MCI (Manchester City) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction
MCI
84%
Chance of Winning
FUL
16%
England
Etihad Stadium
Manchester City came into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Sheffield United. The Citizens dominated the Blades in every aspect of the game. City had 30 shots on Sheffield United's goal with 9 shots on target. How City did not open the scoring in the first half is a big head-scratcher. Haaland in the 12th minute of the game hit a shot straight at the keeper. City’s first big chance came through Alvarez whose shot was brilliantly saved by Foderingham. City were handed a penalty after the ball struck Egan on the arm in the box. Haaland missed the spot-kick as his effort struck the post. City started the 2nd half on the front foot as well with chances for Haaland and Grealish.
The breakthrough came in the 63rd minute after Haaland headed in Grealish’s cross from the left to give City the lead. Sheffield United’s first good chance came in the 74th minute after Hamer’s effort was stunningly blocked by Man City defender Ruben Dias. The hosts shockingly equalised in the 85th minute through Jayden Bogle. Kyle Walker’s bad clearance saw him give away the ball back to Sheffield United in a dangerous area. The English fullback stayed on the floor post the clearance behind the goal line. The ball made its way to Bogle who slotted it in to make it 1-1 with Kyle Walker keeping him onside. City’s response however was quick after Rodri blasted in Foden’s miscontrolled attempt to hand his team the win. City finished the game with 80% possession.
Fulham on the other hand could not have asked for a better start as Andreas leaped onto Saka’s mistake in the first minute of the game. The former Manchester United man caught Ramsdale off balance and took an early shot to give the cottagers the lead. Arsenal dominated most of the 1st half with great chances for the likes of Havertz, Martinelli and Saka missing one of the easiest chances. Fulham had chances in the first half to extend their lead with shots from Jimenez Wilson going wide. Fulham fullback Kenny Tete lunged into a reckless tackle on substitute Viera to award Arsenal a penalty.
Saka converted from the spot to make it 1-1. 2 minutes later, Arsenal jumped into the lead after Fabio Viera’s cross fell perfectly onto Eddie Nketiah’s boot who beat Leno from close range. It went from bad to worse for Fulham as Calvin Bassey got his marching orders after he received a 2nd yellow blocking a counter-attack. Fulham’s second red card in two games. The Cottagers shocked the Emirates Stadium by levelling the game in the 87th minute. Arsenal failed to clear their lines from Fulham’s corner as Palhinha brilliantly struck the ball first time to beat Ramsdale in goal. The Cottagers almost won the game in the end as Ramsdale made a crucial save to deny Adama Traore.
Facts
- The Citizens have a fantastic record against Fulham in all competitions. Pep Guardiola’s men have won each of their last 14 games against the Cottagers. This is the 2nd longest winning run against a side in the history of English football. City also holds the record for the longest winning run against a side in all competitions having won 15 games against Watford. Pep Guardiola’s men could equal that record on Saturday.
- Fulham have failed to win at the Etihad Stadium since April 2009. The Cottagers in 08/09 won on consecutive occasions at Man City’s home stadium since then they have lost 10 and drawn 2 of their 12 visits to the Etihad.
- If Manchester City beat Fulham on Thursday, it would be the first time since 2016/17 that they would have won their first four fixtures. The Citizens have gone on to win the title in only 1 of the 7 seasons in which they have won the opening four games of the season. The title win came in 2011/12 under the watch of Roberto Mancini.
- Fulham manager Marco Silva has an atrocious record against Manchester City. The Portuguese manager has failed to win any of his last 8 Premier League games against the Citizens. Marco Silva has lost against Manchester City with four different clubs he has managed including Fulham, Everton, Watford and Hull City.
- Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed is getting a more attacking role under Marco Silva. Reed has 3 assists in his last 7 league involvements. The midfielder before this had 4 assists in 81 games for Fulham and Southampton.
Manchester City vs Fulham Chance of Winning
Manchester City have a superior record against Fulham when it comes to their head-to-head meetings in recent times. In the last 24 games between these two sides, Manchester City has tasted victory on 17 occasions; 5 games have ended in a draw with Fulham emerging victorious on just two occasions. Manchester City are a juggernaut of a team at the Etihad Stadium.
The Cottagers have a horrible record when they travel to Manchester. Fulham have not won a single game against either Manchester City or Manchester United in their last 30 games. The last time Fulham won at the Etihad Stadium was a 3-1 victory with goals from Clint Dempsey and Dickson Etuhu.
One can never predict what can happen in the Premier League such as the competition in this league. Last week before the game against Arsenal not many would have backed Fulham to leave the Emirates with a draw. It will however be very difficult for Fulham at the Etihad considering how bad their record has already been at the stadium. One thing also to keep in mind is that Fulham will have played midweek against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup and could go into this game slightly tired.
Manchester City go into this game as the side with a better chance of winning this one.
Our Prediction
Manchester City vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the bookmakers, Manchester City goes into this game as heavy favourites to win against Fulham on Sunday. Manchester City have started this season like they left the last one. Their form at the Etihad Stadium is impeccable. We expect Manchester City to score 3 or more goals in this game. The Citizens were unlucky not to score more goals in their win against Sheffield United. Erling Haaland missed a penalty but still managed to score a goal post that. The Norwegian goal-machine however is on a small goal drought at home.
Haaland has failed to score in any of his last three games at the Etihad Stadium. If he fails to score on Saturday against Fulham, it would be the first time since 2021 that Haaland has failed to score in four consecutive home games. Haaland’s last four-game home slump was for Dortmund. However, we believe that Manchester City’s number 9 will break his home drought against Fulham on Saturday. Haaland will go in as the odds-on favourite for Manchester City to score.
Fulham on the other hand should be braced for another tough ride. Unlike last week, we do not expect Fulham to get on the scoresheet against Manchester City on Saturday. Hence backing Manchester City to win and keep a clean sheet is a good bet. City last kept a clean sheet against Newcastle United when they last played at home. A safer betting odds would be Fulham to receive more than 2.5 yellow cards.
Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Fulham.
Manchester City Player List
Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno
Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Josko Gvardiol
Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Cole Palmer, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva
Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez
Manchester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ederson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
Defender
|
Ruben Dias
|
Defender
|
Manuel Akanji
|
Defender
|
Kyle Walker
|
Defender
|
Rodrigo
|
Midfielder
|
Mateo Kovacic
|
Midfielder
|
Phil Foden
|
Midfielder
|
Julian Alvarez
|
Attacker
|
Erling Haaland
|
Attacker
|
Jack Grealish
|
Attacker
Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, W, D
Fulham Player List
Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno
Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Tim Ream, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Timothy Castagne, Terence Kongolo
Midfielders: Harrison Read, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris
Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Anthony Knockaert
Fulham Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Bernd Leno
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kenny Tete
|
Defender
|
Tim Ream
|
Defender
|
Issa Diop
|
Defender
|
Antonee Robinson
|
Defender
|
Joao Palhinha
|
Midfielder
|
Sasa Lukic
|
Midfielder
|
Andrea Pereira
|
Midfielder
|
Harry Wilson
|
Attacker
|
Raul Jimenez
|
Attacker
|
Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|
Attacker
Fulham Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, W, L
Manchester City vs Fulham Head-To-Head
Matches Played:72
Manchester City wins:39
Fulham wins:17
Matches are drawn:16
Manchester City vs Fulham Betting Odds
The odds of Fulham winning are set at a massive 21.00. Manchester City are the odds-on favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.19. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 10.00. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Manchester City
We predict Manchester City will comfortably beat Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The Citizens should have won by a bigger margin last week however they failed to take their chances. The goal they conceded also came from nothing thanks to a lapse in concentration from Kyle Walker. At home, Manchester City are a different animal. Fulham were very impressive at Arsenal but we doubt that Marco Silva’s team will have the same resilience to keep this City side out.
Manchester City loves playing against low blocks. Fulham will surely look to only hit Manchester City on the counterattack. The best teams in world football find it difficult playing at the Etihad so we cannot see how Fulham could get anything from this game. This Manchester City side under Pep Guardiola keeps on evolving into something better each year. Manchester City are too good in every aspect to Fulham. It will be a long night for the Cottagers. We predict a comfortable 3-0 win for the defending champions.Bet Now!