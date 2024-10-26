MCI (Manchester City) vs SHFC (Southampton) Match Prediction
MCI
99%
Chance of Winning
SHFC
1%
England
Etihad Stadium
Facts:
- Manchester City before their glory days had a very poor record against Southampton, especially in the early 2000s. The Citizens lost 3 back-to-back ties at the Etihad Stadium against Southampton in a period between 2001 and 2004. City's turn-in fortunes since then have also reflected in their performances against Southampton, as they are now undefeated in any of their last 12 games at home, winning 10 and drawing 2.
- Southampton do have a horrible away record against Manchester City, but even their overall record does not have any positive signs. The Saints have won just 1 of their last 14 games in the Premier League against the Citizens. They have lost 3 and lost 10 of the remaining games.
- Manchester City are a team that has failed to be toppled. It has been a while since Pep Guardiola’s men have been defeated in the Premier League. City were last beaten by Aston Villa nearly a year ago. Since that game, they have not lost in 31 games in the Premier League, winning 25 and drawing 6.
- Southampton, with the heartbreaking loss to Leicester City in their last game, have now failed to win any of their first 8 games in the Premier League. This is their second worst start to a Premier League campaign. Their worst start was in the 1998/99 season, where they failed to win any of their first nine games. A draw or a defeat on Saturday will equal that record.
Manchester City vs Southampton Chance of Winning
The head-to-head record between Manchester City and Southampton massively tilts in the favour of Pep Guardiola’s men. In the last 25 games between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won 17 games; 4 games have ended in a draw with Southampton winning just 4 games.
Manchester City in their last game showed why they have been the best team in European football as they once again found a win from the depths. Pep Guardiola’s men are relentless in that aspect, with their record getting better at home. Southampton’s level this season has been really low, and even if they are at their best, we do not expect them to be a match for this Manchester City team. This is a big chance for the Citizens to boost their goal difference, as many times that has proven key in winning titles. Winning big against one of the worst defences in the league will be key for Pep Guardiola in this game. Based on everything, Manchester City have gone into this game with a monster chance of winning.
Manchester City vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips
In terms of the odds, there is little doubt in this game. Manchester City are tipped by most of the oddsmakers and betting websites as heavy favourites to beat Southampton at the Etihad on Saturday. Southampton this season are the worst team in the Premier League. Their record coming into this with no wins makes them massive underdogs in the eyes of the bookies. Add to the fact that they travel to the Etihad Stadium, where Manchester City have not been beaten in nearly two years. Southampton go into this game with odds of 28.00 in comparison to Manchester City’s 1.10. This is bound to be one of the biggest odds differences this season in any game.
Manchester City continue to show why the Etihad is one of the toughest places for an opposition team. Their unbeaten record at home is simply brilliant. Bigger teams have come to the Etihad and nearly got wins from their games, only for Pep Guardiola’s maestros to come back and not let that happen. Only Arsenal this season have gotten a point at the Etihad. City have won the other 3 fixtures, beating the likes of Ipswich, Brentford, and Fulham. For
For Southampton, it looks all doom and gloom. Some teams do tend to do well at home and fail away. However, Southampton have failed miserably in both aspects. They come into this on the back of a home loss where they were leading at halftime by 2 goals. Their away form is miserable. They have played a total of 4 games and have lost all of them. Defeats on the road have come at the hands of Newcastle United, Brentford, AFC Bournemouth, and Arsenal.
Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Manchester City to score 3 or more goals easily on Saturday. Our call is for Manchester City to also win this game by a difference of 2 goals or more. We also do back Manchester City to keep a clean sheet in this game.
Manchester City have scored two goals in every home game this season in the Premier League. Their scoring record is impeccable at the Etihad Stadium. Southampton, on the other hand, have conceded 3 goals in each of their 3 away games. Hence, we do see Manchester City running riot in this game. Southampton in those last 3 away games have also lost by a difference of 2 goals, and we predict that trend to continue, especially against a team like Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s men have not kept a clean sheet in any of their home games this season. However, we do expect them to keep one on Saturday against Southampton. It is a call for the risk takers considering Southampton have scored a goal in each of their last 3 away games. City came into this game keeping a clean sheet in their midweek Champions League game against Sparta Praha.
Manchester City continues to do well in the Premier League when it comes to the first half of games. The Citizens have led at halftime in 3 of their last 5 games. However, they have failed to lead in any of their last 2 games overall at the break against Wolves and Fulham. Southampton, however, have lost 3 of their 4 first-half away games; hence, we do see Manchester City going into the break with a commanding lead.
Teams this season have enjoyed starting games against Manchester City. The Citizens this season have had a penchant for starting games slowly and conceding early. City have conceded the first goal in 4 of their last 8 games. However, we still back Manchester City to break the deadlock and get the first goal of this game considering Southampton’s record. The Saints have taken the lead in just 3 of their 8 Premier League games until now. Hence, Manchester City scoring the first goal is our call.
Erling Haaland has gone through a very tough patch in the Premier League in terms of his goal-scoring form. The Norwegian has now not scored in any of his last 4 Premier League games. However, we do expect things to change here. Haaland’s shot numbers are still high. He has 22 shots on target in 8 games this season in the Premier League. Hence we not only back Haaland to score in this game but for him to also register 3 or more shots on target.
Fynn Downes to be booked for Southampton in this game is another shout from us. The Southampton midfielder has proved to be a massive yellow card magnet. He already has 3 yellow cards to his name this season. Last season in the championship, he accumulated a total of 9 yellow cards. Against Manchester City in midfield, it will be a difficult ask, and that is why we see him making a high volume of fouls that could lead to another yellow card.
Final prediction:Manchester City to beat Southampton
Manchester City Player List
Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno
Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol
Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan
Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku
Manchester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ederson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Manuel Akanji
|
Defender
|
Ruben Dias
|
Defender
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
Defender
|
Kyle Walker
|
Defender
|
Matteo Kovacic
|
Midfielder
|
Rico Lewis
|
Midfielder
|
Phil Foden
|
Midfielder
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Attacker
|
Jeremy Doku
|
Attacker
|
Erling Haaland
|
Attacker
Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, D, W
Southampton Player List
Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy, Joe Lumley, Mateusz Lis, Gavin Bazunu, Aaron Ramsdale
Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning, Jack Stephens, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ronnie Edwards, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Yukinari Sugawara, Charlie Taylor, Juan Larios, Jan Bedranek
Midfielders: Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Adam Lallana, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Carlos Alcaraz, Samuel Edozie, Shea Charles, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Tyler Dibling, Matheus Fernandes
Attackers:Adam Armstrong, Ross Stewart, Ben Brereton Diaz, Sekou Mara.
Southampton Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Aaron Ramsdale
|
Goalkeeper
|
Yukinari Sugawara
|
Defender
|
Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|
Defender
|
Jan Bedranek
|
Defender
|
Ryan Manning
|
Defender
|
Kyle Walker-Peters
|
Defender
|
Flynn Downes
|
Midfielder
|
Joe Aribo
|
Midfielder
|
Tyler Dibling
|
Attacker
|
Matheus Fernandes
|
Attacker
|
Cameron Archer
|
Attacker
Southampton Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, D, L
Manchester City vs Southampton Head-To-Head
Matches Played:101
Manchester City wins:41
Southampton wins:33
Matches are drawn:27
Manchester City vs Southampton Betting Odds
Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.10.
Southampton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 28.00.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 10.50.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester City
Parimatch