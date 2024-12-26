MCI (Manchester City) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction MCI 81 % Chance of Winning EVFC 19 % Bet Now! Manchester City will lock horns with Everton in Thursday's first of Premier League’s boxing day games. The Citizens are struggling massively as they now sit in 7th place with 3 defeats in their last 5 games. Manchester City lost their second successive game as they were beaten by Aston Villa at Villa Park. Goals from Morgan Rogers and Jhon Duran were enough to sink Manchester City to their 6th defeat already this season. Everton on the flipside came face to face against a Chelsea team in good form. The Toffees managed to restrict the Blues to a goalless draw. Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez made some really good saves to deny Everton the win in this one.

Manchester City vs Everton Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between Manchester City and Everton massively favours the Premier League’s current champions in the recent games. In the last 37 games between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won 20 games; 6 games ended in a draw with Everton winning 11.

In their last couple of games, Everton has shown that they can meddle with the big boys and frustrate them. The Toffees had nothing in their attack but their defence was unbreakable on the day with Pickford leading the charge. We do not believe that it will be third time lucky for Everton in this game. We do see Manchester City scoring in this game and we do not believe that Everton has the attack to breach the City defence. That makes Everton the second favourites in this game. Manchester City have the better chance to win this game come Thursday.

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Manchester City vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

In terms of the odds, there is very little to guess here, as Manchester City is tipped by most of the oddsmakers and betting websites to comfortably conquer Everton at the Etihad on Thursday. Everton, however, came into this game on the back of some good momentum as they came on the back of two draws against big teams Arsenal and Chelsea. Manchester City have been really poor in terms of their results in the last few games; however, they are still overwhelming favourites to get the job done over the Toffees. The odds could have been a little closer; however, Manchester City have always had the last laugh when it comes to playing against Everton in the Premier League, and that makes them the big favourites in this game.

Manchester City unexpectedly fell to their sixth defeat this season in the Premier League as they were beaten by Aston Villa. Pep Guardiola is going through a really bad run currently with defeats now coming both at home and away from home. At home, their record still is not the worst. They have however dropped points in 3 games at home with a draw against Arsenal and defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Everton on the other hand have massively improved their form in their last couple of games as they have stopped their run of losing considerably. Their draws in their last couple of games against Arsenal and Chelsea have shown how far they have come this season after a poor start to the campaign. Everton still tend to have better performances at home this season. Away from home, they have 4 losses already this season. Their only win away from home was against Ipswich Town. They have drawn against Leicester City, West Ham and Arsenal on the road.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Manchester City to score two or more goals easily on Thursday. Our call is for Manchester City to also win this game by a difference of 2 goals or more. We also back Manchester City to keep a clean sheet in this game. Manchester City have 2 clean sheets in their 4 home games until now. Everton goes into this having not scored in any of their last 4 games on the road and that is why we back Manchester City not conceding in this game.

Manchester City this season have been very slow starters not only in terms of their league position but also in terms of how they start games. They have let other teams take the advantage which has often seen them trail games. Manchester City have given their opposition to break the deadlock in 9 different Premier League games this season with only the likes of Leicester City, Wolves and Southampton having worse numbers. The good news for Manchester City here is that Everton are not the most prolific when it comes to scoring goals overall themselves let alone the first goal. Based on their goal scoring history we do believe that they will score in this game even though Manchester City have a weak defence. Our backing in this game is for Manchester City to break the deadlock against Everton on Thursday in the Premier League.

Everton this season have been very strong when it comes to their defence. We do expect Manchester City to win this game but we do not see them running riot. Everton this season have conceded a total of only 21 goals this season. Only Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have a better record. All these teams are currently in the top 4 showing how good Everton has been. Jordan Pickford in goal for Everton has also been one of the most consistent keepers in terms of clean sheets. The goalless draw against Chelsea at Goodison Park was his 7th clean sheet of the season, the most any keeper has in the league until now.

Manchester City have a lot of options in this game when it comes to favourites to score. The Citizens have had a bad run in front of goal with Erling Haaland suffering the most in terms of his numbers last season. Phil Foden got over his slump and scored a goal in City’s last game against Aston Villa. Hence in this game, we will back Erling Haaland to score. The Norwegian is being out marked in games and is also not getting good service. We do believe that he will do well if he gets good service and we can see that happening in this game.

Final prediction:Manchester City to beat Everton

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan

Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Kyle Walker Defender Matteo Kovacic Midfielder Rico Lewis Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Bernardo Silva Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, W, L

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Neal Maupay, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jake O’Brien Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, L, D

Manchester City vs Everton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:197

Manchester City wins:81

Everton wins:68

Matches are drawn:48

Manchester City vs Everton Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARI MATCH): 1.36.

Everton to win the match (PARI MATCH): 8.40.

Match to end in a draw (PARI MATCH): 5.50.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.