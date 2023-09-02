Manchester City are all set to lock horns against London side Fulham at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manchester City came into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Sheffield United. The Citizens dominated the Blades in every aspect of the game. City had 30 shots on Sheffield United's goal with 9 shots on target. How City did not open the scoring in the first half is a big head-scratcher. Haaland in the 12th minute of the game hit a shot straight at the keeper. City’s first big chance came through Alvarez whose shot was brilliantly saved by Foderingham. City were handed a penalty after the ball struck Egan on the arm in the box. Haaland missed the spot-kick as his effort struck the post. City started the 2nd half on the front foot as well with chances for Haaland and Grealish.

The breakthrough came in the 63rd minute after Haaland headed in Grealish’s cross from the left to give City the lead. Sheffield United’s first good chance came in the 74th minute after Hamer’s effort was stunningly blocked by Man City defender Ruben Dias. The hosts shockingly equalised in the 85th minute through Jayden Bogle. Kyle Walker’s bad clearance saw him give away the ball back to Sheffield United in a dangerous area. The English fullback stayed on the floor post the clearance behind the goal line. The ball made its way to Bogle who slotted it in to make it 1-1 with Kyle Walker keeping him onside. City’s response however was quick after Rodri blasted in Foden’s miscontrolled attempt to hand his team the win. City finished the game with 80% possession.

Fulham on the other hand could not have asked for a better start as Andreas leaped onto Saka’s mistake in the first minute of the game. The former Manchester United man caught Ramsdale off balance and took an early shot to give the cottagers the lead. Arsenal dominated most of the 1st half with great chances for the likes of Havertz, Martinelli and Saka missing one of the easiest chances. Fulham had chances in the first half to extend their lead with shots from Jimenez Wilson going wide. Fulham fullback Kenny Tete lunged into a reckless tackle on substitute Viera to award Arsenal a penalty.

Saka converted from the spot to make it 1-1. 2 minutes later, Arsenal jumped into the lead after Fabio Viera’s cross fell perfectly onto Eddie Nketiah’s boot who beat Leno from close range. It went from bad to worse for Fulham as Calvin Bassey got his marching orders after he received a 2nd yellow blocking a counter-attack. Fulham’s second red card in two games. The Cottagers shocked the Emirates Stadium by levelling the game in the 87th minute. Arsenal failed to clear their lines from Fulham’s corner as Palhinha brilliantly struck the ball first time to beat Ramsdale in goal. The Cottagers almost won the game in the end as Ramsdale made a crucial save to deny Adama Traore.