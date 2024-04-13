MCI (Manchester City) vs LUT (Luton Town) Match Prediction
MCI
99%
Chance of Winning
LUT
1%
England
Etihad Stadium
Manchester City in their last game in the Premier League visited Selhurst Park. They went down early to a Mateta goal but quickly bounced back. City kept the ball and finally got their equaliser with a brilliant strike from De Bruyne. Rico Lewis in the 2nd half put City ahead and Haaland doubled their lead in the 66th minute after converting De Bruyne’s cross. The Belgian added the cherry on the cake after getting his brace and making it 4 for City with another powerful strike. Edouard got a consolation for the Eagles to make the final score look slightly better.
Luton Town in their last game were overall the better team against Bournemouth in the entire game but somehow went behind thanks to a goal from Tavernier in the 2nd half. The Hatters had loads of missed chances in the game but kept the pressure going. It paid off as they got their equaliser through a well-taken finish by Jordan Clark. Bournemouth were about to escape the game with a hard-earned point but it wasn’t meant to be as captain Morris popped up in the 90th minute to score the winner for Luton and keep them in the hunt for survival this season.
Facts:
- Manchester City have been dominant playing at the Etihad against Luton Town in each of their last 4 league games. City have scored 12 goals in those games and conceded just 1 time. These 2 teams last had a top-flight meeting way back in 1992 where City ended up winning 4-0.
- Luton Town have already played Manchester City 2 times in all competitions this season. The Citizens have pumped in 8 goals against them with the Hatters managing to score just 3 times. A 2-1 defeat in the League at Kenilworth Road and a 6-2 defeat at the same venue in the FA Cup.
- Manchester City have not lost a single game in any of their last 40 at home. They are now just 2 short of the record they created between 1919 and 1921 where they went 42 games without defeat.
- Luton Town in their league history have never been able to beat the defending champions of the league in 16 attempts. They have been badly beaten in the last 9 games having conceded 27 and scored just 2.
Manchester City vs Luton Town Chance of Winning
Manchester City and Luton Town have not played each other a lot of times recently. However, in the recent head-to-head record, the Citizens do easily come out on top. In the last 2 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won on both occasions with Luton Town not being able to be even close to a win.
In the reverse fixture, Luton did end up giving Manchester City a fight at Kenilworth Road however the Citizens ended up finding a way to win 2-1 on the night. City in the FA Cup crushed them 6-2 with Haaland scoring 5 goals on the day. Manchester City may end up making changes in this game considering they still have to face Real Madrid next week with that tie in balance. The likes of Foden and Haaland could be rested. However, City still have enough in their arsenal to beat Luton Town. We will expect Kevin De Bruyne to come into the starting lineup. The likes of Doku and Alvarez could start here as well. These players should have enough to beat Luton Town.
We do not see a way how Luton can get the better of City in this game. The teams that have got points at the Etihad off City have defended very well and we cannot see Luton Town do that hence we back Manchester City to go into this game with a clear chance of winning.
Manchester City vs Luton Town Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the majority of the betting websites, Manchester City are overwhelming favourites to beat Luton Town at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. City goes into this game with back-to-back wins whereas Luton Town are also coming into this on the back of a win. The Hatters got their 1st win in 10 games but this game at the Etihad is going to be an uphill task considering City are yet to taste defeat there in a long time. City has the title to look forward to and Luton Town has got themselves into a position where they could survive.
Manchester City continue to be just 1 of 2 teams that are yet to lose a home game in the Premier League this season. The Citizens continue to have one of the best home records in the Premier League despite dropping points recently. Manchester City have a 69% win record at their home ground and they average 2.38 goals in their Premier League games
Manchester City are a monster when it comes to creating goals with them having a really good expected goals tally averaging 2.10 goals a game at the Etihad. Luton Town on the other hand do go into this fixture with a really poor away record. Edward’s men have won just 13% of their games away from Kenilworth Road. Their scoring record in terms of their standard is quite decent as they average 1.31 goals from an expected goals ratio tally of 0.90 per game.
Luton Town on their travels have no clean sheet in comparison to Manchester City who have just a 38% record. Manchester City have scored in every home game this season barring one. The Hatters on the flipside have also scored in 87% of their away games this season. Taking the above numbers into consideration, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that Manchester City will cruise in this game. The Citizens against a struggling Luton defence is a catastrophe waiting to happen. Luton Town however are very good on the attack. They do tend to sneak in with goals. City scoring against Luton Town in this game is a sure-shot scenario. Our call is for Manchester City to score 3 or more goals on Thursday. We also back Manchester City to keep a clean sheet in this game. Though Luton have scored in 87% of their away games we expect Manchester City to be compact at the back and restrict the Hatters from scoring.
In terms of scoring for Manchester City, Erling Haaland continues to be a good shout if he starts. However one cannot overlook the form Phil Foden has been in. Foden has scored 14 goals in the League this season which is his best overall in a season. He has also scored 9 in his last 9 games in the League. He is also fresh off scoring against Real Madrid in the UCL. Foden is a risk of being benched in this game. Check the lineup an hour before kick-off. Other potential options if Haaland and Foden miss out are Julian Alvarez and Kevin De Bruyne.
Carlton Morris continues to be the best player to back when it comes to Luton Town scoring. Morris scored the winner in the last game against Bournemouth and is the best goal-scoring outlet Rob Edwards has at the moment. We do not see Luton Town scoring but if they do then Morris is the best shout considering he is also on penalties.
Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Luton Town.
Manchester City Player List
Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno
Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol
Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva
Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku
Manchester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ederson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Manuel Akanji
|
Defender
|
Ruben Dias
|
Defender
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
Defender
|
Rico Lewis
|
Defender
|
Rodrigo
|
Midfielder
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Midfielder
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Midfielder
|
Phil Foden
|
Attacker
|
Julian Alvarez
|
Attacker
|
Erling Haaland
|
Attacker
Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, D, W
Luton Town Player List
Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski
Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty
Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley
Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend
Luton Town Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Thomas Kaminski
|
Goalkeeper
|
Teden Mengi
|
Defender
|
Fred Onyedinma
|
Defender
|
Daiki Hashioka
|
Defender
|
Issa Kabore
|
Wingback
|
Alfie Doughty
|
Wingback
|
Jordan Clark
|
Midfielder
|
Ross Barkley
|
Midfielder
|
Carlton Morris
|
Attacker
|
Pelly Ruddock
|
Midfielder
|
Tahith Chong
|
Attacker
Luton Town Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, L, D, L
Manchester City vs Luton Town Head-To-Head
Matches Played: 51
Manchester City wins:22
Luton Town wins:14
Matches are drawn:15
Manchester City vs Luton Town Betting Odds
Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.10.
Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 29.00.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 11.50.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester City
They can surprise teams and score but what lets them down is their atrocious defence. Luton have let in a barrage of goals this season and we expect that number to extend on Saturday. A small defeat will also be a big victory for the Hatters in this game however we do not believe that will be the case. We expect Manchester City to win big in this game. Our prediction is a 4-0 Manchester City win.
Parimatch