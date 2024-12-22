MUFC (Manchester United) vs AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) Match Prediction MUFC 89 % Chance of Winning AFCB 11 % Bet Now! Manchester United will welcome AFC Bournemouth to the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday in the Premier League. The Red Devils go into this game on the back of a comeback win against their neighbours in Manchester City. The Red Devils claimed Manchester for themselves. as goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo turned the game around in the space of 115 seconds. United were the better team and did well to take their chances in a game where they were massive underdogs. Manchester United in their midweek game did not do that well as they lost 4-3 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup. AFC Bournemouth hosted West Ham United in the Premier League earlier this week. The Cherries started the game on the back foot as West Ham had some big chances to go ahead. Iraola’s men came alive in the second half, forcing Fabianski to make some stunning saves. for West Ham. The Cherries unfortunately conceded a penalty as Tyler Adams handed the ball in the penalty box. Paquetá scored for West Ham; however, it was Bournemouth’s super sub who made the difference. Enes Unal came on to score a peach of a free kick to level the tie and get a point off the game.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Chance of Winning

Manchester United hands down has the superior record when it comes to beating AFC Bournemouth. in their recent head-to-head ties. In the last 14 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United has won 9 times; 2 games ended in a draw, with AFC Bournemouth winning 3 times.

Manchester United have shown massive improvements in their overall gameplay; however, there are some aspects that need to be worked on. Manchester United looks fragile. defensively, and the individual errors they make are way too many. Manchester United also is very vulnerable through set pieces, especially through corners. United needs to fix those problems, as many teams are exploiting those issues. AFC Bournemouth has the quality to trouble Manchester United in this game. They have done so before as well, and Nottingham Forest doing it merely 2 weeks back will give them the confidence to hit this game head-on. We do, however, believe that Manchester United at home will have enough to edge this game and hence They have a better chance of winning on Sunday.

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Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, the odds between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth clearly favour the Red Devils in this game. Manchester United go into this game on the back of a better result, and that has made them favourites in the eyes of the bookies. Even though Bournemouth has done very well in their recent games. It is Manchester United who have the better record at Old Trafford. There is a bit of optimism about Manchester. United in recent games and that should propel them to get the better of AFC Bournemouth on Sunday.

Manchester United this season has been very poor when it comes to their performances at home this season. The Red Devils have already lost 3 games at home this season. with Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Nottingham Forest beating them. United go into this game having lost their last home game against Forest, where they were very poor defensively. United have had good games against Everton and Leicester City. and Fulham; however, their home form needs to take a massive spike if they want to get into the top half of the table.

AFC Bournemouth have been decent when it comes to their away form in the Premier League this season. Their home record is much better, with them occasionally doing well on the road. AFC Bournemouth has played 8 games away from home and has tasted defeat in 3 of those games. Wins on the road have come against the likes of Ipswich. Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers. 2 of their 3 wins this season have come in their last 2 games. AFC Bournemouth had only 1 away win in their first 6 away games.

Based on everything, here are our betting tips and predictions for this game. We believe that Manchester United will end up getting their fifth win at Old Trafford on Sunday. We expect Ruben Amorim’s men to win this game by a 1-goal margin. We do see this game having a few goals in it. Our prediction is for this game to have 2.5 or more goals. Manchester United have not been a big scorer this season. However, they have the tendency to leak goals. Manchester United has 3 clean sheets at home already this season; however, AFC Bournemouth has a good track record of scoring away from home. The Cherries have scored in each of their last 4 games away from home in the Premier League. All this prompts for this game to have more than 2.5 goals; however, we do back both teams to score over that margin, mainly due to Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth having good attacks

Therefore, we back both teams to score in this game. Manchester United have scored in 6 of their 8 games at home this season. AFC Bournemouth this season has failed to score in 2 of their 8 games away from home. Hence we do see both teams cancelling each other's outcome on Sunday.

Amad Diallo has brought new life into Manchester United’s dying attack. The winger has single-handedly transformed their attacking output into something much better. Amad has been involved in most things Manchester United has done recently. He has 1 goal and 5 assists in his last 5 games. Amad has either scored or assisted at least 1 in each of those 5 games. Hence we expect him to be involved here as he also scored in Manchester United’s midweek loss at Tottenham Hotspur. Hence we do back Amad. to score or assist anytime in this game.

Bruno Fernandes is another player for Manchester United who has done very well in recent games. The Portuguese player has 4 goals and 3 assists in his last 7 games. He started the season very poorly after having no goals and just 2 assists in his first 9 games of the season. Bruno is highly involved in Manchester United’s output and also is on penalties, which is a massive boost.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat AFC Bournemouth.

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Toby Collyer

Attackers:Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Matthijs De Ligt Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Noussair Mazraoui Defender Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Manuel Ugarte Midfielder Amad Diallo Midfielder Mason Mount Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker Rasmus Hojlund Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, W, D

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Will Dennis, Mark Travers, Alex Paulsen

Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons, Julian Araujo

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Romain Favre, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing, Tyler Adams

Attackers:Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Enes Unal, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Luis Sinesterra, Evanilson

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Neto Goalkeeper Adam Smith Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Marcos Senesi Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Alex Scott Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Justin Kluivert Attacker Evanilson Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, L

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Matches Played:22

Manchester United wins:14

AFC Bournemouth wins:4

Matches are drawn:4

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.86.

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.20.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.88.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.