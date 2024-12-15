MCI (Manchester City) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction

MCI

83%

Chance of Winning

MUFC

17%

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England

Etihad Stadium

Manchester United will travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on the neighbours and reigning champions in Manchester City. Manchester City lost further ground to Liverpool at the top as they were held by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, having scored 2 and conceded 2. Pep Guardiola’s men are 8 points behind Liverpool, having played a game more. For Manchester United it was even worse as they lost at home to Nottingham Forest. 2 calamitous errors at the back in the second half saw Forest take 3-1. Bruno Fernandes scored a really good goal to pull one back; however, they could not breach the Tricky Trees’ backline, which in turn led to their 3rd loss at home already this season.

Facts:

  • Manchester City has an excellent record when it comes to facing Manchester United in the Premier League. The Citizens have lost just 1 of their last 6 games against the Red Devils, with 5 wins to show for. Before this spell, Manchester City had fewer wins with 4 in 12 attempts, drawing 3 and losing 6. Such has been the dominance of the Blues over the Reds.
  • Manchester United has had a terrible run when it comes to playing at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League. The Red Devils have been beaten comfortably in each of their last 3 visits. Manchester United has let in a total of 13 goals in these 3 games. A loss in this game on Sunday would make it 4 in a row. That is something they achieved way back in a period between 1952 and 1955.
  • Manchester City have made a seismic change in the Premier League in recent years, exerting their dominance over their neighbours Manchester United. The Red Devils have now lost a total of 20 games against the Citizens in the Premier League. Arsenal to date remains the only team to beat Manchester United on more occasions with 21 defeats.
  • Manchester City’s defensive woes in the Premier League get deeper and deeper by the day. Pep Guardiola’s men have conceded 2 or more goals in 7 of their last 11 games in the Premier League. In these 11 games, they have won 4, drawn 3, and lost 4 games. Before thi,s they conceded 2 or more goals in a total of 62 games in the Premier League.

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Manchester City vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between Manchester City and Manchester United narrowly favours the Premier League’s defending champions in the recent games. In the last 47 games between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won 22 games; 5 games ended in a draw with Manchester United winning 20 times.

Both teams have problems in their squads going into this game. Manchester City are really easy to get at with teams like Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Brighton all causing them problems. Feyenoord came to the Etihad and came back from 3 goals down to equalise. Manchester United have their best chance to get at Manchester City in this game as the defending champions have been at their weakest. United themselves have been poorer, and they have not shown any signs this season that they can cause an upset, especially away from home. Hence we see Manchester City having a better chance of winning on Sunday.

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Manchester City vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

In terms of the odds, there is very little to guess here, as Manchester City is tipped by most of the oddsmakers and betting websites to comfortably get past their neighbours in Manchester United at the Etihad on Sunday. Manchester United came into this game on the back of some poor momentum as they were beaten at home by Nottingham Forest. Manchester City themselves have been really poor in terms of their results in the last few games, losing to Juventus in the Champions League and drawing with Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The odds could have been perfectly judged by the bookies in this case; Manchester City has a good record when it comes to playing Manchester United in recent games, and that is why we back the Citizens to win this game.

Manchester City, in their last home game, did very well to beat Nottingham Forest; however, since then they have not won their next two. Pep Guardiola is going through a really bad run; however, at home, they still have a chance as they do not lose often. Tottenham Hotspur continues to be their only loss at home until now. The Citizens before that loss to the Spurs had 4 wins and a draw.

Manchester United, on the other hand, continues to struggle both at home and away from home. Their loss to Nottingham Forest in their last away game was only their sixth loss of the entire season. Away from home, they have won just 1 game this season. That continues to be Southampton. They have not won a single game in any of their last 5 games on the road. Losses have come to Arsenal, Brighton, and West Ham United.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Manchester City to score two or more goals easily on Sunday. Our call is for Manchester City to also win this game by a difference of 2 goals or more. We do not, however, back Manchester City to keep a clean sheet in this game. Manchester City have just 2 clean sheets in their 6 home games until now. Manchester United have also scored in 2 of their last 3 games away from home.

Erling Haaland finally got his Premier League goal against Crystal Palace in his last game after a dry spell that is so unlike him. The good news, however, is that Haaland has a very good record against Manchester United. The Norwegian has scored 6 goals and has 3 assists against the Red Devils. Haaland’s 9 goal involvements are the most any Manchester City player in history has against Manchester United. Hence, as per this, we back Haaland to score or assist anytime in this game.

The Norwegian continues to test the keeper by taking the most shots in comparison to any other Manchester City player. That increases his chances of scoring. Haaland in the Premier League averages 4.6 shots per game, and based on this we do see him getting close to that tally. Manchester United as a team is prone to a lot of shots conceded. Hence, we back Haaland to have 3 or more shots in this game.

Noussair Mazraoui has been a talisman for Manchester United at the back this season. His ability to tackle and win back the ball has been one of the best in the Premier League. We do expect him to come face to face with Doku on City’s left-hand side. Mazraoui has averaged 3.1 tackles per game already this season. We expect him to have a busy game on Sunday and make 2 or more tackles against Manchester City.

Bruno Fernandes continues to be the biggest goal threat for Manchester United this season. The Portuguese international has scored 3 goals and has registered 3 assists since Erik Ten Hag was sacked. Bruno Fernandes has also scored a goal in Manchester United’s last game against Nottingham Forest at home. Fernandes has a big chance of scoring as Manchester City does concede chances defensively. Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League averages 2.70 shots per game, and based on this, we back him to be highly involved in this game. Bruno Fernandes also assisted one of the goals in the FA Cup final for Kobbie Mainoo. The riskier route here will be to back Fernandes to score anytime in this game. The safer option is for him to register 2 or more shots in this game.

Final prediction:Manchester City to beat Manchester United.

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan

Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player

Role

Ederson

Goalkeeper

Manuel Akanji

Defender

Ruben Dias

Defender

Josko Gvardiol

Defender

Kyle Walker

Defender

Matteo Kovacic

Midfielder

Matheus Nunes

Midfielder

Kevin De Bruyne

Midfielder

Bernardo Silva

Attacker

Jeremy Doku

Attacker

Erling Haaland

Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, L, L

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Toby Collyer

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player

Role

Andre Onana

Goalkeeper

Diogo Dalot

Defender

Matthijs De Ligt

Defender

Lisandro Martinez

Defender

Noussair Mazraoui

Defender

Kobee Mainoo

Midfielder

Manuel Ugarte

Midfielder

Bruno Fernandes

Midfielder

Joshua Zirkzee

Attacker

Amad Diallo

Attacker

Marcus Rashford

Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, D, W

Manchester City vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:194

Manchester City wins:62

Manchester United wins:79

Matches are drawn:53

Manchester City vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.57.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.20.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.75.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Manchester City

According to the bookmakers, it is Manchester City that has the better chance of winning this game, and we agree with that call. The Citizens have had their own problems recently, having just 1 win in their last 6 Premier League games. Manchester United, on the other hand, has done slightly better, having won 2 of their last 6 games. Both clubs are struggling but for different reasons. Manchester City are the favourites to win this game due to them playing at home. Manchester United have had a big mental block in the last season when it comes to facing the bigger teams away from home. United has also always struggled at the Etihad Stadium. We do not see Manchester City wiping the floor in this game; however, we do believe that they have enough in them to get the better of their bitter rivals. Beating Manchester United would do them a whole lot of good, as it would give them the belief and the confidence to finish the season in a more respectable scenario. Hence we back the Blues to conquer the Reds. Our prediction is for Manchester City to win this game by 2 goals to 1.
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