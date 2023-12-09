MUFC (Manchester United) vs AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) Match Prediction MUFC 83 % Chance of Winning AFCB 17 % Bet Now! Manchester United are all set to play their 2nd game in 3 days at Old Trafford as they take on AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. At the time of writing this, the Red Devils sit 6th in the Premier League table with 27 points. Bournemouth are 15th on the table with 16 points from 15 games. The Cherries are on an incredible run with 10 of those 16 points coming from their last 4 games. Manchester United in their last game welcomed Chelsea to Old Trafford. Manchester United is in the game completely dominated by Chelsea. The Red Devils should have been in the lead with Hojlund missing a good chance and Bruno Fernandes squandering his 4th penalty in a United shirt as Sanchez saved from the spot to deny United the lead. Chelsea had their chances with Mudryk hitting the post early on. United finally took the lead in the 19th minute as McTominay kept his composure once the ball fell to him after Maguire’s shot. The Scotsman slotted the ball into the net clinically. McTominay should have scored again but Sanchez made a fantastic double save to deny him. Onana made a good 1v1 save to deny Jackson but Cole Palmer finally caught United out with a slick finish after some poor closing down from Lindelof. United got their lead back in the 69th minute as Garnacho’s in-swinging cross found McTominay who headed it in with power and precision. The midfielder should have had a hattrick minutes later but his shot was hurried and wayward. United held on to win and take some pressure off Ten Hag. AFC Bournemouth on the other hand travelled to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. Palace started the game fast but the Cherries slowly grew into the game. They took the lead in the 25th minute as Sinisterra did well to outjump and win the header at the near post which Senesi did very well to analyse and get his head to the ball and beat Johnstone in goal. Kluivert should have doubled their lead in the 34th minute but his effort was wide. Palace’s best chance came early in the half as Lerma hit the post with a thunderous strike. Bournemouth kept Palace at bay for the entire second half and got their winner in the 1st minute of the 90th as Kieffer Moore headed in Billing’s clipped cross to beat Johnstone for the second time in the game. Bournemouth with back-to-back wins on the road.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Chance of Winning

Manchester United and Bournemouth have had one of the most one-sided matchups that English football has had to offer us in recent times. Manchester United dominate AFC Bournemouth especially at Old Trafford when it comes to the recent head-to-head encounters.

In the last 12 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 9 times, 1 game has only ended in a draw with Bournemouth victorious on just 2 occasions. Bournemouth will surely be aware of this record coming into this game at the Theatre of Dreams.

Bournemouth were very good and composed playing at Selhurst Park midweek. The Cherries are looking like a team that is now in the shadow of Iraola. Steady organisation with some good interplay and dynamic transitions.

If the Cherries are up for it then they could cause Manchester United some issues. United did perform very well against Chelsea but they did also concede some good chances to Chelsea that they couldn’t take.

Iraola would want his Bournemouth side to be more clinical, especially his attackers. Manchester United are bound to once again start the game strongly. It is important for Bournemouth to not concede early and stay in the game.

Manchester United on the other hand have to take their chances and kill the game off as early as they can. They were lucky that Chelsea was not clinical otherwise they could have been levelled a couple of times even in the break.

There is however a stark improvement in Manchester United and we expect them to carry on with this momentum, especially at home. The Red Devils therefore go into this game with the better chance of winning against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday.

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Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, the odds favour the Red Devils going into this game because of their recent upsurge in form. The odds are not highly one-sided showing the improvement that Bournemouth have also made recently.

Both teams go into this game with high confidence and a run of good results. In terms of tips and predictions, this game could be competitive but the home side has the better chance.

In terms of goals Manchester United have slightly turned the tide a little and are averaging more goals than the start of the season. They have scored 2 or more 3 of their last 4 games in all competitions. Their goalscoring stats are not very high even when playing at Old Trafford. Manchester United average 1.25 goals scored on an average at home.

Against Chelsea, they were brilliant and could have scored 6-7 goals on the night. We believe that a big goal-scoring haul is coming for the Red Devils soon. If Manchester United play the way they did against Chelsea, then this could be the game. Hence our prediction is for United to score 2 or more goals once again against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Bournemouth come into this on the back of two good away performances. The Cherries average 1.43 goals whilst they play on the road so there could be a goal for them in this game. United do tend to concede chances.

However, defensively Bournemouth do need to do better on the road. They have conceded 2.57 goals on the road this season and with Manchester United attacking the way they did it could spell trouble for them.

If United continue this way we can see them beating Bournemouth by a healthy margin. Our tip is for Manchester United to win by 2 or more goals. We expect both teams to score in this game, however. United are good with keeping clean sheets against the smaller teams but we do see this Bournemouth side scoring. The Cherries have scored in 86% of their away games.

In terms of shots, we expect Manchester United to dominate this game. United registered 28 shots in the game against Chelsea. 9 of those shots were on target. We expect Manchester United to once again bombard Bournemouth’s goal with a lot of effort.

United averages 11.86 shots against teams that visit Old Trafford. We surely expect them to be better than in this game. Manchester United to have 15 or more shots on Bournemouth’s goal is our call.

In terms of scoring, we do predict Scott McTominay to go in there as a favourite to score. McTominay though playing in midfield has been in fantastic form this season. The Scotsman is taking some fantastic attacking positions playing sort of like an advanced 10 in transition.

McTominay has been brilliant for Manchester United and is their top scorer this season in the Premier League with 5 goals. Other picks to back would be Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho.

For AFC Bournemouth our choice for scoring in this game would be Dominic Solanke. The English forward has tuned his game a little under new manager Iraola and is taking up much better attacking positions.

United do tend to switch off and leave spaces for opposition attackers. Solanke has been their top scorer this season as well with 7 goals to his name. Semenyo is the backup name to consider for the Cherries.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat AFC Bournemouth.

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Harry Maguire Defender Luke Shaw Defender Sergio Reguilon Defender Sofyan Amrabat Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Scott McTominay Midfielder Antony Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): W, L, W, W, L

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu

Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing

Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Andrei Radu Goalkeeper Max Aarons Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Marcos Senesi Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Joe Rothwell Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Jaidon Anthony Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, L

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Matches Played:20

Manchester United wins:14

AFC Bournemouth wins:3

Matches are drawn:3

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.56.

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.60.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.