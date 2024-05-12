MUFC (Manchester United) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction MUFC 25 % Chance of Winning ARS 75 % Bet Now! Manchester United are set to face off against Arsenal in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday. Manchester United go into this game with a high chance of missing out on a European spot if they do not win this game. The Red Devils are 8th in the league with 54 points from 35 games. Chelsea are level on points with them but have a better goal difference than them. Newcastle United are 2 points ahead of them in 6th place. Erik Ten Hag’s men need to win all of their 3 remaining games and will need to hope that either one of Chelsea or Newcastle United drop points. Manchester United cannot afford to conjure performances like their last one against Crystal Palace. They were hammered in that game 4-0 as Olise and co-polished them. United had some decisions go against their way but they were easily the second-best team on the day the Eagles could have scored much more. Arsenal on the other hand remain in the same boat as they need to win all their games and hope that Manchester City drops points in 1 of their last 3 games. The Gunners did their bargain of things after beating Bournemouth in their last game at the Emirates Stadium. Saka stepped up from the spot to score the opening goal. He then got his second of the game with a stunning strike with his left foot. Declan Rice put the Cherry on the cake after he slotted in the third to hand Arsenal the 3 points.

Manchester United vs Arsenal's Chance of Winning

Manchester United have had the better record against Arsenal when it comes to head-to-head records in recent games. In the last 37 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 17 times, 9 games ended in a draw with Arsenal winning 11 times.

Manchester United were down and out against Crystal Palace in their last game. They were demolished at Selhurst Park and they looked like a team who have just given up. Things have gone wrong for Erik Ten Hag this season as he has never had the opportunity to pick from a full squad, Injuries have hampered their season and things can go from bad to worse in this game. The defence they have at the moment in no way can stop Arsenal. Their only hope would be to outscore them and even that is highly unlikely.

Arsenal on the other hand have to win. Their record at Old Trafford has not been good but this is the best chance the Gunners have in years to register a win at Old Trafford. Arsenal is at their highest and Manchester United are at its lowest in years and that is why we believe that the Gunners have a much better chance of winning this game at the Theatre of Dreams.

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Manchester United vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, Arsenal goes into this game against Manchester United as massive odds-on favourites to win on one of the rarest occasions at Old Trafford. Manchester United are the massive underdogs due to their recent performances and the massive injury crisis they are having in their defence. The morale is at an all-time low.

Manchester United go into this game on the back of a thrashing against Crystal Palace and their home stats do not guarantee they could turn things around. Their home form has not been regular Manchester United standards as they have faltered on a lot of occasions this season. The Red Devils have won 53% of their games at Old Trafford. Their scoring record at home is back to being stagnant in the last 2 games with them scoring 1.65 goals on average this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.78. Arsenal’s away form is much better than Manchester United’s home form showing the gulf in class. The Gunners have won a whopping 67% of their games away from the Emirates Stadium.

Their goalscoring record also triumphs that of Manchester United as they average 2.33 goals on their travels. Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We do believe Arsenal will easily score 2 or more goals in this game. The Red Devils have conceded 1.47 goals on average this season and have a clean sheet rate of just 24% at home. The Gunners have scored 2 or more goals in 4 of their last 5 away games in the Premier League. We also back Arsenal to keep a clean sheet in this game. We cannot see Manchester United scoring.

Arsenal have conceded a goal in just 1 of their last 6 away games in the Premier League. Their defence is the best in the League. Manchester United are having big problems when it comes to scoring. They have failed to score in 18% of their games at Old Trafford this season and we can see that scenario here. Arsenal have a 56% clean sheet rate away from home this season. The numbers highly back Arsenal’s cause in this game.

In terms of half-time form, Arsenal in terms of the numbers do massively better than Manchester United in both halves of the game. In the first half of the game, the Red Devils win 18% of their halves and Arsenal with 44% on the road. In terms of the second half, Manchester United won 53% of their games at home and Arsenal with 61%. The numbers significantly back Arsenal and we cannot see them dropping their guard. We back the Gunners to go into this game and win both halves at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In terms of scoring for Manchester United, we back Marcus Rashford if fit to score against Arsenal as he loves playing against them. The no 10 has scored 4 goals and assisted 2 in his last 4 games against the Gunners. In the Premier League, he has the highest goal involvement against Arsenal in comparison to any opponent with 6 goals and 4 assists.

For Arsenal in this game, we have to back Bukayo Saka to score in this game. Saka has been brilliant in his last 2 games, especially against Bournemouth. Saka also loves playing against Manchester United as his stats against them are really good. He has scored 3 goals and assisted 1 in each of his last 4 games against the Red Devils. We can see Saka having a field day against the Red Devils.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Manchester United

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Jonny Evans Defender Casemiro Defender Aaron Wan Bisakka Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Scott McTominay Midfielder Marcus Rashford Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, D, D

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Jakub Kiwior Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, L

Manchester United vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:239

Manchester United wins:101

Arsenal wins:88

Matches are drawn:50

Manchester United vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.20.

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.39.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.45.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.