will back Erling Haaland to score. The Norwegian is being out marked in games and is also not getting good service. We do believe that he will do well if he gets good service and we can see that happening in this game.
Final prediction:Manchester City to beat Everton
Manchester City Player List
Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno
Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol
Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan
Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku
Manchester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ederson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Manuel Akanji
|
Defender
|
Ruben Dias
|
Defender
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
Defender
|
Kyle Walker
|
Defender
|
Matteo Kovacic
|
Midfielder
|
Rico Lewis
|
Midfielder
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Midfielder
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Attacker
|
Jeremy Doku
|
Attacker
|
Erling Haaland
|
Attacker
Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, W, L
Everton Player List
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin
Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien
Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam
Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Neal Maupay, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye
Everton Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jordan Pickford
|
Goalkeeper
|
Vitalii Mykolenko
|
Defender
|
Jake O’Brien
|
Defender
|
James Tarkowski
|
Defender
|
Ashley Young
|
Defender
|
Idrissa Gueye
|
Midfielder
|
Tim Iroegbunam
|
Midfielder
|
Dwight McNeil
|
Attacker
|
Abdoulaye Doucoure
|
Midfielder
|
Jack Harrison
|
Attacker
|
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|
Attacker
Everton Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, L, D
Manchester City vs Everton Head-To-Head
Matches Played:197
Manchester City wins:81
Everton wins:68
Matches are drawn:48
Manchester City vs Everton Betting Odds
Manchester City to win the match (PARI MATCH): 1.36.
Everton to win the match (PARI MATCH): 8.40.
Match to end in a draw (PARI MATCH): 5.50.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester City
Parimatch