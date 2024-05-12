MUFC (Manchester United) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction
MUFC
25%
Chance of Winning
ARS
75%
England
Old Trafford
Arsenal on the other hand remain in the same boat as they need to win all their games and hope that Manchester City drops points in 1 of their last 3 games. The Gunners did their bargain of things after beating Bournemouth in their last game at the Emirates Stadium. Saka stepped up from the spot to score the opening goal. He then got his second of the game with a stunning strike with his left foot. Declan Rice put the Cherry on the cake after he slotted in the third to hand Arsenal the 3 points.
Facts:
- Manchester United have a brilliant record against Arsenal in the Premier League when they play in their home stadium. The Red Devils have lost just 1 of their last 16 games played at the Theatre of Dreams. United have won 10 of those games and drawn 5. The one defeat they faced came in 2020 with Aubameyang scoring the solitary goal in the tie.
- Arsenal in the reverse fixture were late winners as they won 3-1 on the day at the Emirates earlier this season. If they win on Sunday at Old Trafford then they will complete their first Premier League double over Manchester United since the 2006/07 season. The Gunners have also won each of their last 2 games and a win here would see them win 3 in a row for the first time since 1997-1998.
- Arsenal have had a good goal-scoring record at Old Trafford in their last few games. The Gunners have scored in each of their 9 visits to the Theatre of Dreams. Before these 9 games and since the inception of the Premier League, Arsenal failed to score in 12 of their first 22 games against the Red Devils.
- Two London teams Crystal Palace and Fulham have already tasted victories at Old Trafford against Manchester United this season. Arsenal have a big chance of becoming the third side to do it. Manchester United in their Premier League history have lost to 3 London teams at home in a single campaign twice with one being in 2001/02 and the other in 2020/21. In both of these campaigns, Arsenal beat them at Old Trafford.
Manchester United vs Arsenal's Chance of Winning
Manchester United have had the better record against Arsenal when it comes to head-to-head records in recent games. In the last 37 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 17 times, 9 games ended in a draw with Arsenal winning 11 times.
Manchester United were down and out against Crystal Palace in their last game. They were demolished at Selhurst Park and they looked like a team who have just given up. Things have gone wrong for Erik Ten Hag this season as he has never had the opportunity to pick from a full squad, Injuries have hampered their season and things can go from bad to worse in this game. The defence they have at the moment in no way can stop Arsenal. Their only hope would be to outscore them and even that is highly unlikely.
Arsenal on the other hand have to win. Their record at Old Trafford has not been good but this is the best chance the Gunners have in years to register a win at Old Trafford. Arsenal is at their highest and Manchester United are at its lowest in years and that is why we believe that the Gunners have a much better chance of winning this game at the Theatre of Dreams.
Manchester United vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, Arsenal goes into this game against Manchester United as massive odds-on favourites to win on one of the rarest occasions at Old Trafford. Manchester United are the massive underdogs due to their recent performances and the massive injury crisis they are having in their defence. The morale is at an all-time low.
Manchester United go into this game on the back of a thrashing against Crystal Palace and their home stats do not guarantee they could turn things around. Their home form has not been regular Manchester United standards as they have faltered on a lot of occasions this season. The Red Devils have won 53% of their games at Old Trafford. Their scoring record at home is back to being stagnant in the last 2 games with them scoring 1.65 goals on average this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.78. Arsenal’s away form is much better than Manchester United’s home form showing the gulf in class. The Gunners have won a whopping 67% of their games away from the Emirates Stadium.
Their goalscoring record also triumphs that of Manchester United as they average 2.33 goals on their travels. Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We do believe Arsenal will easily score 2 or more goals in this game. The Red Devils have conceded 1.47 goals on average this season and have a clean sheet rate of just 24% at home. The Gunners have scored 2 or more goals in 4 of their last 5 away games in the Premier League. We also back Arsenal to keep a clean sheet in this game. We cannot see Manchester United scoring.
Arsenal have conceded a goal in just 1 of their last 6 away games in the Premier League. Their defence is the best in the League. Manchester United are having big problems when it comes to scoring. They have failed to score in 18% of their games at Old Trafford this season and we can see that scenario here. Arsenal have a 56% clean sheet rate away from home this season. The numbers highly back Arsenal’s cause in this game.
In terms of half-time form, Arsenal in terms of the numbers do massively better than Manchester United in both halves of the game. In the first half of the game, the Red Devils win 18% of their halves and Arsenal with 44% on the road. In terms of the second half, Manchester United won 53% of their games at home and Arsenal with 61%. The numbers significantly back Arsenal and we cannot see them dropping their guard. We back the Gunners to go into this game and win both halves at Old Trafford on Sunday.
In terms of scoring for Manchester United, we back Marcus Rashford if fit to score against Arsenal as he loves playing against them. The no 10 has scored 4 goals and assisted 2 in his last 4 games against the Gunners. In the Premier League, he has the highest goal involvement against Arsenal in comparison to any opponent with 6 goals and 4 assists.
For Arsenal in this game, we have to back Bukayo Saka to score in this game. Saka has been brilliant in his last 2 games, especially against Bournemouth. Saka also loves playing against Manchester United as his stats against them are really good. He has scored 3 goals and assisted 1 in each of his last 4 games against the Red Devils. We can see Saka having a field day against the Red Devils.
Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Manchester United
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Jonny Evans
|
Defender
|
Casemiro
|
Defender
|
Aaron Wan Bisakka
|
Defender
|
Kobee Mainoo
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Scott McTominay
|
Midfielder
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Midfielder
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
Attacker
|
Alejandro Garnacho
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, D, D
Arsenal Player List
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson
Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice
Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson
Arsenal Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David Raya
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben White
|
Defender
|
William Saliba
|
Defender
|
Gabriel
|
Defender
|
Jakub Kiwior
|
Defender
|
Declan Rice
|
Midfielder
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Midfielder
|
Jorginho
|
Midfielder
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Attacker
|
Kai Havertz
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Martinelli
|
Attacker
Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, L
Manchester United vs Arsenal Head-To-Head
Matches Played:239
Manchester United wins:101
Arsenal wins:88
Matches are drawn:50
Manchester United vs Arsenal Betting Odds
Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.20.
Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.39.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.45.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Arsenal
A loss against Manchester United practically hands over the title to Manchester City and Arsenal cannot afford that. Considering the form Manchester United are in this game should be a cakewalk for Arsenal. Erik Ten Hag’s defence is shattered at the moment. Casemiro and Evans are not the answer to Arsenal’s attack and that is why we believe Arsenal will be easy winners in this game. Our prediction is a 3-0 Arsenal win on Sunday at Old Trafford.
Parimatch