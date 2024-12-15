MCI (Manchester City) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction MCI 83 % Chance of Winning MUFC 17 % Bet Now! Manchester United will travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on the neighbours and reigning champions in Manchester City. Manchester City lost further ground to Liverpool at the top as they were held by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, having scored 2 and conceded 2. Pep Guardiola’s men are 8 points behind Liverpool, having played a game more. For Manchester United it was even worse as they lost at home to Nottingham Forest. 2 calamitous errors at the back in the second half saw Forest take 3-1. Bruno Fernandes scored a really good goal to pull one back; however, they could not breach the Tricky Trees’ backline, which in turn led to their 3rd loss at home already this season.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between Manchester City and Manchester United narrowly favours the Premier League’s defending champions in the recent games. In the last 47 games between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won 22 games; 5 games ended in a draw with Manchester United winning 20 times.

Both teams have problems in their squads going into this game. Manchester City are really easy to get at with teams like Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Brighton all causing them problems. Feyenoord came to the Etihad and came back from 3 goals down to equalise. Manchester United have their best chance to get at Manchester City in this game as the defending champions have been at their weakest. United themselves have been poorer, and they have not shown any signs this season that they can cause an upset, especially away from home. Hence we see Manchester City having a better chance of winning on Sunday.

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Manchester City vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

In terms of the odds, there is very little to guess here, as Manchester City is tipped by most of the oddsmakers and betting websites to comfortably get past their neighbours in Manchester United at the Etihad on Sunday. Manchester United came into this game on the back of some poor momentum as they were beaten at home by Nottingham Forest. Manchester City themselves have been really poor in terms of their results in the last few games, losing to Juventus in the Champions League and drawing with Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The odds could have been perfectly judged by the bookies in this case; Manchester City has a good record when it comes to playing Manchester United in recent games, and that is why we back the Citizens to win this game.

Manchester City, in their last home game, did very well to beat Nottingham Forest; however, since then they have not won their next two. Pep Guardiola is going through a really bad run; however, at home, they still have a chance as they do not lose often. Tottenham Hotspur continues to be their only loss at home until now. The Citizens before that loss to the Spurs had 4 wins and a draw.

Manchester United, on the other hand, continues to struggle both at home and away from home. Their loss to Nottingham Forest in their last away game was only their sixth loss of the entire season. Away from home, they have won just 1 game this season. That continues to be Southampton. They have not won a single game in any of their last 5 games on the road. Losses have come to Arsenal, Brighton, and West Ham United.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Manchester City to score two or more goals easily on Sunday. Our call is for Manchester City to also win this game by a difference of 2 goals or more. We do not, however, back Manchester City to keep a clean sheet in this game. Manchester City have just 2 clean sheets in their 6 home games until now. Manchester United have also scored in 2 of their last 3 games away from home.

Erling Haaland finally got his Premier League goal against Crystal Palace in his last game after a dry spell that is so unlike him. The good news, however, is that Haaland has a very good record against Manchester United. The Norwegian has scored 6 goals and has 3 assists against the Red Devils. Haaland’s 9 goal involvements are the most any Manchester City player in history has against Manchester United. Hence, as per this, we back Haaland to score or assist anytime in this game.

The Norwegian continues to test the keeper by taking the most shots in comparison to any other Manchester City player. That increases his chances of scoring. Haaland in the Premier League averages 4.6 shots per game, and based on this we do see him getting close to that tally. Manchester United as a team is prone to a lot of shots conceded. Hence, we back Haaland to have 3 or more shots in this game.

Noussair Mazraoui has been a talisman for Manchester United at the back this season. His ability to tackle and win back the ball has been one of the best in the Premier League. We do expect him to come face to face with Doku on City’s left-hand side. Mazraoui has averaged 3.1 tackles per game already this season. We expect him to have a busy game on Sunday and make 2 or more tackles against Manchester City.

Bruno Fernandes continues to be the biggest goal threat for Manchester United this season. The Portuguese international has scored 3 goals and has registered 3 assists since Erik Ten Hag was sacked. Bruno Fernandes has also scored a goal in Manchester United’s last game against Nottingham Forest at home. Fernandes has a big chance of scoring as Manchester City does concede chances defensively. Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League averages 2.70 shots per game, and based on this, we back him to be highly involved in this game. Bruno Fernandes also assisted one of the goals in the FA Cup final for Kobbie Mainoo. The riskier route here will be to back Fernandes to score anytime in this game. The safer option is for him to register 2 or more shots in this game.

Final prediction:Manchester City to beat Manchester United.

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan

Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Kyle Walker Defender Matteo Kovacic Midfielder Matheus Nunes Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Bernardo Silva Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, L, L

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Toby Collyer

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Matthijs De Ligt Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Noussair Mazraoui Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Manuel Ugarte Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Joshua Zirkzee Attacker Amad Diallo Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, D, W

Manchester City vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:194

Manchester City wins:62

Manchester United wins:79

Matches are drawn:53

Manchester City vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.57.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.20.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.75.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.