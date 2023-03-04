Manchester City vs Newcastle United Match Prediction
MCI
70%
Chance of Winning
NUFC
30%
England
Etihad Stadium
Manchester City is in excellent form, having won convincingly against Bristol City (3-0) in the FA Cup and Bournemouth (4-1) in the Premier League the previous weekend. Erling Haaland, Rodri, Gundogan, and Kyle Walker were all rested in City's FA Cup win over Bristol, demonstrating the significance of this match in City's title defence. Man City is currently in the 2nd position on the points table with 55 points from 25 matches, 2 points behind Arsenal. Man City has scored 6 goals each in the first half and second half of the last 5 home games. The average time for the first goal has been the 33rd minute.The Citizens are riding high and would like to take all three points against the Magpies. Manchester City has scored in every one of their last six matches, but they have only kept one clean sheet, which came in their last cup game against Bristol City.
Newcastle United is another club that has been performing admirably in the Premier League, ranking fifth with 41 points despite having played two fewer games than fourth-placed Tottenham, who has 45 points in 25 games. Newcastle United has scored mostly in the first half. 5 out of the 8 goals in the last 5 away games were scored in the first 45 minutes. The Magpies scored their first goal in an average time of the 28th minute. The last time the Magpies lost at home was in September 2022.With their performance so far, the team will be dreaming of Europe after finishing 11th last season. Newcastle United is unbeaten in their last five away games. The Magpies scored eight goals and allowed two in this period.Newcastle has kept three clean sheets in their last five away games. They are however facing a slump in form, having won just one of their last five games and coming off a disheartening 2-0 loss to Manchester United in the EFL Cup final. Newcastle United need to be at their best when they meet the Citizens in the next game.
Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Manchester City vs Newcastle United in the Premier League.
Facts
- Manchester City. According to the most recent results, Manchester City FC is unbeaten in the last five games (all competitions). In their most recent game, they won 4-1 against relegation-threatened Bournemouth. They maintain their pressure on league leaders Arsenal, who are only two points ahead of them, having played one less game. Manchester City has not lost in their last eight meetings with Newcastle United (6 wins, 2 losses). Manchester City has won 14 of their last 16 home games, with only a 2-1 loss to Brentford and a 1-1 draw with Everton. In his first season, Erling Haaland is already being viewed as one of the best attacking players in the Premier League. The Norwegian striker has added 27 goals to his name as of now, with an average of 1.8 shots on target per match. His goal conversion rate is 33%, with an xG of 18.56.
- Newcastle United. This season, Newcastle United have had a fantastic run under Eddie Howe. The team has the highest number of clean sheets in the Premier League (12). They are experiencing a lull in their form, with the team going winless in their last four matches across all competitions. Newcastle United was defeated 2-0 by Manchester United in the EFL Cup Final on Sunday, February 26th, for the first time since 1955. Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League away games (D4, W4), with each of their last three games ending level.
Manchester City vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning
Manchester City will be under pressure as they attempt to catch league leaders Arsenal. As Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stated, the team that drops the fewest points wins the league, and in that context, this is a difficult match that Manchester City must win. The champions will have to overcome Newcastle United's strongest defence in the league. The Magpies, on the other hand, will be looking to rebound from their EFL Cup final defeat to Manchester United. Their trophy drought continued as they reached a major final for the first time in 24 years. However, Eddie Howe's team has gained experience in a major championship game and will take positives from the game. The team has gone winless in their last four games and would like to return to the rigorous expectations they set for themselves earlier this season. Manchester City, on the other hand, would like to keep a clean sheet after failing to do so in their last five games. It will be a thrilling match, with both teams playing to their strengths: Manchester City's formidable attack and Newcastle's solid defence.
Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Manchester City are the favourite with the odds of 1.44, while a draw has odds of 4.50, Newcastle United winning has odds of 7.50
Final Prediction:Manchester City to win 2-1 against Newcastle United
Manchester City vs Newcastle United Match Toss Prediction
We back Manchester City to win the toss against Newcastle United
Manchester City Player List
Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Julian Alvarez, Scott Carson, Joao Cancelo, Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Phil Foden, Sergio Gomez, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Erling Haaland, Rodri, Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva, Stefan Ortega Moreno, Kalvin Phillips, Ederson Moraes, John Stones, Kyle Walker.
Manchester City's Predicted Starting XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Ederson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ake
|
Defender
|
Akanji
|
Defender
|
Rube Dias
|
Defender
|
Kyle Walker
|
Defender
|
Rodri
|
Midfielder
|
Silva
|
Midfielder
|
Grealish
|
Midfielder
|
Gundogan
|
Midfielder
|
Mahrez
|
Midfielder
|
Haaland
|
Forward
Manchester City Team Form (Last five games):W,D,W,W,L
Newcastle United Player List
Martin Dúbravka,Mark Gillespie,Loris Karius,Nick Pope,Harrison Ashby,Sven Botman, Dan Burn,Paul Dummett,Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles,Jamal Lewis,Manquillo,Matt Ritchie,Fabian Schär, Matt Targett,Kieran Trippier,Miguel Almirón,Elliot Anderson,Bruno Guimarães,Joelinton,Matthew Longstaff,Sean Longstaff,Lewis Miley,Jacob Murphy,Joe Willock,Ryan Fraser,Anthony Gordon,Alexander Isak,Allan Saint-Maximin,Callum Wilson,
Newcastle United's predicted playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Loris Karius
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kieran Trippier
|
Defender
|
Botman
|
Defender
|
Burn
|
Defender
|
Schar
|
Defender
|
Longstaff
|
Midfielder
|
Joelington
|
Midfielder
|
Anderson
|
Midfielder
|
Almiron
|
Midfielder
|
Saint Maximin
|
Midfielder
|
Isak
|
Forward
Newcastle United Team Form ( Last Five Games)- L,D,D,D,W
Manchester City vs Newcastle United Head to Head
Matches Played:26
Manchester City Won21 Matches
Newcastle United Won:2 Matches
Draw:3 Matches
Manchester City vs Newcastle United Betting Odds
According to the most recent data, the odds of Manchester City winning the match are 1.44, while the odds of Newcastle winning are 7.50. The match's odds of ending in a draw are 4.50. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Manchester City
The last time these two teams met, it was a six-goal thriller that ended 3-3 earlier in the season. Newcastle's defence has vastly improved, with the club conceding only 15 goals this season, the fewest of any team in the league. The team is extremely compact and difficult to break through; Manchester City has scored the most goals this season (64 goals). We expect Manchester City to create fewer chances than they have in any other game because Newcastle's is very strong. However, as the clinical side, we expect Manchester City to score at the fewest opportunities that arise, despite dominating possession and the game's proceedings. Manchester City is expected to win 2-0.
Our Final Prediction: Manchester City to defeat Newcastle United 2-0Bet now!