MCI (Manchester City) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction MCI 81 % Chance of Winning WHU 19 % Bet Now! Manchester City have just one hurdle to get past West Ham United to be crowned champions for the fourth consecutive time in the Premier League. The Citizens need to win this game against the Hammers to pip Arsenal to the title for the second time in a row. Manchester City, with their win against Tottenham Hotspur in their last game, went two points clear at the top. The equation is clear for Pep Guardiola and his men: they need to win on Sunday. A draw will also not suffice, as Arsenal have a better goal difference than them. Manchester City were slightly nervous in their last game against Tottenham Hotspur. They had their chances early on, but Spurs goalkeeper Vicario was there to pull off some stunning saves. The breakthrough, however, came in the second half as De Bruyne squared a delicious cross for Haaland to tap into an empty net. Spurs missed a golden chance to equalise through Son Heung-Min, with City eventually taking advantage of that costly miss. Pedro Porro fouled Doku in the penalty box, eventually handing City a golden chance to double their lead. Haaland converted with ease as City ended up winning 2-0. West Ham United do not have anything to play for this season. The Hammers will finish 9th even if they win or lose on Sunday. Their last game against Luton Town ended in a perfect farewell for manager David Moyes. Lokonga gave the Hatters a shock lead in the 6th minute. However, the Hammers gained control in the second half, putting Luton Town to the sword with goals from Ward-Prowse, Soucek, and George Earthy.

Manchester City vs West Ham United Chance of Winning

Manchester City and West Ham United, in their top-flight history, have squared up against each other quite a few times. However, when it comes to the recent head-to-head record, the Citizens are very dominant. In the last 36 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won 26 times, and 7 games have ended in a stalemate with West Ham United.

Manchester City are nearly there. They have gotten past most of the challenges in order to set them up perfectly to claim another Premier League trophy. This game’s outcome can only point to Pep Guardiola winning. Manchester City are a team that looks focused and is ready to get the job done over a highly inconsistent side in West Ham United.

The Hammers are a team that is capable of shutting up shop, absorbing the pressure, and hitting on the counter. Most notably, they have done this twice when they have played against Brighton and Arsenal, winning both of the games. David Moyes’ team has the defensive personnel to remain compact for 90 minutes. However, against Manchester City, they have never been able to produce a good performance. Hence, based on this, we easily expect Manchester City to have a better chance of winning on the final day of the Premier League.

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Manchester City vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the majority of the betting websites, Manchester City are massive odds-on favourites to beat West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League. City goes into this game with eight consecutive wins, whereas West Ham United are in a patchy run of form. The Hammers have just won two games in their last 10 in the Premier League. They do not have a good record at the Etihad anyhow and could be in some trouble come this game on Sunday. City being at home and with the title on the line, they are expected to be fully motivated and committed.

Manchester City have been brilliant at the Etihad this season. They have hands-down had the best home record in the Premier League this season. They are the only team in the league that has failed to lose a single game at home. Manchester City have a 72% win record at their home ground, and they average 2.67 goals in their Premier League games.

Manchester City have the best midfield creative unit in the Premier League, and that shows as they have a very good expected goal tally, averaging 2.24 goals a game at the Etihad. West Ham United, on the other hand, go into this fixture with a really poor away record. Moyes’ men have won just 39% of their games away from the London Stadium. Their scoring record is quite decent, thanks to the likes of Bowen and Kudus, as they average 1.56 goals from an expected goals ratio tally of 1.10 per game.

West Ham United on their travels have kept just 1 clean sheet in comparison to Manchester City, who have just a 33% record at home. Only Arsenal have been able to restrict the Citizens this season at the Etihad Stadium. The Hammers, on the other hand, have also scored in 78% of their away games this season. Taking the above numbers into consideration, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that Manchester City will cruise to the title in this game. The Citizens against a struggling West Ham outfit is their 4th consecutive title guaranteed. West Ham United are, however, quite good when it comes to scoring goals. We can see them scoring a goal, considering City could be a little nervous here. City scoring against West Ham is non-negotiable in this game. Our call is for Manchester City to score three or more goals on Sunday. We also want Manchester City to keep a clean sheet in this game. Though West Ham have failed to score in just 22% of their away games, we expect Manchester City to do exactly what they did against Tottenham Hotspur and restrict the Hammers.

In terms of scoring for Manchester City, Erling Haaland is the man to back for Manchester City. The Norwegian, since his return from injury, has enjoyed a brilliant goal-scoring tally. He scored a brace against Tottenham Hotspur that has put him clear in the race for the Golden Boot now. Haaland’s pace and power are bound to cause problems for that West Ham defence. City also nowadays tends to win a lot of penalties, so Haaland is a great option to back in this game.

West Ham United do have the attacking prowess to hit teams on the break. Jarrod Bowen and Michael Antonio have been good attacking outlets for the Hammers this season. Kudus has also been good this year. We do not see the Hammers scoring, but if they do, then we will back Bowen to get a goal in this game. Bowen has the ability to find himself in space when West Ham overloads one side of the pitch. Hence, we back the Englishman to go in as the favourite to score here.

Final prediction:Manchester City to beat West Ham United.

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Rico Lewis Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Phil Foden Attacker Julian Alvarez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus, Kalvin Phillips

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Tomas Soucek Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Michail Antonio Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, L, L

Manchester City vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 120

Manchester City wins:63

West Ham United wins:38

Matches are drawn:19

Manchester City vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.10.

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 27.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 11.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.