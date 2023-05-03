Manchester City vs West Ham United Match Prediction MCI 88 % Chance of Winning WHU 12 % Bet Now! Manchester City are set to welcome West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. West Ham United currently sits in the 15th spot in the Premier League table with 34 points having played 33 games. Manchester City sits in the 1st spot with 76 points having played a game less than table-toppers Arsenal. It is practically now Manchester City's League to lose. The Citizens extended their winning run last Sunday after they beat Fulham on Sunday to leap-frog Arsenal to the top of the table. Manchester City were without the services of Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian midfielder pulled out of the squad due to injury. It couldn’t have started in a better fashion for Manchester City as they won a penalty inside 90 seconds. Erling Haaland converted the penalty to put City 1-0 up. Fulham got right back into the game on the 15-minute mark as Carlos Vinicius beat Ederson with a really good finish. Julian Alvarez who replaced the injured Kevin De Bruyne scored a fabulous solo effort to bring City back into the lead. From then on it was all Manchester City. Fulham would have had Bernd Leno to thank after his brilliant goal-keeping display kept the score down. Manchester City have to win 5 of their last 6 fixtures to win the title provided Arsenal also win every game. Before the season started, no one would have imagined West Ham United fighting in a relegation scrap. David Moyes and co require a potential 6 points which is two wins from their last 5 games to assure safety. However, with so many teams involved in the relegation scrap getting to 37 points with just another win could also see West Ham stay up. Saturday’s result against Crystal Palace did not help the Hammers in any way as they succumbed to a 4-3 defeat. West Ham after taking the lead in the 9th minute through Tomas Soucek played catch up to Crystal Palace the whole game. It was eventually Eberechi Eze’s penalty that proved to be the match-winner for the Eagles with the Hammers suffering consecutive defeats in the Premier League.

Manchester City vs West Ham United Chance of Winning

Manchester City has dominated West Ham in the recent head-to-head. In the last 34 games between these two sides, Manchester City has won 24 games; 7 games have ended in a draw with Fulham winning only 3 times. The Citizens last lost a game to the Hammers way back in 2015.

Manchester City have been brilliant at home this season. The Citizens have won 14, drawn 1 and have lost just once at home this season. Brentford were the only team to beat Manchester City at the Etihad this season. The Citizens have an average win rate of 88% and collect 2.69 points at home this season. City have won 5 games on the trot at home.

West Ham United on the contrary have been poor away from home this season. The Hammers have won 3 games, drawn 3 and lost 10 games on the road this season. West Ham averaged 0.75 points away with a win percentage of only 19%. West Ham United have only taken four points from their last 16 visits to the Etihad Stadium with one win and one draw.

West Ham United would have not wanted to face this City will go into this game as massive underdogs. It is hard to see West Ham getting anything out of this game. West Ham has to make sure that if they get beat they don’t get beat by a big margin as goal difference could play a role in the relegation fight.

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Manchester City vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester City goes into this game as outright favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, City tends to score 2.63 goals on average this season.

At the Etihad, Manchester City even have a better goal-scoring record. The Citizens scored an average of 3.38 goals at home this season. Most of the credit has to go to Erling Haaland again. The Norwegian striker scored his 50th goal in all competitions in a 2-1 win at the Craven Cottage against Fulham on Sunday. Erling Haaland will once again be the odds-on favourite to score for Manchester City. With Kevin De Bruyne a doubt, putting a punt on Julian Alvarez to contribute in terms of goals can also bring gains. The Argentinian striker has scored in 11 games out of the 18 he has started in all competitions and was also on target against Fulham.

Lukasz Fabianski is bound to be the busier of both the keepers at the Etihad. Manchester City mustered 9 shots on target against Fulham on Sunday. Fulham keeper Bernd Leno made 7 saves and Fabianski is found to have a similar fate. Backing the West Ham keeper to make 5 or more saves can gain returns. Manchester City have conceded a goal in each of their last 5 games. At the Etihad, they have conceded in three consecutive games as well. West Ham United came into this game having scored three against Crystal Palace. It is a risk backing West Ham to score but gains can be big considering the high odds.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat West Ham United

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Aymeric Laporte, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo, Cole Palmer, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper John Stones Defender Ruben Dias Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Riyad Mahrez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker Jack Grealish Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gianluca Scamacca, Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Lukasz Fabianski Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Angelo Ogbonna Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Tomas Soucek Midfielder Declan Rice Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Attacking Midfielder Jarrod Bowen Attacker Pablo Fornals Attacker Michail Antonio Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, D, W

Manchester City vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:118

Manchester City:61

West Ham United wins:38

Matches are drawn:19

Manchester City vs West Ham United Betting Odds

The odds of West Ham winning are set at a massive 15.00. Manchester City are the hands-down favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.23. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 8.00. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.