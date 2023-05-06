MCI (Manchester City) vs LUFC (Leeds United) Match Prediction MCI 86 % Chance of Winning LUFC 14 % Bet Now! Manchester City are set to host Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Leeds United currently sits in the 17th spot in the Premier League table with 30 points having played 34 games. Manchester City sits in the 1st spot with 79 points having played a game less than 2nd placed Arsenal. The scenario for the Citizens is simple, they have to win 5 of their last 6 games to win the title. Winning against Leeds on Sunday is a step closer to securing their 3rd straight Premier League title. Manchester City kept their hunt successful when they beat West Ham on Thursday. West Ham were able to hold City out for the first 45 minutes of the game. Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland and Rodri all struck the post in the 1st half. It just took 4 minutes after the 1st half started as Nathan Ake pounced on Riyad Mahrez’s delivery to put City into the lead. Haaland smashed the Premier League goal-scoring record in the 70th minute to give City a 2 goal cushion. Substitute Phil Foden put the icing on the cake for Citizens to make it 3-0 in the 85th minute. Leeds United coming into this game has lost 4 out of their last 5 fixtures. The Whites are also winless in those 5, drawing once. Leeds decided to sack their manager Javi Gracia after just 12 games and 70 days at the helm becoming the 2nd manager with the shortest reign in the Premier League. Leeds replaced Gracia with Sam Allardyce who comes in with the reputation of making his teams avoid the drop. This will be Allardyce’s 9th club that he has managed, which is a record. Allardyce in his career has only faced relegation once, which was two years ago after he couldn’t save West Brom from going down to the Championship. Big Sam has saved clubs like Everton, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Bolton Wanderers and Newcastle United from avoiding relegation after he arrived at those clubs midway through the season. It will however be a tough ask for Leeds considering their final 4 games include Manchester City, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur. Leeds lost their last game to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium 4-1.

Manchester City vs Leeds United Chance of Winning

Manchester City have battered Leeds United in recent head-to-head meetings. In the last 6 games between these two sides, Manchester City has won 4 games; 1 game ended in a draw with Leeds winning just once. Leeds United last season in the Premier League did beat Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City's home record is scintillating. The Citizens have won 15, drawn 1 and have lost just once at the Etihad this season. Brentford remains the only team to beat the Manchester Blues on their hallowed turf this season. City has an average win rate of 88% and collected 2.71 points at home this season. Including the win against West Ham, City have won 6 games in a row since their last defeat against Spurs in February.

Leeds United on the contrary have been one of the worst teams in the Premier League this season. The Whites have won 2 games, drawn 3 and lost 12 games away this season. Leeds averaged 0.53 points away with a win percentage of only 12%. In their last three defeats to Manchester City, Leeds have scored just once and conceded 14.

It is a tough ask for Allardyce at the Etihad. Leeds United have gone from one low to another every week and all possible indicators indicate another loss. If Leeds wants to do the unthinkable, they would have to refer to how Brentford beat City. The Bees kept a low block, maintained shape and were effective on the counter-attack. Allardyce specialises in that style of play but will it be too soon for Leeds’ players to adapt to this style? We certainly think so! Manchester City to breeze past Leeds United is the likeliest of scenarios.

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Manchester City vs Leeds United Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester City goes into this game as outright favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, The Citizens managed to score 2.64 goals on average this season. At the Etihad, Manchester City normally tends to batter teams. The City Blues record an average of 3.35 goals at home this season. Erling Haaland will once again be the favourite to score. The Norwegian broke the all-time Premier League goal-scoring record after he scored his 35th goal in the Premier League against West Ham United. Leeds United have conceded 18 goals in their last 5 games in the Premier League. Backing Manchester City to score 3 or more goals is a good punt to gain returns on. Also backing Haaland to score 2 or more goals can gain returns.

Leeds United ranks 12th in the Premier League for average ball possession. The Whites manage an average of just 48.2% possession in the Premier League this season. On the other hand, City is 1st on the list with an average of 64.8% ball possession. Leeds under new manager Sam Allardyce will want to have as much of the ball as possible so backing City to have 70% or more ball possession can gain you returns.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Leeds United

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Aymeric Laporte, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo, Cole Palmer, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper John Stones Defender Ruben Dias Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Riyad Mahrez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker Jack Grealish Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Leeds United Player List

Goalkeepers: Illan Meslier, Kristoffer Klaesson, Joel Robles

Defenders: Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Stuart Dallas, Pascal Struijk, Rasmus Kristensen, Max Wober

Midfielders: Adam Forshaw, Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca, Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams, Darko Gyabi, Luis Sinisterra, Weston McKennie, Sam Greenwood, Archie Gray

Attackers:Patrick Bamford, Sonny Perkins, Rodrigo Moreno, Georginio Rutter, Willy Gnonto

Leeds United Playing XI

Player Role Illan Meslier Goalkeeper Rasmus Kristensen Defender Robin Koch Defender Liam Cooper Defender Luke Ayling Defender Jack Harrison Midfielder Marc Roca Midfielder Weston McKennie Midfielder Crysencio Summerville Attacker Willy Gnonto Attacker Patrick Bamford Attacker

Leeds United Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, L, L

Manchester City vs Leeds United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:109

Manchester City:48

Leeds United wins:43

Matches are drawn:18

Manchester City vs Leeds United United Betting Odds

The odds of Leeds United winning are set at a high of 18.00. Manchester City are the hands-down favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.20. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 8.00. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.