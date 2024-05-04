MCI (Manchester City) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction
MCI
99%
Chance of Winning
WWFC
1%
England
Etihad Stadium
Wolverhampton Wanderers have jumped to 11th position after beating Luton Town in their last game at the Molineux. Hwang scored a peach of a goal as he cut in from the left leaving Mengi for dead to fire past Kaminski in goal. Wolves played a good short corner in the second half as Lemina’s lofted ball fell straight onto the head of Toti Gomes. The Portuguese directed his effort perfectly to beat the Luton keeper for the second time in the day. Luton did get a consolation but Gary O’Neil’s men held on to get the 3 points and boost their hopes of a top-10 finish.
Facts:
- Manchester City have been dominant against Wolves in their last 8 home games in the Premier League. They lost just one of those 8 games in 2019 when the Wolves won 2-0 at the Etihad. They have 7 wins out of those 8.
- Since Pep Guardiola joined Manchester City in 2016, few clubs have managed to do the double over his team. Wolves in 2019/20 managed to achieve that feat when they defeated the Citizens twice in the league. They have the chance to do it again as they won the reverse fixture at the Molineux. If they win at the Etihad then they will become the first club to do a 2nd double over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City since he joined.
- Manchester City are on a mad overall undefeated run this season. The Citizens have failed to lose a single game in any of their last 31 games in all competitions. They have won 25 and drawn 6 of those games. Only Manchester United in the 1998/99 season have gone on a longer undefeated streak with 33 games without a win.
Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chance of Winning
Manchester City in most cases over the years have got the better of Wolverhampton Wanderers in games. However, in the recent head-to-head record, the Citizens dominate the Old Golds. In the last 20 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won 13 games, 3 games have ended with a draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers winning on 4 occasions.
In the reverse fixture, Wolves were brilliant against Manchester City beating them convincingly on the day. The Old Gold does have a lot of quality in them to cause an upset. However, they will have to be very organised to stop Manchester City who look formidable at the moment. They will need to finish their chances in front of goal and luckily they have the likes of Cunha and Hwang to do that as they are both fit.
For Manchester City, they just have to continue doing what they do and win every game. In their last outing, they were quite lucky as Chris Wood failed to capitalise on Forests’ chances. City still managed to win the game and do their job. They have been in this situation numerous times hence it will be foolish to bet against them in these scenarios. Based on everything Manchester City hands down have a better chance of winning.
Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips
According to most of the bookies and the betting websites, Manchester City are outright favourites to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. Manchester City go into this game with clear momentum with them now in title focus mode. They have won each of their last 5 games overall and have drawn just 1 of their last 5 at home and that too against Arsenal. Wolves on the other hand also go into this game with confidence as they have also come into this game with a win.
Manchester City are the only team in the Premier League to have not lost a single game at home. They are dominant at home and continue to have one of the best home records in the Premier League. Manchester City have a 71% win record at their home ground and they average 2.53 goals in their Premier League games
Manchester City are one of the best teams when it comes to creating goals with their expected goals tally averaging 2.22 goals a game at the Etihad. Wolves on the other hand generally like to do their bidding at home. As per their standards, they have quite a decent record away from home. O’Neil’s men have won just 29% of their games away from the Molineux. Their scoring record remains good with most of their attackers out at key intervals during their season. Wolves average 1.35 goals from an expected goals ratio tally of 1.14 per game.
Wolves on their travels have kept a clean sheet in just 12% of their games. The Citizens, on the other hand, have a 38% clean sheet record. City have scored in 16 of their 17 home games this season. Wolves on the flipside have also failed to score in just 27% of their away games this season. Taking the above numbers into consideration, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that Manchester City will dominate this game. The Citizens against any team tend to do well at the Etihad. We expect the City attack to prevail. Wolves on the flipside also have a very capable attack. They do have the ability to outscore their XG. City scoring against Wolves in this game is a sure-shot scenario. Our call is for Manchester City to score 3 or more goals on Saturday. We do not however back Manchester City to keep a clean sheet in this game. Manchester City have not been the best defensively at home this season. They do not concede more than 1 goal but they do have a defensive lapse in them. And when you are dealing with the quality of Hwang and Cunha then you need to be at your best.
In terms of scoring for Manchester City, Erling Haaland has our vote for this game. Haaland missed the game before last but perfectly introduced himself as he came on to score a lovely finish. Haaland remains the top scorer in the League and we expect him to continue his scoring record. Wolves’ defence is little on a slower side and we can see Haaland’s pace and power exploit them.
Wolves have two players that have a good shot to score in this game. Hwang and Cunha have been their standout players this season. They have each scored 11 goals in the Premier League and do have a formidable partnership. We back Cunha over Hwang as the latter tends to drift more from the wings. Cunha centrally on the counter could give the City defence some trouble.
Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Manchester City Player List
Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno
Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol
Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva
Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku
Manchester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ederson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Manuel Akanji
|
Defender
|
Ruben Dias
|
Defender
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
Defender
|
Rico Lewis
|
Defender
|
Rodrigo
|
Midfielder
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Midfielder
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Midfielder
|
Phil Foden
|
Attacker
|
Julian Alvarez
|
Attacker
|
Erling Haaland
|
Attacker
Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, D, W
Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List
Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King
Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty
Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde
Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva
Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jose Sa
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nelson Semedo
|
Defender
|
Craig Dawson
|
Defender
|
Maximilian Kilman
|
Defender
|
Rayan Ait-Nouri
|
Defender
|
Totti Gomes
|
Defender
|
Mario Lemina
|
Midfielder
|
Jean Bellegarde
|
Midfielder
|
Pablo Sarabia
|
Attacker
|
Matheus Cunha
|
Attacker
|
Hwang Hee-chan
|
Attacker
Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, D, L
Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head
Matches Played: 129
Manchester City wins:54
Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:50
Matches are drawn:25
Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds
Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.10.
Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 29.00.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 11.00.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester City
Parimatch