Manchester City vs West Ham United Match Prediction
MCI
88%
Chance of Winning
WHU
12%
England
Etihad Stadium
It is practically now Manchester City's League to lose. The Citizens extended their winning run last Sunday after they beat Fulham on Sunday to leap-frog Arsenal to the top of the table. Manchester City were without the services of Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian midfielder pulled out of the squad due to injury. It couldn’t have started in a better fashion for Manchester City as they won a penalty inside 90 seconds. Erling Haaland converted the penalty to put City 1-0 up. Fulham got right back into the game on the 15-minute mark as Carlos Vinicius beat Ederson with a really good finish. Julian Alvarez who replaced the injured Kevin De Bruyne scored a fabulous solo effort to bring City back into the lead. From then on it was all Manchester City. Fulham would have had Bernd Leno to thank after his brilliant goal-keeping display kept the score down. Manchester City have to win 5 of their last 6 fixtures to win the title provided Arsenal also win every game.
Before the season started, no one would have imagined West Ham United fighting in a relegation scrap. David Moyes and co require a potential 6 points which is two wins from their last 5 games to assure safety. However, with so many teams involved in the relegation scrap getting to 37 points with just another win could also see West Ham stay up. Saturday’s result against Crystal Palace did not help the Hammers in any way as they succumbed to a 4-3 defeat. West Ham after taking the lead in the 9th minute through Tomas Soucek played catch up to Crystal Palace the whole game. It was eventually Eberechi Eze’s penalty that proved to be the match-winner for the Eagles with the Hammers suffering consecutive defeats in the Premier League.
Facts
- Last season Manchester City beat West Ham 2-1 at the Etihad and both teams played out a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.
- Manchester City has a winning streak of 8 matches in the Premier League and also has 13 successive home wins.
- Manchester City have scored in each of their 16 home matches in the Premier League this season.
- West Ham United haven't scored in 7 of their 16 away matches in the Premier League this season.
- Manchester City have scored at least one goal for 18 consecutive matches.
- West Ham United have scored at least one goal for 12 consecutive matches.
- Manchester City beat West Ham at the London Stadium in the reverse fixture this season.
- On average Manchester City scores 3.38 goals when playing at home and West Ham United scores 0.94 goals when playing away.
- Manchester City have won their last 24 games while playing on a Wednesday. The last time City lost on a Wednesday was in 2018 when they were beaten 2-1 by Leicester City.
- Manchester City have conceded in 9 of their last 10 games.
- Erling Haaland is Manchester City's top-scorer with 34 goals.
- Danny Ings is West Ham’s top scorer with 8 goals.
- Manchester City has kept a clean sheet in just 10 out of their 32 games this season.
- West Ham has scored a goal from the corner flag in each of their last six games.
- West Ham striker Michail Antonio has scored 2 goals and assisted 1 in his last three Premier League appearances.
Manchester City vs West Ham United Chance of Winning
Manchester City has dominated West Ham in the recent head-to-head. In the last 34 games between these two sides, Manchester City has won 24 games; 7 games have ended in a draw with Fulham winning only 3 times. The Citizens last lost a game to the Hammers way back in 2015.
Manchester City have been brilliant at home this season. The Citizens have won 14, drawn 1 and have lost just once at home this season. Brentford were the only team to beat Manchester City at the Etihad this season. The Citizens have an average win rate of 88% and collect 2.69 points at home this season. City have won 5 games on the trot at home.
West Ham United on the contrary have been poor away from home this season. The Hammers have won 3 games, drawn 3 and lost 10 games on the road this season. West Ham averaged 0.75 points away with a win percentage of only 19%. West Ham United have only taken four points from their last 16 visits to the Etihad Stadium with one win and one draw.
West Ham United would have not wanted to face this City will go into this game as massive underdogs. It is hard to see West Ham getting anything out of this game. West Ham has to make sure that if they get beat they don’t get beat by a big margin as goal difference could play a role in the relegation fight.
Manchester City vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the bookmakers, Manchester City goes into this game as outright favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, City tends to score 2.63 goals on average this season.
At the Etihad, Manchester City even have a better goal-scoring record. The Citizens scored an average of 3.38 goals at home this season. Most of the credit has to go to Erling Haaland again. The Norwegian striker scored his 50th goal in all competitions in a 2-1 win at the Craven Cottage against Fulham on Sunday. Erling Haaland will once again be the odds-on favourite to score for Manchester City. With Kevin De Bruyne a doubt, putting a punt on Julian Alvarez to contribute in terms of goals can also bring gains. The Argentinian striker has scored in 11 games out of the 18 he has started in all competitions and was also on target against Fulham.
Lukasz Fabianski is bound to be the busier of both the keepers at the Etihad. Manchester City mustered 9 shots on target against Fulham on Sunday. Fulham keeper Bernd Leno made 7 saves and Fabianski is found to have a similar fate. Backing the West Ham keeper to make 5 or more saves can gain returns. Manchester City have conceded a goal in each of their last 5 games. At the Etihad, they have conceded in three consecutive games as well. West Ham United came into this game having scored three against Crystal Palace. It is a risk backing West Ham to score but gains can be big considering the high odds.
Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat West Ham United
Manchester City Player List
Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno
Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Aymeric Laporte, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker
Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo, Cole Palmer, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva
Attackers: Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez
Manchester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ederson
|
Goalkeeper
|
John Stones
|
Defender
|
Ruben Dias
|
Defender
|
Manuel Akanji
|
Defender
|
Kyle Walker
|
Defender
|
Rodrigo
|
Midfielder
|
Ilkay Gundogan
|
Midfielder
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Midfielder
|
Riyad Mahrez
|
Attacker
|
Erling Haaland
|
Attacker
|
Jack Grealish
|
Attacker
Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W
West Ham United Player List
Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang
Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri
Midfielders: Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice
Attackers:Gianluca Scamacca, Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma
West Ham United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Lukasz Fabianski
|
Goalkeeper
|
Vladimir Coufal
|
Defender
|
Nayef Aguerd
|
Defender
|
Angelo Ogbonna
|
Defender
|
Emerson Palmeri
|
Defender
|
Tomas Soucek
|
Midfielder
|
Declan Rice
|
Midfielder
|
Lucas Paqueta
|
Attacking Midfielder
|
Jarrod Bowen
|
Attacker
|
Pablo Fornals
|
Attacker
|
Michail Antonio
|
Attacker
West Ham Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, D, W
Manchester City vs West Ham United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:118
Manchester City:61
West Ham United wins:38
Matches are drawn:19
Manchester City vs West Ham United Betting Odds
The odds of West Ham winning are set at a massive 15.00. Manchester City are the hands-down favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.23. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 8.00. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Manchester City
We predict that Manchester City will ease past West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. The Citizens are on a title charge and look to have come alive. The city has been fantastic at home this season. Erling Haaland keeps on scoring goals and doesn’t seem like he is going to stop. The city just looks like a very well-oiled machine that plays some beautiful football. Arsenal, who was one of the best teams for most parts in the Premier League this season, were demolished by the reigning champions. Manchester City are currently unbeaten in their last 8 games at home. City have also scored in every home game this season and will certainly look to score more past West Ham.
West Ham United still have a lot to do to be safe this season. The problem with West Ham this season has been their defence. David Moyes’ teams were always known for their tight organisation and low blocks but this season they look all over the place. They have conceded 13 goals in their last 6 games and that is a stat one shouldn’t have before visiting the Etihad. West Ham United could also be without a key defender in Kurt Zouma. The Frenchman was replaced in the game against Crystal Palace. This could prove to be a big blow for the Hammers.Bet Now!