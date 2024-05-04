MCI (Manchester City) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction MCI 99 % Chance of Winning WWFC 1 % Bet Now! Manchester City in their bid to retain the Premier League title will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. City goes into this on form as one of the best teams in the Premier League. They are second currently on the table just 1 point behind Arsenal with a game in hand. The Gunners play on the next day against Bournemouth and City will want to win and go top to put the former under pressure. Manchester City continued their winning run by beating Nottingham Forest in their last game. City did not look at their best on most occasions but were clinical on the day. They should have conceded on any other day as Chris Wood missed two absolute sitters. The Citizens took the lead with a lovely header from a corner from Josko Gvardiol. Forest kept piling on the pressure but couldn’t break City’s backline. Sels made a good save from De Bruyne and then Haaland came on the wrap the game up. He took De Bruyne’s through pass very well by adjusting his body and scoring with his weaker right foot into the far corner. Job done by Pep Guardiola and his men. Wolverhampton Wanderers have jumped to 11th position after beating Luton Town in their last game at the Molineux. Hwang scored a peach of a goal as he cut in from the left leaving Mengi for dead to fire past Kaminski in goal. Wolves played a good short corner in the second half as Lemina’s lofted ball fell straight onto the head of Toti Gomes. The Portuguese directed his effort perfectly to beat the Luton keeper for the second time in the day. Luton did get a consolation but Gary O’Neil’s men held on to get the 3 points and boost their hopes of a top-10 finish.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chance of Winning

Manchester City in most cases over the years have got the better of Wolverhampton Wanderers in games. However, in the recent head-to-head record, the Citizens dominate the Old Golds. In the last 20 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won 13 games, 3 games have ended with a draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers winning on 4 occasions.

In the reverse fixture, Wolves were brilliant against Manchester City beating them convincingly on the day. The Old Gold does have a lot of quality in them to cause an upset. However, they will have to be very organised to stop Manchester City who look formidable at the moment. They will need to finish their chances in front of goal and luckily they have the likes of Cunha and Hwang to do that as they are both fit.

For Manchester City, they just have to continue doing what they do and win every game. In their last outing, they were quite lucky as Chris Wood failed to capitalise on Forests’ chances. City still managed to win the game and do their job. They have been in this situation numerous times hence it will be foolish to bet against them in these scenarios. Based on everything Manchester City hands down have a better chance of winning.

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Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

According to most of the bookies and the betting websites, Manchester City are outright favourites to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. Manchester City go into this game with clear momentum with them now in title focus mode. They have won each of their last 5 games overall and have drawn just 1 of their last 5 at home and that too against Arsenal. Wolves on the other hand also go into this game with confidence as they have also come into this game with a win.

Manchester City are the only team in the Premier League to have not lost a single game at home. They are dominant at home and continue to have one of the best home records in the Premier League. Manchester City have a 71% win record at their home ground and they average 2.53 goals in their Premier League games

Manchester City are one of the best teams when it comes to creating goals with their expected goals tally averaging 2.22 goals a game at the Etihad. Wolves on the other hand generally like to do their bidding at home. As per their standards, they have quite a decent record away from home. O’Neil’s men have won just 29% of their games away from the Molineux. Their scoring record remains good with most of their attackers out at key intervals during their season. Wolves average 1.35 goals from an expected goals ratio tally of 1.14 per game.

Wolves on their travels have kept a clean sheet in just 12% of their games. The Citizens, on the other hand, have a 38% clean sheet record. City have scored in 16 of their 17 home games this season. Wolves on the flipside have also failed to score in just 27% of their away games this season. Taking the above numbers into consideration, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that Manchester City will dominate this game. The Citizens against any team tend to do well at the Etihad. We expect the City attack to prevail. Wolves on the flipside also have a very capable attack. They do have the ability to outscore their XG. City scoring against Wolves in this game is a sure-shot scenario. Our call is for Manchester City to score 3 or more goals on Saturday. We do not however back Manchester City to keep a clean sheet in this game. Manchester City have not been the best defensively at home this season. They do not concede more than 1 goal but they do have a defensive lapse in them. And when you are dealing with the quality of Hwang and Cunha then you need to be at your best.

In terms of scoring for Manchester City, Erling Haaland has our vote for this game. Haaland missed the game before last but perfectly introduced himself as he came on to score a lovely finish. Haaland remains the top scorer in the League and we expect him to continue his scoring record. Wolves’ defence is little on a slower side and we can see Haaland’s pace and power exploit them.

Wolves have two players that have a good shot to score in this game. Hwang and Cunha have been their standout players this season. They have each scored 11 goals in the Premier League and do have a formidable partnership. We back Cunha over Hwang as the latter tends to drift more from the wings. Cunha centrally on the counter could give the City defence some trouble.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Rico Lewis Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Phil Foden Attacker Julian Alvarez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, D, W

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Maximilian Kilman Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Totti Gomes Defender Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Matheus Cunha Attacker Hwang Hee-chan Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, D, L

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 129

Manchester City wins:54

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:50

Matches are drawn:25

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.10.

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 29.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 11.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.