MCI (Manchester City) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction MCI 89 % Chance of Winning TOT 11 % Bet Now! It is another huge clash in the Premier League as Manchester City welcome Manchester City to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City sits in 2nd place on the table with 29 points from 13 games. Tottenham Hotspur are 3 points behind Manchester City in 5th place with 26 points from 13 games. Manchester City in their last game faced off against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium last Saturday. Allison made a big howler by pushing out the ball straight to Foden in a dangerous position. The midfielder however failed to make Allison work harder with his tame effort. Ederson had to be alert to deny Nunez a header from a good position. Haaland finally gave City the lead in the 27th minute as Allison’s failed clearance landed straight to Nathan Ake who dribbled past a couple of Liverpool players to find Haaland and put him through on goal. The Norwegian did well to finish on his stronger left foot. Szoboszlai tested Ederson with a long-range effort but it was wide. Allison made a crucial save before halftime to deny Alvarez Manchester City’s 2nd goal. Haaland and Rodri had some half chances to put City in the lead but their efforts did not do much to trouble Allison. City had the ball in the net but it was ruled out by VAR due to Akanji fouling Allison. Ederson once again made a huge save to deny Darwin Nunez to keep the scores level in the 72nd minute. Liverpool finally got their equaliser on the break as Salah found Alexander Arnold in an inverted attacking position. The fullback struck a brilliant shot to beat Ederson. Haaland almost scored in the final minute of added time but he couldn’t reach the cross to guide the ball in. Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa faced each other at the former’s home stadium. The game was an absolute open affair as both kept attacking the other team from the go. Spurs took the lead through Lo Celso. Villa came back into the game through Pau Torres just before halftime. Ollie Watkins took advantage of Spurs’ high line and openness in midfield and defence to give them the lead and all three points post the end of the game. Son had the ball in the back of the net three times on the day for Spurs with it being ruled out as offside on every instance.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur minutely favours the Premier League defending champions. In the last 36 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, the Citizens have won on 18 occasions, 3 games have ended in a draw with Spurs winning 10 encounters.

Manchester City do look like a team that have not yet hit their peak. It remains to be seen how soon they could get their swagger back considering this time last season they were ripping apart teams. City in comparison to last season is creating fewer chances. They do look defensively suspect as well which teams are now slowly getting at.

Their performances in their draws to Chelsea and Liverpool were not the worst but defensively they have to do better to see off games. City is a team that would always create chances however on a day when things are not happening in the attacking half, the defence does need to step up.

Spurs on the other hand are suffering because they do not have the players in reserve to play the way their manager Postecoglou wants them to play. Spurs without their main defenders in Romero and Van de Ven are still playing a very aggressive style of football that is an out attack for 90 mins of the game.

This stubborn approach of the manager could bring him a whole lot of pain because this way City could pump 6-7 past them this game week. Spurs will need to change their game plan and be more cautious in this game. City hands down have a much higher chance to win this game.

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Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, Manchester City go into this game as clear favourites in terms of beating Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. Both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are coming into this game having no wins in each of their last two games in the Premier League.

These two teams are now opposite in terms of how they are playing football. Manchester City have not been able to get results against tough opposition. Spurs meanwhile have lost two games to teams that they should have been winning against.

In terms of scoring goals, Manchester City are a monster when it comes to the Etihad Stadium. The Citizens of Manchester are averaging 2.83 goals a game this season at the Etihad as of now. Spurs on the other hand are having all sorts of problems defensively conceding 1.29 goals on an average away from home in the Premier League this season.

In their last 3 defeats, Spurs have conceded a total of 8 goals. We expect Manchester City to easily bang in more than 3 goals in this game. Tottenham Hotspur’s defence is at its dying legs at the moment and we believe that City’s attack will run riot.

On the other hand, Spurs are averaging around 2.14 goals a game away from their home stadium this season. City have not been the best defensively this season. Pep Guardiola’s star-studded defence has conceded around 0.67 goals at an average this season keeping a clean sheet in only 33% of their home games.

Hence, we do expect Tottenham Hotspur to score in this game. Postecoglou likes to stick to his attacking brand of football so we can see them score a goal on the counterattack or in transition. We do not expect Tottenham Hotspur to keep more possession than Manchester City in this game. Spurs like we already said will look to keep a high line and hit on the break.

Hence, we do expect Manchester City to dominate possession. They already average 62% possession at home this season so our prediction in this game is for City to have more than 65% of the ball.

This game also has all the ingredients of being a feisty affair. Spurs playing an attacking open brand of football could cost them in the transition. We expect Spurs to get a few yellow cards. Their midfield and defence could be prone to a lot of booking considering how good City are. Our prediction is 3 or more yellow cards for Tottenham Hotspur players.

In terms of scoring Erling Haaland once again is the favourite to score for Manchester City in this game. The Norwegian striker was on target in his games against Liverpool and Leipzig in the Champions League scoring a goal in each game.

In the Premier League, he became the fastest to reach 50 goals and, in the Champions League, he reached 40 goals the fastest. Spurs’ highline could be a treat for him and we are sure that Haaland could even get more than 1 goal in this game.

For Tottenham Hotspur, the favourite to score going into this game will be Son Heung-Min. The South Korean was unlucky not to score on the weekend against Aston Villa. Son had the ball in the net three times but his goals were ruled out for offside. Son has a good record against Manchester City and will surely be one player to watch out for to score for Spurs.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Josko Gvardiol Defender Ruben Dias Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Phil Foden Midfielder Julian Alvarez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, W, W

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Ben Davies Defender Eric Dier Defender Emerson Defender Yves Bissouma Midfielder Pape Sarr Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Brennan Johnson Attacker Son Heung-min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last 5 games): L, L, L, W, W

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:224

Manchester City wins:66

Tottenham Hotspur wins:66

Matches are drawn:36

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.31.

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 9.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.