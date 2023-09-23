MCI (Manchester City) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction MCI 90 % Chance of Winning NFFC 10 % Bet Now! Manchester City are set to take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City travelled to West Ham United in their last tie in the Premier League. James Ward-Prowse continued his good start to the season and gave his side the lead on the counter-attack. Vladimir Coufal put in a brilliant cross to the far post to find Ward-Prowse who headed it past Ederson. City went into halftime chasing but came out in the second half and took just a minute to pull things level. Jeremy Doku scored his first goal in a sky-blue shirt in a true winger fashion to cut in from the left and beat Turner at the far corner. Bernardo Silva gave City the lead in the 76th minute after he received a fantastic scoop assist from Alvarez to dink it past Areola. Erling Haaland put in the finishing touches in the 86th minute after he latched onto Bernardo Silva’s pass to score past Turner. Manchester City also over the weekend beat Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League. City once again fell behind to a goal from Osman Bukari but quickly made amends in the second half quite similar to the performance against West Ham. Julian Alvarez scored just after the break. The Argentine once again got on the scoresheet in the 60th minute to give Manchester City the lead. Rodri sealed the win for Pep Guardiola in the 73rd minute with a silky strike. Nottingham Forest welcomed Burnley to the City Ground on Monday in the Premier League. Burnley had the first attempt of the game as Lyle Foster turned Sangare and curled a good shot that brought out a save from Matt Turner. Hudon-Odoi caused a lot of trouble on the left wing. The English winger took a shot which was blocked by Burnley. The ball fell to Awoniyi who could have done better. Awoniyi had two more chances to give Forest the lead but the ball found the back of the net. Forest should have surely taken the lead in the 38th minute after every one of McKenna, Sangare and Awoniyi all missed close range to put the ball in the back of the net. 3 minutes later, Burnley made Forest pay for their mistakes after Lyle Foster assisted Zeki Amdouni to score past Matt Turner. Burnley started the 2nd half well as they had 2 chances to double their lead. Forest finally found the back of the net in the 61st minute with a fantastic strike from Hudson-Odoi. The winger curled a brilliant effort in the right post to equalise for the hosts. Burnley had the ball in the back of the net in the 78th minute through Foster but the goal was ruled out by VAR after Sander Berge handled the ball. No team managed to get the winner towards the end of the game with the game ending 1-1.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning

Manchester City has been dominant when it comes to their recent head-to-head record against West Ham United. In the last 7 games between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won 4 fixtures; 2 fixtures have ended in a draw with Nottingham Forest winning just once. Nottingham Forest last beat Manchester City in the Premier League way back in 1995.

Nottingham Forest should have a clear tactical plan when it comes to facing Manchester City. Steve Cooper will look to have a low block and hit Manchester City on the counter. A lot of teams over the years have done that and have come to the Etihad and beaten Manchester City. Crystal Palace often did that and last season Brentford did it. Manchester City do lose the occasional odd game at the Etihad. That is something that could give Steve Cooper’s men some hope and instil belief.

Manchester City however look like a complete team. When the likes of De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva got injured, everyone thought where the creativity would come from. Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden have just fit in seamlessly in that vacuum. New signing Jeremy Doku is another player that defenders now have to comprehend. The Belgian winger is electric and is someone who can cause a lot of problems for any defence. City hands down have the better chance of winning in this game just due to the sheer fact that they are one of the best sides in Europe playing at home.

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Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester City venture into this game as massive odds-on favourites to beat Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City are like a wrecking ball this season. The Citizens have not dropped a single point this season having won every game in all competitions. Manchester City are a team that is built on scoring goals and we have seen that in the last three games they have played. Manchester City have scored at least 3 goals in each of their last three games in all competitions. This game would be no different. We expect a barrage of goals for Manchester City in this game.

We recommend betting on Manchester City to score 3 or more goals against Nottingham Forest. We also expect City to win this game by a margin of 3 or more. Pep Guardiola’s men will have most of the ball with Cooper’s men playing deep. City to have over 65% possession is our call in this game. Manchester City are a team that does leak goals, however. City have kept only 2 clean sheets in their 5 games in the Premier League. We expect Nottingham Forest to score in this game.

For Nottingham Forest, Taiwo Awoniyi will be a big threat to get attacking returns. The Forest striker has scored 9 goals and has assisted 2 goals in his last 9 appearances in the Premier League. Awoniyi loves scoring against the big teams and City could be his next target.

Julian Alvarez has been in fantastic form this season. The World Cup winner has already created 16 big chances in the Premier League this season. Alvarez has become a big creator in De Bruyne’s absence. Alavarez assisted 2 goals in Manchester City's win over West Ham United.

Erling Haaland will be the easiest decision to once again back in this game week. The Norwegian has already scored 43 goals in the 40 Premier League games he has featured in. We expect Erling Haaland to have a good game here and score 2 or more goals come Saturday.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Nottingham Forest

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Josko Gvardiol Defender Ruben Dias Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Matheus Nunes Midfielder Phil Foden Midfielder Julian Alvarez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker Jack Grealish Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo

Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matt Turner Goalkeeper Gonzalo Montiel Defender Joe Worrall Defender Scott McKenna Defender Ola Aina Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Orel Mangala Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Attacker Taiwo Awoniyi Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five-game): D, W, L, L, W

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

Matches Played:102

Manchester City wins:41

Nottingham Forest wins:28

Matches are drawn:33

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

The odds of Nottingham Forest winning are set at a massive 21.00. Manchester City are the outright favourite to win with their odds being set at 1.17. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at a huge 10.00. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.