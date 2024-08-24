MCI (Manchester City) vs IPST (Ipswich Town) Match Prediction MCI 99 % Chance of Winning IPST 1 % Bet Now! Manchester City will take on Ipswich Town in their first home game of the season on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium. The defending Champions got their season off to a perfect start after goals from Haaland and Kovacic ensured a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge last week. City always looked in control in that game, getting the better of Chelsea in attack and in midfield. Portman Road was buzzing as the Premier League returned there. The atmosphere did help the home team in Ipswich to go toe to toe with Liverpool in the first half. The Tractor Boys lacked the final pass, especially when they broke on Liverpool. Ipswich’s conditioning declined in the second half as quickfire goals from Jota and Salah sealed victory for the Merseyside Reds.

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between Manchester City and Ipswich Town surprisingly has favoured the Tractor Boys in the recent games. In the last 5 games between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won 2 games; no games have ended in a draw with Ipswich Town winning 3 games. The tide, however, now has turned as Manchester City has become a big player in the world of football.

Ipswich Town’s chances of winning in this game are very poor. Every team, however, has a minute chance to spring a surprise, and if they want to get something in this game, then they will have to be very organised in this game. They restricted Liverpool in the first half, but their energy levels dropped. Against City, they will need to do it for 90 minutes.

Manchester City, they have the better team in every aspect of the game; hence, against a team like Ipswich, they will even on their worst days go as the team with the better chance of winning.

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Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Predictions and Betting Tips

Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites have massively expected Manchester City to not only win but to dismantle Ipswich Town in their first game at home this season. Ipswich Town in their first game did have their moments against another tough opposition in Liverpool. However, in the second half, they were heavily outplayed, and the 2-0 scoreline looked much better on paper. It could have been much worse. City, on the other hand, comes into this like they haven’t left last season. They comfortably dispatched Chelsea away from home; hence, this could be one of the most one-sided games of the season. The bookmakers clearly believe that causes the discrepancy between the two teams in terms of the odds is massive. Ipswich Town are big underdogs in this game given next to no chance to win on Saturday.

A lot of eyes were on Manchester City given how they would perform in the Premier League this season. Based on their performance in the first game, it looks like a cakewalk. City in the game against Chelsea had an expected goals ratio of 0.77, and still, they scored 2 goals on the night, showing how good a team they can be even when chances are scarce. At home, they have always been a big juggernaut. No team in the Premier League last season won at the Etihad Stadium. They had a 74% win record there, winning 14 of their 19 games and drawing 5. Their goal scoring stats were also off the charts, as they averaged 2.68 goals per game from an expected goals tally of 2.11.

Ipswich Town, on the other hand, were comfortably beaten on the day against Liverpool. They failed to create much in that game, having registered an expected goal ratio of 0.45. Ipswich weren’t the best of teams when it came to playing away from home last season in the Championship. They had a 52% win record, having lost 5 games on the road. They scored 1.43 goals from an expected goals tally of 1.39.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Manchester City to score 3 or more goals in this game easily. Our call is for Manchester City to win this game by a difference of over 2 goals. We also expect the Citizens to keep a clean sheet in this game. City easily kept Chelsea at bay in their first Premier League game. Ipswich at their home stadium could not penetrate Liverpool’s defence; hence, we do not see them scoring at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City last season kept a clean sheet in 32% of their home games, and we can see them getting the second of the season against Ipswich.

When it comes to scoring first, Manchester City have a slightly better record. The Citizens have broken the deadlock in six of their last 10 games. Ipswich Town meanwhile scored first in 5 of their last 10 games. This should be an easy prediction; however, we do predict that Manchester City will open the scoring first and inside the first 10 minutes of this game.

Manchester City to also win both halves is our call here. In terms of shots also, we expect them to get the better of the tractor boys. City had nine shots against Chelsea in their first game. Liverpool, on the other hand, had 18 shots at Ipswich Town’s goal. We back Manchester City to have over 16 shots in this game. Haaland to have 2 or more shots on target is our call.

When it comes to scoring for Manchester City, we believe there will be multiple scorers; however, the favourite will have to be Erling Haaland. The Norwegian opened his Premier League account for this season by scoring against Chelsea. Haaland has a formidable Premier League record, scoring against 22 clubs that he has faced. Ipswich could become No. 23 on Saturday. Haaland also has a very good record of scoring in the month of August. The marksman has 13 goals in the nine games he has played in August. We expect that run to continue. Haaland to score 2 or more goals is our prediction in this game.

Bernardo Silva is one of the most creative players in the Premier League. The Portuguese did assist Haaland for the opening goal against Chelsea, which ended up being his 43rd assist in the Premier League. Bernardo Silva levelled Nani’s record of the most assists from a Portuguese player in the Premier League. We can also see him pulling the strings in this game against Ipswich. Hence our prediction for Bernardo is an anytime assist.

Final prediction:Manchester City to beat Ipswich Town

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho

Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Rico Lewis Defender Matteo Kovacic Midfielder Matheus Nunes Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Bernardo Silva Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, D, L

Ipswich Town Player List

Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson

Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys

Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.

Ipswich Town Playing XI

Player Role Arijanet Muric Goalkeeper Ben Johnson Defender Luke Woolfenden Defender Jacob Greaves Defender Leif Davis Defender Sam Morsy Midfielder Massimo Luongo Midfielder Omari Hutchinson Midfielder Conor Chaplin Attacker Marcus Harness Attacker Liam Delap Attacker

Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, L, L

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Head-To-Head

Matches Played:66

Manchester City wins:23

Ipswich Town wins:28

Matches are drawn:15

Manchester vs Ipswich Town City Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.08.

Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 38.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 12.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.