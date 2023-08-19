MCI (Manchester City) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction MCI 58 % Chance of Winning NUFC 42 % Bet Now! The defending champions Manchester City are all set to take on last season’s 4th placed team Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday. Manchester City came into this game on the back of an opening day 3-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor in the opening game of the new Premier League season. It took Erling Haaland just 4 minutes to get onto the score sheet after he converted Rodri’s square pass on the 1st attempt to make it 1-0 to the visitors. Burnley did not sit back in the entirety of the game and got at Manchester City at times making them work from side to side. The difference between Manchester City and most teams is how clinical in front of goal they are all thanks to Erling Haaland. The Norwegian in the 36th minute once again finished a chance without needing to take a touch emphatically. Haaland’s powerfully finessed shot from his left foot hit the top right-hand side of the crossbar and went in to give City a 2-0 lead at the break. Burnley came out in the 2nd half with some attacking intent but they could not break through City’s defence. Rodri sealed the game in the 75th minute to make it 3-0 and give Manchester City the three points. Pep Guardiola’s men on Thursday also won the Super Cup after beating Sevilla 5-4 on penalties. Youssef En-Nesyri gave Sevilla the lead in the 25th minute with a stunning header. Cole Palmer scored for Manchester City for the 2nd time in 2 cup games to make it 1-1 and take the game to penalties. Nemanja Gudelj missed the decisive fifth penalty to give Manchester City their first trophy of the season. Newcastle United on the other hand defeated Aston Villa quite dominantly on the opening match week of the season. The Geordies built on the excellent home record last season by putting 5 goals past Unai Emery’s men. Sandro Tonali scored his first goal for Newcastle United on his home debut to put them a goal ahead at the 6th minute mark. Another debutant in Moussa Diaby levelled things for Villa 5 minutes later. The game embodied attacking football at its best as Alexander Isak made it 2-1 in the 16th minute. The Swedish striker sealed the game for the Geordies in the 58th minute after he pounced on a mistake from Ezri Konsa to make it 3-1. The Premier League’s most feared substitute Callum Wilson came on and made it 4-1 in the 77th minute. New signing Harvey Barnes took advantage of Villa’s tired legs to score the fifth goal of the night and further pile misery on Unai Emery’s men.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning

Manchester City has dominated Newcastle United when it comes to their head-to-head record in recent times. In the last 31 games between these two sides, Manchester City has won 25 games; 4 games have ended in a draw with Newcastle United winning just twice. Manchester City is notoriously good when it comes to playing at the Etihad. Last season, Manchester lost just one game at home in the entirety of last season to Brentford.

The Etihad stadium is Pep Guardiola’s fortress having won 21 out of their last 23 games when they play there. Newcastle United on the other hand did not do very badly on their travels last season. Whilst the Geordies lost only 3 games away in all of last season, they ended up drawing on 8 occasions. Eddie Howe’s men won 8 times out of the total 19 away games.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Newcastle United could get something out of this game. Manchester City did play a mid-week game against Sevilla in the Super Cup and there could be some tired legs there. City also did not win the tie against Sevilla in 90 minutes showing that teams could get at the Premier League Champions. Newcastle United will be encouraged by that come Sunday. Pep Guardiola however knows how to find a way against any opposition, especially at the Etihad. Manchester City is known to start their title defences off well at home hence we expect Manchester City to scrape past Newcastle United in this one. It is a match-up that could spring a few surprises but have Manchester City with a slightly better chance of winning.

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Manchester City vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester City goes into this game as clear favourites to win against Newcastle United on Sunday. Manchester City is a very tough opposition to play against at the Etihad Stadium. Both the Citizens and Newcastle United are known for their well-structured defences hence we believe this game wouldn’t be a goal fest. We predict that both teams could score a combined total of below 3 goals. We also expect both teams to score in this game. In terms of scoring, it is clear who the favourite is when Erling Haaland plays. The Norwegian striker had a fantastic record at the Etihad last season scoring 22 goals from 18 games in the Premier League. Haaland is just a cheat code when it comes to picking a player to back for attacking returns. Phil Foden is another name to keep an eye on for goal involvements provided he starts.

Newcastle United is a team capable of scoring goals and the opening day fixture just reminded the doubters. Alexander Isak for now looks to be the nailed-on starter for Newcastle United centrally. The Swedish striker opened his account on the game-week one with a well-taken strike. However, one can also not overlook the numbers that Callum Wilson brings when he comes on. Wilson has scored more goals as a substitute than any other player in the Premier League since the start of last season with 5. One of those goals came last week against Villa after he came on. If anyone wants to take a riskier punt with a higher return rate then go on and pick Wilson to come on from the bench and score. We advise you to check the official lineups one hour before the game starts to see who starts and who is benched.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Newcastle United.

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Aymeric Laporte, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Cole Palmer, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper John Stones Defender Ruben Dias Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Mateo Kovacic Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Phil Foden Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker Jack Grealish Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, L

Newcastle Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Fabian Schar Defender Sven Botman Defender Dan Burn Defender Sandro Tonali Midfielder Joelinton Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Miguel Almiron Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Anthony Gordon Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, D, W, D

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:188

Manchester City wins:75

Newcastle United wins:72

Matches are drawn:41

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

The odds of Newcastle United winning are set at 5.25. Manchester City are the odds-on favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.72. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.24. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.