MUFC (Manchester United) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction MUFC 70 % Chance of Winning AVFC 30 % Bet Now! Manchester United and Aston Villa are set to lock horns at Old Trafford on Sunday with both sides looking to increase their chances of playing in the UEFA Champions League next season. Manchester United currently sit in the 4th spot in the Premier League table with 60 points having played 31 games. Aston Villa sits in the 6th spot with 54 points having played 2 more games than Manchester United. A win for Manchester United will certainly boost their chances of joining Europe's elite next season. The Red Devils will certainly look to take maximum points from their home games. Aston Villa on the other hand need to win this game to keep themselves in the hunt for the top 4. Any result other than a win will hamper their slim chances of qualifying for the Champions League. Manchester United are having quite a successful season in comparison to where they were last season. Erik Ten Hag and his team have made it to their 2nd cup final of the season after they beat Brighton and Hove Albion in a penalty shoot-out last Sunday. Manchester United are however looking like a team that is feeling the effects of playing in every competition in this long season. The Red Devils looked lethargic in their loss to Sevilla in the Europa League in which they were knocked out of the competition. Against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, United started off the game in the best possible way. Jadon Sancho broke the deadlock for United in the 7th minute. Marcus Rashford doubled United's lead in the first half to give them a cushion. Things however took a massive turn in the 2nd half as the Red Devils looked like a different team. Tottenham pulled one back through Pedro Porro’s brilliant strike. Son Heung-Min equalised for Spurs after Manchester United just crumbled under pressure for the 2nd time in a week. It was certainly 2 points dropped for Manchester United on the day. A win would have solidified their grip on the top 4. Aston Villa have had a fantastic turnaround under Unai Emery. Villa were 3 points clear from relegation when Emery took over in November. Aston Villa now has a legitimate chance of playing in Europe next season, such has been the fairy tale for the Claret and Blue. Villa is now only 6 points off the top 4 but has played 2 extra games. Villa haven’t lost a single game in their last 10. Tyrone Mings’ header from John McGinn’s corner gave Villa a 1-0 win over Fulham on Wednesday. Villa have a very slim chance of getting top 4 this season but they are certainly fighting tooth and tail for it.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

Manchester United has dominated Aston Villa in the head-to-head record in recent times. In the last 29 games between these two sides, Manchester United has won 19 games; 7 games have ended in a draw with Aston Villa winning only 3 times. Manchester United though have lost two out of their last three games against Aston Villa.

Manchester United have been dominant at home this season. They have an average win percentage of 73% at Old Trafford collecting 2.40 points a game. Manchester United have won 3 out of their last 5 games at home. Brighton is the only team to defeat Manchester United at Old Trafford this season and that was the first game of the season. United won 11 games, drew 3 and lost only 1 game at home this season.

On the flip side, Aston Villa have had a shaky record away from home. Villa’s away record has improved since Emery took over. Villa have won 6, drawn 4 and lost 6 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of 38% and collect 1.38 points away from home. Villa however are undefeated in their last 5 away games winning 3 and drawing 2.

Most teams go into their home fixtures with a better chance of winning and Manchester United is one of those teams. The Red Devils have made Old Trafford their fortress this season. Aston Villa have been on an upward trajectory of late but it will be a tough ask to claim points off United at home.

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Manchester United vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester United goes into this game as odds-on favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Manchester United tend to score only 1.80 goals on average at home this season. Marcus Rashford will be the one to watch out for in terms of goals. The English striker has been in fantastic form this season especially whilst playing at Old Trafford. Rashford has found the back of the net in 19 home games in all competitions this season. United’s no 10 was also on target against Spurs on Thursday and will have a high probability of scoring against Aston Villa.

Aston Villa have conceded 1.38 goals on an average away this season. They have also conceded a goal in 3 of their last 5 away games. Backing Villa to not keep a clean sheet can gain returns as it looks highly unlikely that Manchester United won’t score on Sunday. United have failed to score in just 2 home games this season.

Though Ollie Watkins will be the favourite to score if Villa manages to find the back of the net though Jacob Ramsey also has a fair shout. The midfielder has scored in consecutive appearances against Manchester United. However, no player has managed to score in three successive games against the Red Devils. Jacob Ramsey could be a risky punt.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Aston Villa

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Jack Butland

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bisakka, Diogo Dalot, Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Fred, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Marcel Sabitzer, Donny Van De Beek

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Wout Weghorst

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role David De Gea Goalkeeper Aaron Wan Bisakka Defender Victor Lindelof Defender Luke Shaw Defender Diogo Dalot Defender Casemiro Midfielder Fred Midfielder Christian Eriksen Midfielder Antony Attacker Anthony Martial Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): D, W, W, W, L

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Jed Steer, Robin Olsen, Viljami Sinisalo

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Ashley Young, Lucas Digne

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Ashley Young Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Tyrone Mings Defender Alexandre Moreno Defender John McGinn Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Jacob Ramsey Midfielder Emiliano Buendia Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Bertrand Traore Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, W

Manchester vs Aston Villa United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:195

Manchester United wins:103

Aston Villa wins:51

Matches are drawn:41

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

The odds of Aston Villa winning are set at 4.60. Manchester United are the favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.82. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.18. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.