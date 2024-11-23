MCI (Manchester City) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction MCI 69 % Chance of Winning TOT 31 % Bet Now! Manchester City will take on Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s final game at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City have lost ground on the top of the table due to their last defeat against Brighton, with them being 5 points off Liverpool. Erling Haaland’s opener was not enough as Brighton turned the game around in the end to win 2-1. Spurs, on the other hand, shockingly went 2 goals down in their last home game against Ipswich Town. Rodrigo Bentancur got one back for them in the 69th minute; however, they failed to break the Tractor Boys’ resolve, succumbing to their fifth loss of the season.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur ever so slightly favours the team from the blue half of Manchester in recent games. In the last 40 games between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won 20 games; 4 games have ended in a draw with Tottenham Hotspur winning just 16 games.

Tottenham Hotspur have a lot of positives going into this game, even though they have started poorly. Spurs have already beaten Manchester City earlier in the Carabao Cup, so they will have a fair idea of how City operate. Last season Tottenham Hotspur got a draw from this exact same fixture, having come from a deficit to equalise. The negatives however outweigh the positives, with the major issue being how vulnerable they are defensively. Tottenham Hotspur conceded 2 goals at home to Ipswich Town, so it is hard to believe how they could keep Haaland & Co. quiet in this game. Ange Postecoglou’s lack of change in game scenarios is what could hurt them. Playing against City even last season in this style did not help Spurs, as they lost their last game at home towards the end of the season. Hence, with all things considered, City has a better chance of winning.

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Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

In terms of the odds, it remains quite obvious, with Manchester City being tipped by most of the oddsmakers and betting websites to beat Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad on Saturday. Both teams came into this game on the back of some poor form, as they were beaten in their respective games before the international break. Tottenham Hotspur were beaten at home at the hands of Ipswich Town, whereas City lost away at the Amex. Manchester City are tipped to win this game due to their impressive ever-standing home record, where they have not lost for nearly 2 years. Spurs on the road are a mess this season; hence, they are categorised as the underdogs in this game.

Manchester City are a team that is one of, if not the toughest, to beat at their home stadium. Both of Manchester City’s losses this season have been away from home. At home, they have been rampant, dropping points to just Arsenal. The wins have come against the likes of Ipswich Town, Brentford, Fulham, and Southampton. City also have a good goal-scoring record at home, which makes them favourites going into this game on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, have taken a lot of bumps this season. Spurs generally did well at home; hence, the defeat before the international break was a big surprise. Tottenham Hotspur, away from home, have just won 1 game this season. That came in Manchester against City’s rivals United. Other than that, they have lost 3 out of their 5 away games with 1 draw.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Manchester City to score two or more goals easily on Saturday. Our call is for Manchester City to also win this game by a 2 or more-goal difference. We, however, do not back Manchester City to keep a clean sheet in this game. Both teams to score in this game is our call. Spurs have kept just 1 clean sheet away from home this season. Manchester City’s only clean sheet at home also came against Southampton. Both teams have defences that are not dependable. City always tends to score against Spurs and vice versa. Manchester City last year kept a clean sheet in both games, but here we do expect the Spurs to nick one goal.

In terms of scoring or creating for Tottenham Hotspur, we back Dejan Kulusevski as the favourite in this game. Kulusevski likes playing against Manchester City, so we see him doing damage. Kulusevski has been clinical for Spurs this season, scoring 2 goals and registering 2 assists as well. Kulusevski this season has been one of the best creative forces in the Premier League, having created a total of 30 chances overall. This is the highest any player has created. He also tops the chances created from open play with 25. Based on these numbers, we back the Swedish winger to score or assist anytime in this game.

Manchester City have the better record this season when it comes to opening the scoring. The Citizens have scored first in 6 of their 11 games until now. Spurs have been slower getting off the blocks and have broken the deadlock in 4 of their 11 games. City this season have had a habit of conceding the first goal; however, in this case, we will back them to score first. Spurs have conceded the first goal in each of their last 3 games. Hence, we back the defending champions to open the proceedings.

In terms of shots and goals, we do expect Erling Haaland to be busy. The Norwegian scored in City’s loss before the international break. Haaland also has a good record against Tottenham Hotspur, scoring 2 goals in the last Premier League game these two played in. Haaland averages 5 shots per game in the Premier League. Hence our call is for the striker to score a goal and register 3 or more shots on Vicario’s goal come the end.

Destiny Udogie has seen his defensive stats take a massive rise this season in the Premier League. The Italian fullback tends to do a lot of attacking but on the counter has to drop back as well, which enables him to be quite busy and win a lot of tackles. Udogie this season averages 2.6 tackles per game. This is the highest tally amongst any player in these two teams. Udogie could come face-to-face against Savinho, who likes to dribble and get past his man. Udogie to make 2 or more tackles in this game is our prediction.

Final prediction:Manchester City to beat Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan

Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Kyle Walker Defender Matteo Kovacic Midfielder Rico Lewis Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Bernardo Silva Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games):L, L, W, W, W

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Ashley Phillips, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Alfie Devine

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Archie Gray Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, W, L

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:172

Manchester City wins:68

Tottenham Hotspur wins:67

Matches are drawn:37

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.50.

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.75.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.05.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.