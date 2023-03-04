Manchester City F.C. face Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, at the home of Manchester City, on March 4th, at 12.30 PM (IST)

Manchester City is in excellent form, having won convincingly against Bristol City (3-0) in the FA Cup and Bournemouth (4-1) in the Premier League the previous weekend. Erling Haaland, Rodri, Gundogan, and Kyle Walker were all rested in City's FA Cup win over Bristol, demonstrating the significance of this match in City's title defence. Man City is currently in the 2nd position on the points table with 55 points from 25 matches, 2 points behind Arsenal. Man City has scored 6 goals each in the first half and second half of the last 5 home games. The average time for the first goal has been the 33rd minute.The Citizens are riding high and would like to take all three points against the Magpies. Manchester City has scored in every one of their last six matches, but they have only kept one clean sheet, which came in their last cup game against Bristol City.

Newcastle United is another club that has been performing admirably in the Premier League, ranking fifth with 41 points despite having played two fewer games than fourth-placed Tottenham, who has 45 points in 25 games. Newcastle United has scored mostly in the first half. 5 out of the 8 goals in the last 5 away games were scored in the first 45 minutes. The Magpies scored their first goal in an average time of the 28th minute. The last time the Magpies lost at home was in September 2022.With their performance so far, the team will be dreaming of Europe after finishing 11th last season. Newcastle United is unbeaten in their last five away games. The Magpies scored eight goals and allowed two in this period.Newcastle has kept three clean sheets in their last five away games. They are however facing a slump in form, having won just one of their last five games and coming off a disheartening 2-0 loss to Manchester United in the EFL Cup final. Newcastle United need to be at their best when they meet the Citizens in the next game.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Manchester City vs Newcastle United in the Premier League.