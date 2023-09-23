MCI (Manchester City) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction
MCI
90%
Chance of Winning
NFFC
10%
England
Etihad Stadium
Manchester City travelled to West Ham United in their last tie in the Premier League. James Ward-Prowse continued his good start to the season and gave his side the lead on the counter-attack. Vladimir Coufal put in a brilliant cross to the far post to find Ward-Prowse who headed it past Ederson. City went into halftime chasing but came out in the second half and took just a minute to pull things level. Jeremy Doku scored his first goal in a sky-blue shirt in a true winger fashion to cut in from the left and beat Turner at the far corner. Bernardo Silva gave City the lead in the 76th minute after he received a fantastic scoop assist from Alvarez to dink it past Areola. Erling Haaland put in the finishing touches in the 86th minute after he latched onto Bernardo Silva’s pass to score past Turner. Manchester City also over the weekend beat Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League. City once again fell behind to a goal from Osman Bukari but quickly made amends in the second half quite similar to the performance against West Ham. Julian Alvarez scored just after the break. The Argentine once again got on the scoresheet in the 60th minute to give Manchester City the lead. Rodri sealed the win for Pep Guardiola in the 73rd minute with a silky strike.
Nottingham Forest welcomed Burnley to the City Ground on Monday in the Premier League. Burnley had the first attempt of the game as Lyle Foster turned Sangare and curled a good shot that brought out a save from Matt Turner. Hudon-Odoi caused a lot of trouble on the left wing. The English winger took a shot which was blocked by Burnley. The ball fell to Awoniyi who could have done better. Awoniyi had two more chances to give Forest the lead but the ball found the back of the net. Forest should have surely taken the lead in the 38th minute after every one of McKenna, Sangare and Awoniyi all missed close range to put the ball in the back of the net. 3 minutes later, Burnley made Forest pay for their mistakes after Lyle Foster assisted Zeki Amdouni to score past Matt Turner. Burnley started the 2nd half well as they had 2 chances to double their lead. Forest finally found the back of the net in the 61st minute with a fantastic strike from Hudson-Odoi. The winger curled a brilliant effort in the right post to equalise for the hosts. Burnley had the ball in the back of the net in the 78th minute through Foster but the goal was ruled out by VAR after Sander Berge handled the ball. No team managed to get the winner towards the end of the game with the game ending 1-1.
Facts
- Manchester City have not been beaten by Nottingham Forest in any of their last six Premier League games. City have won 4 and drawn 2 of those 6. City last lost to Forest way back in 1997 in the Championship.
- Forest was beaten last season at the Etihad by 6 goals which was incidentally their third appearance at the Etihad Stadium. Forest in their first visit to the Etihad beat Manchester City by 3 goals to nil in an FA Cup tie way back in 2009.
- If Manchester City beat Nottingham Forest, it would be only the 2nd time in their history that they would have won their first 6 games in the League. Pep Guardiola’s men last won their first six games in the 2016/17 season.
- Nottingham Forest at one point last season looked certain to get the drop. Steve Cooper’s men between February and April had an 11-game winless run in which they drew 3 games and lost 8. Post that period, Forest lost only 3 of their next 11 games, winning 5 and drawing 3.
- Manchester City have won each of their last 12 games at the Etihad in the Premier League.
Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning
Manchester City has been dominant when it comes to their recent head-to-head record against West Ham United. In the last 7 games between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won 4 fixtures; 2 fixtures have ended in a draw with Nottingham Forest winning just once. Nottingham Forest last beat Manchester City in the Premier League way back in 1995.
Nottingham Forest should have a clear tactical plan when it comes to facing Manchester City. Steve Cooper will look to have a low block and hit Manchester City on the counter. A lot of teams over the years have done that and have come to the Etihad and beaten Manchester City. Crystal Palace often did that and last season Brentford did it. Manchester City do lose the occasional odd game at the Etihad. That is something that could give Steve Cooper’s men some hope and instil belief.
Manchester City however look like a complete team. When the likes of De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva got injured, everyone thought where the creativity would come from. Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden have just fit in seamlessly in that vacuum. New signing Jeremy Doku is another player that defenders now have to comprehend. The Belgian winger is electric and is someone who can cause a lot of problems for any defence. City hands down have the better chance of winning in this game just due to the sheer fact that they are one of the best sides in Europe playing at home.
Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the bookmakers, Manchester City venture into this game as massive odds-on favourites to beat Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City are like a wrecking ball this season. The Citizens have not dropped a single point this season having won every game in all competitions. Manchester City are a team that is built on scoring goals and we have seen that in the last three games they have played. Manchester City have scored at least 3 goals in each of their last three games in all competitions. This game would be no different. We expect a barrage of goals for Manchester City in this game.
We recommend betting on Manchester City to score 3 or more goals against Nottingham Forest. We also expect City to win this game by a margin of 3 or more. Pep Guardiola’s men will have most of the ball with Cooper’s men playing deep. City to have over 65% possession is our call in this game. Manchester City are a team that does leak goals, however. City have kept only 2 clean sheets in their 5 games in the Premier League. We expect Nottingham Forest to score in this game.
For Nottingham Forest, Taiwo Awoniyi will be a big threat to get attacking returns. The Forest striker has scored 9 goals and has assisted 2 goals in his last 9 appearances in the Premier League. Awoniyi loves scoring against the big teams and City could be his next target.
Julian Alvarez has been in fantastic form this season. The World Cup winner has already created 16 big chances in the Premier League this season. Alvarez has become a big creator in De Bruyne’s absence. Alavarez assisted 2 goals in Manchester City's win over West Ham United.
Erling Haaland will be the easiest decision to once again back in this game week. The Norwegian has already scored 43 goals in the 40 Premier League games he has featured in. We expect Erling Haaland to have a good game here and score 2 or more goals come Saturday.
Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Nottingham Forest
Manchester City Player List
Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno
Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol
Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva
Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku
Manchester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ederson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
Defender
|
Ruben Dias
|
Defender
|
Manuel Akanji
|
Defender
|
Kyle Walker
|
Defender
|
Rodrigo
|
Midfielder
|
Matheus Nunes
|
Midfielder
|
Phil Foden
|
Midfielder
|
Julian Alvarez
|
Attacker
|
Erling Haaland
|
Attacker
|
Jack Grealish
|
Attacker
Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W
Nottingham Forest Players List
Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey
Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo
Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,
Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi
Nottingham Forest Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Matt Turner
|
Goalkeeper
|
Gonzalo Montiel
|
Defender
|
Joe Worrall
|
Defender
|
Scott McKenna
|
Defender
|
Ola Aina
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Sangare
|
Midfielder
|
Orel Mangala
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Gibbs-White
|
Midfielder
|
Callum Hudson-Odoi
|
Attacker
|
Taiwo Awoniyi
|
Attacker
|
Anthony Elanga
|
Attacker
Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five-game): D, W, L, L, W
Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head
Matches Played:102
Manchester City wins:41
Nottingham Forest wins:28
Matches are drawn:33
Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds
The odds of Nottingham Forest winning are set at a massive 21.00. Manchester City are the outright favourite to win with their odds being set at 1.17. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at a huge 10.00. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Manchester City
We predict that it could be a long night for Nottingham Forest in this game. We expect Manchester City to beat the away team by quite a big margin. Manchester City are just operating in a different mode right now. It is really hard to see which team could trouble Pep Guardiola’s men in this form. Manchester City looks like a team that is more well-rounded than last season in terms of scoring goals. City has a lot of other players contributing in terms of goals.
Julian Alvarez has been sensational and is slowly getting on par with Haaland in terms of the players to keep an eye on when that Manchester City team sheet is out. With all due respect to Forest, it is really hard to see how they come out of anything in this one. Stranger things have happened in the Premier League but we do not expect one of those instances to happen on Saturday when these two sides collide.Bet Now!