MCI (Manchester City) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction MCI 73 % Chance of Winning NUFC 27 % Bet now! The fans are very much anticipating the upcoming clash in the Premier League, as Manchester City will be going against Newcastle United. The battle between the top teams will be played on 15 February at 8:30 PM IST at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, which means Manchester City will be taking up the home-ground advantage. They have been performing well this season, with 12 wins and 7 losses in 24 games, holding up the fifth spot. They'll be eyeing a win which could help them get closer to the top three. On the other hand, Newcastle United stands just behind Manchester City with the same number of points, wins, and losses. A win for them could help the team to enter the top five in the standings. Both teams are heading into this game after losing their previous one, which makes it even more intense. Manchester City lost their previous match against Arsenal, which was an away game, by 1-5. On the other hand, Newcastle United also lost its previous home match against Fulham by 1-2. With both teams now eager to regain their form, the next clash promises to be intense, with only one coming out on top.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Chances of Winning

Manchester City has been stronger than Newcastle United whenever these teams have gone against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester City has come out victorious in three games, while Newcastle United was not able to secure a single win. The remaining two matches resulted in a draw.

Considering their strong form over Newcastle United, Manchester City has a higher chance of winning in the next game. Along with that, the team also takes home ground advantage, giving them another edge. In their last two home matches, they have been undefeated, securing wins over Chelsea by 3-1 and West Ham United by 4-1, respectively.

On the other side, Newcastle United might find it challenging to turn the favour to their side against Manchester City. But their recent away form has also been commendable, with the team winning their last two away games against Southampton by 3-1 and Tottenham Spurs by 2-1, respectively.

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Manchester City vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester City looks like the strong favourites as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League clash against Newcastle United. This match also comes out as an opportunity for them to regain their momentum, as they have been historically strong over Newcastle in the Premier League. Along with that, the team also takes home ground advantage, which could give them an edge in the game. Therefore, Manchester City, with an odds of 1.79, is likely to come out victorious in their upcoming match against Newcastle United, which has an odds of 3.95.

Manchester City has shown some stellar performances in the current season, being in the 5th spot in the tournament standings. They have secured 12 wins and 7 losses in the tournament till now, having 41 points in the season. Their attacking side has been commendable, scoring 48 goals in 24 matches, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 2, and they have also made 402 shots, out of which 145 were on target. Along with that, the team has also managed to score one penalty and has also created 61 big chances in the season. Their defence has also been good, conceding 35 goals with the goals conceded per match rate at 1.46, with 5 clean sheets and 62 saves in the current season.

Erling Haaland has been one of the key performers for Manchester City, having scored 19 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances. In the upcoming match against Newcastle United, he will be having the company of other players like Jérémy Doku, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 15 appearances, Phil Foden, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 19 appearances, Bernardo Silva, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 23 appearances, Mateo Kovacic, with 4 goals and one assist in 20 appearances, Kevin de Bruyne, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 17 appearances, and Josko Gvardiol, with 5 goals in 23 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team will have the likes of Stefan Ortega, with 2 clean sheets and 26 saves in 9 appearances, and Ederson, with 3 clean sheets and 36 saves in 15 appearances.

With such a formidable line-up prepared for the upcoming match, Manchester City holds the upper hand against Newcastle United. Their attack could be enough to provide an upper hand to the team, and with the home-ground advantage, their defence will also be looking forward to capitalizing. In their last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 16 goals while conceding just 9 goals in these games. They will need some improvements in the defence, as the team holds just 5 clean sheets in the current season. Out of these, one clean sheet came in their last five matches, which shows that Newcastle United may not face challenges while scoring in the next game. Thus, it is likely that Manchester City will come out victorious against Newcastle United by a margin of at least one goal, where a clean sheet seems impossible.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, has performed almost the same as Manchester City in the current season. But they stand just one spot behind City, with the same number of points, as they have also grabbed 12 wins and 7 losses in 24 matches. The major reason behind the same is that the team has scored fewer goals as compared to them. In their last five matches, they have scored a combined total of 10 goals while conceding just 8 goals. They have been able to score 42 goals this season, with the goal-per-match rate being at 1.75, and have made 339 shots, out of which 114 were on target. Also, they have scored 2 penalties while managing to create 53 big chances. Their defence has been commendable, conceding just 29 goals with the goals conceded per match rate at 1.21, with 8 clean sheets and 80 saves this season.

For Newcastle United, Alexander Isak has been the star striker with 17 goals and 5 assists in 22 appearances. He will be heading to the next game with players like Anthony Gordon, with 6 goals and 5 assists in 23 appearances, Joelinton, with 4 goals and one assist in 23 appearances, Harvey Barnes, with 5 goals and one assist in 20 appearances, Jacob Murphy, with 4 goals and 8 assists in 21 appearances, and Bruno Guimarães, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 24 appearances. In goalkeeping, they have dominant players like Martin Dúbravka, with 5 clean sheets and 26 saves in 9 appearances, and Nick Pope, with 3 clean sheets and 54 saves in 15 appearances.

Currently, Joelinton from Newcastle United is close to receiving a two-match suspension, as he is just one yellow card away from the same. The team may have to compromise with his playtime in the upcoming match against Manchester City. Except for him, no other player from both teams is close to receiving a two-match suspension. Therefore, it is likely for Newcastle United to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Manchester City.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Newcastle United in Premier League match.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 193

Manchester City Wins: 78

Newcastle United Wins: 73

Matches are Drawn: 42

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.79

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.95

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.25

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.