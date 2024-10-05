MCI (Manchester City) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction MCI 97 % Chance of Winning FUL 3 % Bet Now! Manchester City will face off against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s men lost ground on Liverpool and Arsenal with the draw against Newcastle United last week. City got off to a good start with Josko Gvardiol showing some very good skill to cut onto his weaker foot and score past Nick Pope. Newcastle United then got more into the game, and a through pass saw Gordon through on goal. Ederson left something onto the winger, hence conceding a penalty in the process that was converted. The game ended 1-1 with City being 1 point off the leaders in Liverpool. Fulham went to the City Ground and produced a clinical away performance against Nottingham Forest. Fulham were easily the better team in the first half, and they got their due when Andreas won a penalty just after halftime. Raul Jimenez continued his good scoring form after converting from the spot. Fulham’s defence did very well to contain a lively Forest attack from thereon. In the end, they did manage to win, keeping a clean sheet in the process.

Manchester City vs Fulham Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between Manchester City and Fulham not massively favours the Premier League’s defending champions in the recent games. In the last 26 games between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won 19 games; 5 games have ended in a draw with Fulham winning just 2 games.

Manchester City in their last game against Newcastle United did not have the spark. Newcastle United in that game looked more motivated. Pep Guardiola will hope that was a one-off incident, as there is no more room for errors if they do indeed want to win their fifth title in a row. Fulham, on the other hand, have done quite well away from home, as that was their stumbling block last season. The issue why Fulham are second favourites here is that they do not have the ability to score many goals, which plays into City’s hands. Fulham’s defence will need to be flawless to stop Haaland and co. There is very little chance of that happening.

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Manchester City vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

In terms of the odds, there are no surprises here, as Manchester City are tipped by most of the oddsmakers and betting websites to comfortably dispatch Fulham at the Etihad on Saturday. Fulham, however, came into this game on the back of some real momentum as they beat Nottingham Forest away from home. They last lost a game on the opening day in the Red Half of Manchester but since then have not lost a game. Manchester City were running riot until the last two weeks. Pep Guardiola’s men have found themselves in a sticky situation with 2 draws in 2 weeks against Arsenal and Newcastle United. City will be eager to get back on track, and that is why the oddsmakers have backed them in this game.

Manchester City are a big unit when it comes to playing at the Etihad Stadium. There is a reason why it has been over a year since City have been beaten at home. Their home stadium is their fortress, and even at their most vulnerable moments, Pep Guardiola’s team finds a way to not get beat at home. Against Fulham, Manchester City have a very good record at home. They also gained confidence midweek in the Champions League, so we do expect them to do well.

Fulham, on the other hand, have been the surprise package of the season. Their response to the defeat on the first day has been really good. Away from home, their record has improved vastly from last season. They have 1 win, 1 draw, and a defeat on the road. Most recently, they shut down Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, who were undefeated this season. That result is bound to give the Cottagers a big boost going into this game.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Manchester City to score two or more goals easily on Saturday. Our call is for Manchester City to also win this game by a difference of 2 goals or more. We also do back Manchester City to keep a clean sheet in this game. Before the game against Newcastle United, Manchester City had scored 2 or more goals in every game. The record of scoring 2 or more goals at home still stands, and we expect that to continue. Fulham have scored in 2 of their 3 away games this season, having only failed to net against Manchester United. However, in all of their away games, they have just scored 1 goal. The Cottagers do not tend to win by many, and hence we do expect City to have enough in defence to keep them at bay.

Manchester City this season have been very fast at getting out of their blocks. Their record at halftime has been very good in the Premier League this season. Manchester City have led at the break in 5 of their 6 Premier League games this season. Arsenal was the only team to beat them at halftime this season. Against Fulham, our call is for them to easily go into the break with the lead and win the first half.

The opposition team against Manchester City at the Etihad has scored first in 2 of their 3 games this season. Both the openers were also scored inside 7 minutes. Fulham this season have a good record of taking the lead in games. They have scored first in 4 of their first 6 games. However, we do not expect them to take the lead here. We back Manchester City to be motivated in front of their fans and score first.

Josko Gvardiol started the season having been quite reserved in his attacking approach, playing as a full back, which was more tucked in. However, in recent games, he has shown a more attacking approach than we saw last season. Guardiola scored his first goal of the season against Newcastle United and has consistently registered shots on target. He has 4 shots on target in 6 games this season, which is a very good tally for a defender. It is worth backing considering defenders have higher odds in terms of shots on target. We back Gvardiol to continue the trend and make Leno save at least 1 effort of his on Saturday.

Erling Haaland will be a popular shout-to-back when it comes to goal scoring. The Norwegian continues to impress when it comes to goal scoring, having netted in the Champions League. Another shout will be to back Phil Foden if he starts on Saturday. Foden has come back into the team after some fatigue issues and has performed well most recently, also scoring midweek in City’s Champions League win. Foden could play more centrally, making him a very big threat to Fulham. If Foden starts, then he is a good shout-to-back for scoring; otherwise, Haaland is always a good fallback option.

Final prediction:Manchester City to beat Fulham

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan

Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Kyle Walker Defender Matteo Kovacic Midfielder Rico Lewis Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Bernardo Silva Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, W, W

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon, Joachim Andersen

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Sasa Lukic, Emile Smith Rowe, Sander Berge

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Jay Stansfield

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Issa Diop Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Sasa Lukic Midfielder Andreas Pereira Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe Midfielder Adama Traore Attacker Raul Jimenez Attacker Alex Iwobi Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, D, W

Manchester City vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played:74

Manchester City wins:41

Fulham wins:17

Matches are drawn:16

Manchester City vs Fulham Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.26.

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 11.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.55.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.