MUFC (Manchester United) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction MUFC 21 % Chance of Winning ARS 79 % Bet Now! The Premier League is set for some exciting clashes on the 28th match day, as Manchester United will be going against Arsenal in the next game. This match will be played on 9 March at 10:00 PM IST at the Old Trafford, which also serves as the home ground to Manchester United. The team has finally regained its form in the tournament, holding the 14th spot in the rankings with 9 wins in 27 matches. A win in the next game against Arsenal could help them create a mark this season. On the other side, Arsenal has been a dominant force in this season, holding the 2nd spot with 15 wins in 27 matches. They will also be eager for a win that could help them get closer to the top spot. Manchester United is heading to this game with a 3-2 win over Ipswich Town in their previous match, which was played at their home ground. On the other hand, Arsenal had a goalless draw in their previous match against Nottingham Forest, which was an away game for the team. As Arsenal aims to regain its form, Manchester United will also be eager to continue its winning momentum.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Chances of Winning

Arsenal has held the upper hand against Manchester United in the Premier League clashes, whenever they have faced each other lately. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Arsenal has been able to secure four wins while Manchester United are behind with just one win in these games.

With Arsenal's strong winning record over Manchester United, they also have a higher chance of winning in the next game. Moreover, the team sees the next game as an opportunity to regain its winning momentum in the tournament. They have been undefeated in the last three away games, winning against Leicester City by 2-0 and Wolves by 1-0, as the remaining match against Nottingham Forest ended as a goalless draw.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will be facing various challenges in the next game. But the team looks to take up the home ground advantage to turn the tables. In its last two home games, the team has won one against Ipswich Town by 3-2 but lost the other against Crystal Palace by 0-2.

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Manchester United vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

Arsenal enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester United as the clear favourites to win. The team has shown impressive performances in the tournament, which could help them to secure another win over Manchester United in the away game. Along with that, they have also shown better form in the recent games where these teams faced each other. Thus, Arsenal, with the odds of 1.73, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Manchester United, with the odds of 5.34.

Arsenal's performances in this tournament have been all-round, with the team holding the 2nd spot in the standings with 15 wins and 3 losses in 27 matches. Their attacking side has performed well, scoring 51 goals in this season, putting their goal per match rate at 1.89, and they have also made 373 shots, out of which 130 were on target. Arsenal has also scored 2 penalties in this season while managing to create an impressive total of 73 big chances. Their defensive side has been among the strongest this season, conceding just 23 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.85, and the team has also made 10 clean sheets with 64 saves.

For Arsenal, Kai Havertz will be the key performer in the next game against Manchester United, as he scored 9 goals and 3 assists in 21 appearances. Along with Havertz, the team will also have various other strikers such as Bukayo Saka, with 5 goals and 10 assists in 16 appearances, Gabriel Jesus, with 3 goals in 17 appearances, Gabriel Martinelli, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances, Leandro Trossard, with 4 goals and 5 assists in 27 appearances, Ethan Nwaneri, with 3 goals and one assist in 17 appearances, Mikel Merino, with 4 goals and one assist in 19 appearances, Thomas Partey, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances, Martin Ødegaard, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 19 appearances, Gabriel Magalhães, with 3 goals and one assist in 25 appearances, and William Saliba, with 2 goals in 25 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team has David Raya, with 10 clean sheets and 64 saves in 27 appearances.

Arsenal's all-round performances with both attack and defence will be the team's strength in the upcoming match against Manchester United. In its last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 8 goals while conceding just 2 goals in these games. Also, out of their last three wins, two of them have been with a clean sheet, which puts them in a strong position for the next game. This also totals Arsenal's clean sheets to 10 in the current season, as the team eyes another one against Manchester United. It is likely that Arsenal will win the next game with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Manchester United's performances in the current season have been mediocre, with the team holding 14th spot with 9 wins and 12 losses. In their last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 6 goals while conceding 7 goals in these games. Their attacking side has done well, scoring 33 goals, which puts their goal per match rate at 1.22, and they have also made 354 shots, out of which 122 were on target. Along with that, they have scored 3 penalties and also created 51 big chances in this season. But their defensive side has been a concern, as the team has conceded 39 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.44. They have also been able to secure 7 clean sheets along with 72 saves in this season.

For Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes will be the key performer in the next game, as he holds 6 goals and 7 assists in 26 appearances. He will also require the contribution of other players such as Rasmus Højlund, with 2 goals in 22 appearances, Amad Diallo, with 6 goals and 6 assists in 22 appearances, Alejandro Garnacho, with 3 goals and one assist in 26 appearances, Joshua Zirkzee, with 3 goals and one assist in 27 appearances, Casemiro, with one goal in 17 appearances, Manuel Ugarte, with one goal in 20 appearances, Matthijs de Ligt, with 2 goals in 25 appearances, Harry Maguire, with one goal in 20 appearances, and Lisandro Martínez, with 2 goals and one assist in 20 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team has André Onana, with 7 clean sheets and 72 saves in 27 appearances.

Patrick Dorgu from Manchester United has been suspended for the next game against Arsenal, and won't be available for the team. Manuel Ugarte, Harry Maguire, and Lisandro Martínez from Manchester United are still close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League due to the number of yellow cards. Manchester United will be facing challenges with their players’ playtime as Arsenal brings their core line-up without any issues. It is also likely that Manchester United will receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Manchester United in Premier League match.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Head-to-head

Matches Played: 242

Manchester United Wins: 99

Arsenal Wins: 89

Matches are Drawn: 54

Manchester United vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.34

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.73

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.54

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.