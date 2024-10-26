MCI (Manchester City) vs SHFC (Southampton) Match Prediction MCI 99 % Chance of Winning SHFC 1 % Bet Now! Manchester City will take on Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. This is a game between two teams that are on either end of the table. Manchester City will look to win this game and go top of the table considering two of their other title rivals, Arsenal and Liverpool, play the next day. City managed to keep themselves in the hunt after overturning a 1-goal deficit by winning 2-1 in the end thanks to a brilliant goal from Guardiola and an injury time winner from John Stones. Southampton, on the other hand, were in a commanding position in their last game against Leicester City at halftime. Goals from Archer and Aribo put them 2 to the good going into the break. They collapsed in the second half as Leicester City scored 3 to inflict the Saints with their 7th loss of the season.

Manchester City vs Southampton Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between Manchester City and Southampton massively tilts in the favour of Pep Guardiola’s men. In the last 25 games between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won 17 games; 4 games have ended in a draw with Southampton winning just 4 games.

Manchester City in their last game showed why they have been the best team in European football as they once again found a win from the depths. Pep Guardiola’s men are relentless in that aspect, with their record getting better at home. Southampton’s level this season has been really low, and even if they are at their best, we do not expect them to be a match for this Manchester City team. This is a big chance for the Citizens to boost their goal difference, as many times that has proven key in winning titles. Winning big against one of the worst defences in the league will be key for Pep Guardiola in this game. Based on everything, Manchester City have gone into this game with a monster chance of winning.

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Manchester City vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips

In terms of the odds, there is little doubt in this game. Manchester City are tipped by most of the oddsmakers and betting websites as heavy favourites to beat Southampton at the Etihad on Saturday. Southampton this season are the worst team in the Premier League. Their record coming into this with no wins makes them massive underdogs in the eyes of the bookies. Add to the fact that they travel to the Etihad Stadium, where Manchester City have not been beaten in nearly two years. Southampton go into this game with odds of 28.00 in comparison to Manchester City’s 1.10. This is bound to be one of the biggest odds differences this season in any game.

Manchester City continue to show why the Etihad is one of the toughest places for an opposition team. Their unbeaten record at home is simply brilliant. Bigger teams have come to the Etihad and nearly got wins from their games, only for Pep Guardiola’s maestros to come back and not let that happen. Only Arsenal this season have gotten a point at the Etihad. City have won the other 3 fixtures, beating the likes of Ipswich, Brentford, and Fulham. For

For Southampton, it looks all doom and gloom. Some teams do tend to do well at home and fail away. However, Southampton have failed miserably in both aspects. They come into this on the back of a home loss where they were leading at halftime by 2 goals. Their away form is miserable. They have played a total of 4 games and have lost all of them. Defeats on the road have come at the hands of Newcastle United, Brentford, AFC Bournemouth, and Arsenal.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Manchester City to score 3 or more goals easily on Saturday. Our call is for Manchester City to also win this game by a difference of 2 goals or more. We also do back Manchester City to keep a clean sheet in this game.

Manchester City have scored two goals in every home game this season in the Premier League. Their scoring record is impeccable at the Etihad Stadium. Southampton, on the other hand, have conceded 3 goals in each of their 3 away games. Hence, we do see Manchester City running riot in this game. Southampton in those last 3 away games have also lost by a difference of 2 goals, and we predict that trend to continue, especially against a team like Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s men have not kept a clean sheet in any of their home games this season. However, we do expect them to keep one on Saturday against Southampton. It is a call for the risk takers considering Southampton have scored a goal in each of their last 3 away games. City came into this game keeping a clean sheet in their midweek Champions League game against Sparta Praha.

Manchester City continues to do well in the Premier League when it comes to the first half of games. The Citizens have led at halftime in 3 of their last 5 games. However, they have failed to lead in any of their last 2 games overall at the break against Wolves and Fulham. Southampton, however, have lost 3 of their 4 first-half away games; hence, we do see Manchester City going into the break with a commanding lead.

Teams this season have enjoyed starting games against Manchester City. The Citizens this season have had a penchant for starting games slowly and conceding early. City have conceded the first goal in 4 of their last 8 games. However, we still back Manchester City to break the deadlock and get the first goal of this game considering Southampton’s record. The Saints have taken the lead in just 3 of their 8 Premier League games until now. Hence, Manchester City scoring the first goal is our call.

Erling Haaland has gone through a very tough patch in the Premier League in terms of his goal-scoring form. The Norwegian has now not scored in any of his last 4 Premier League games. However, we do expect things to change here. Haaland’s shot numbers are still high. He has 22 shots on target in 8 games this season in the Premier League. Hence we not only back Haaland to score in this game but for him to also register 3 or more shots on target.

Fynn Downes to be booked for Southampton in this game is another shout from us. The Southampton midfielder has proved to be a massive yellow card magnet. He already has 3 yellow cards to his name this season. Last season in the championship, he accumulated a total of 9 yellow cards. Against Manchester City in midfield, it will be a difficult ask, and that is why we see him making a high volume of fouls that could lead to another yellow card.

Final prediction:Manchester City to beat Southampton

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan

Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Kyle Walker Defender Matteo Kovacic Midfielder Rico Lewis Midfielder Phil Foden Midfielder Bernardo Silva Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, D, W

Southampton Player List

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy, Joe Lumley, Mateusz Lis, Gavin Bazunu, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning, Jack Stephens, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ronnie Edwards, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Yukinari Sugawara, Charlie Taylor, Juan Larios, Jan Bedranek

Midfielders: Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Adam Lallana, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Carlos Alcaraz, Samuel Edozie, Shea Charles, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Tyler Dibling, Matheus Fernandes

Attackers:Adam Armstrong, Ross Stewart, Ben Brereton Diaz, Sekou Mara.

Southampton Playing XI

Player Role Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper Yukinari Sugawara Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis Defender Jan Bedranek Defender Ryan Manning Defender Kyle Walker-Peters Defender Flynn Downes Midfielder Joe Aribo Midfielder Tyler Dibling Attacker Matheus Fernandes Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Southampton Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, D, L

Manchester City vs Southampton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:101

Manchester City wins:41

Southampton wins:33

Matches are drawn:27

Manchester City vs Southampton Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.10.

Southampton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 28.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 10.50.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.