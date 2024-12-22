MUFC (Manchester United) vs AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) Match Prediction
MUFC
89%
Chance of Winning
AFCB
11%
England
Old Trafford
AFC Bournemouth hosted West Ham United in the Premier League earlier this week. The Cherries started the game on the back foot as West Ham had some big chances to go ahead. Iraola’s men came alive in the second half, forcing Fabianski to make some stunning saves. for West Ham. The Cherries unfortunately conceded a penalty as Tyler Adams handed the ball in the penalty box. Paquetá scored for West Ham; however, it was Bournemouth’s super sub who made the difference. Enes Unal came on to score a peach of a free kick to level the tie and get a point off the game.
Facts:
- Manchester United’s Premier League games Last season against AFC Bournemouth was a thing to forget for their fans. The Red Devils failed to win any of their 2 encounters in the league last season, having lost at Old Trafford and drawn at the Vitality Stadium. Their 3-0 loss at home was an all-time low for them last season.
- AFC Bournemouth won their first-ever game at Old Trafford last season in the Premier League. Their overall record at the Theatre of Dreams, however, is not a very good one. The Cherries have won only 1 of their last 7 games at Old Trafford with 1 draw. and 6 losses to their name. The Cherries have had some terrible games at Manchester United’s home stadium.
- Manchester United this season has started the season horribly, and it could get even worse if they do not win this game on Sunday. The Red Devils are currently in the bottom half of the table. A win would see them jump into the top half; however, a loss would keep them in the bottom half of the table for Christmas. It will then be the first time since 1989/90 that Manchester United would be in the bottom half at Christmas.
- AFC Bournemouth are suddenly building some good momentum, especially with their performances away from home. The Cherries come into this having won each of their last 2 games away from home against Ipswich Town and Wolves. The last time Bournemouth won 3 games or more in a row was in December last season, when they had 4 away wins in a row. The third win in that spell incidentally came against Manchester United.
Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Chance of Winning
Manchester United hands down has the superior record when it comes to beating AFC Bournemouth. in their recent head-to-head ties. In the last 14 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United has won 9 times; 2 games ended in a draw, with AFC Bournemouth winning 3 times.
Manchester United have shown massive improvements in their overall gameplay; however, there are some aspects that need to be worked on. Manchester United looks fragile. defensively, and the individual errors they make are way too many. Manchester United also is very vulnerable through set pieces, especially through corners. United needs to fix those problems, as many teams are exploiting those issues. AFC Bournemouth has the quality to trouble Manchester United in this game. They have done so before as well, and Nottingham Forest doing it merely 2 weeks back will give them the confidence to hit this game head-on. We do, however, believe that Manchester United at home will have enough to edge this game and hence They have a better chance of winning on Sunday.
Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, the odds between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth clearly favour the Red Devils in this game. Manchester United go into this game on the back of a better result, and that has made them favourites in the eyes of the bookies. Even though Bournemouth has done very well in their recent games. It is Manchester United who have the better record at Old Trafford. There is a bit of optimism about Manchester. United in recent games and that should propel them to get the better of AFC Bournemouth on Sunday.
Manchester United this season has been very poor when it comes to their performances at home this season. The Red Devils have already lost 3 games at home this season. with Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Nottingham Forest beating them. United go into this game having lost their last home game against Forest, where they were very poor defensively. United have had good games against Everton and Leicester City. and Fulham; however, their home form needs to take a massive spike if they want to get into the top half of the table.
AFC Bournemouth have been decent when it comes to their away form in the Premier League this season. Their home record is much better, with them occasionally doing well on the road. AFC Bournemouth has played 8 games away from home and has tasted defeat in 3 of those games. Wins on the road have come against the likes of Ipswich. Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers. 2 of their 3 wins this season have come in their last 2 games. AFC Bournemouth had only 1 away win in their first 6 away games.
Based on everything, here are our betting tips and predictions for this game. We believe that Manchester United will end up getting their fifth win at Old Trafford on Sunday. We expect Ruben Amorim’s men to win this game by a 1-goal margin. We do see this game having a few goals in it. Our prediction is for this game to have 2.5 or more goals. Manchester United have not been a big scorer this season. However, they have the tendency to leak goals. Manchester United has 3 clean sheets at home already this season; however, AFC Bournemouth has a good track record of scoring away from home. The Cherries have scored in each of their last 4 games away from home in the Premier League. All this prompts for this game to have more than 2.5 goals; however, we do back both teams to score over that margin, mainly due to Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth having good attacks
Therefore, we back both teams to score in this game. Manchester United have scored in 6 of their 8 games at home this season. AFC Bournemouth this season has failed to score in 2 of their 8 games away from home. Hence we do see both teams cancelling each other's outcome on Sunday.
Amad Diallo has brought new life into Manchester United’s dying attack. The winger has single-handedly transformed their attacking output into something much better. Amad has been involved in most things Manchester United has done recently. He has 1 goal and 5 assists in his last 5 games. Amad has either scored or assisted at least 1 in each of those 5 games. Hence we expect him to be involved here as he also scored in Manchester United’s midweek loss at Tottenham Hotspur. Hence we do back Amad. to score or assist anytime in this game.
Bruno Fernandes is another player for Manchester United who has done very well in recent games. The Portuguese player has 4 goals and 3 assists in his last 7 games. He started the season very poorly after having no goals and just 2 assists in his first 9 games of the season. Bruno is highly involved in Manchester United’s output and also is on penalties, which is a massive boost.
Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat AFC Bournemouth.
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Toby Collyer
Attackers:Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Matthijs De Ligt
|
Defender
|
Lisandro Martinez
|
Defender
|
Noussair Mazraoui
|
Defender
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Manuel Ugarte
|
Midfielder
|
Amad Diallo
|
Midfielder
|
Mason Mount
|
Attacker
|
Alejandro Garnacho
|
Attacker
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, W, D
AFC Bournemouth Player List
Goalkeepers: Neto, Will Dennis, Mark Travers, Alex Paulsen
Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons, Julian Araujo
Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Romain Favre, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing, Tyler Adams
Attackers:Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Enes Unal, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Luis Sinesterra, Evanilson
AFC Bournemouth Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Neto
|
Goalkeeper
|
Adam Smith
|
Defender
|
Illia Zabarnyi
|
Defender
|
Marcos Senesi
|
Defender
|
Milos Kerkez
|
Defender
|
Ryan Christie
|
Midfielder
|
Alex Scott
|
Midfielder
|
Philip Billing
|
Midfielder
|
Antoine Semenyo
|
Attacker
|
Justin Kluivert
|
Attacker
|
Evanilson
|
Attacker
AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, L
Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Head-To-Head
Matches Played:22
Manchester United wins:14
AFC Bournemouth wins:4
Matches are drawn:4
Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Betting Odds
Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.86.
AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.20.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.88.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester United
Parimatch