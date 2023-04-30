MUFC (Manchester United) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction
MUFC
70%
Chance of Winning
AVFC
30%
England
Old Trafford
Manchester United are having quite a successful season in comparison to where they were last season. Erik Ten Hag and his team have made it to their 2nd cup final of the season after they beat Brighton and Hove Albion in a penalty shoot-out last Sunday. Manchester United are however looking like a team that is feeling the effects of playing in every competition in this long season. The Red Devils looked lethargic in their loss to Sevilla in the Europa League in which they were knocked out of the competition. Against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, United started off the game in the best possible way. Jadon Sancho broke the deadlock for United in the 7th minute. Marcus Rashford doubled United's lead in the first half to give them a cushion. Things however took a massive turn in the 2nd half as the Red Devils looked like a different team. Tottenham pulled one back through Pedro Porro’s brilliant strike. Son Heung-Min equalised for Spurs after Manchester United just crumbled under pressure for the 2nd time in a week. It was certainly 2 points dropped for Manchester United on the day. A win would have solidified their grip on the top 4.
Aston Villa have had a fantastic turnaround under Unai Emery. Villa were 3 points clear from relegation when Emery took over in November. Aston Villa now has a legitimate chance of playing in Europe next season, such has been the fairy tale for the Claret and Blue. Villa is now only 6 points off the top 4 but has played 2 extra games. Villa haven’t lost a single game in their last 10. Tyrone Mings’ header from John McGinn’s corner gave Villa a 1-0 win over Fulham on Wednesday. Villa have a very slim chance of getting top 4 this season but they are certainly fighting tooth and tail for it.
Facts
- Last season Aston Villa beat Manchester United at Old Trafford and both sides played out a 2-2 draw at Villa Park.
- Manchester United have not lost in any of their last 4 games in the Premier League.
- Manchester United have not tasted defeat in any of their last 25 home matches.
- Aston Villa haven't lost any of their last 10 games and have also not lost in any of their last 5 away games.
- Manchester United have scored in 13 of their 15 home matches in the Premier League this season.
- Aston Villa haven't scored in 4 of their 16 away matches in the Premier League this season.
- Marcus Rashford is Manchester United's top scorer with 17 goals.
- Ollie Watkins is Aston Villa’s top scorer with 14 goals.
- Aston Villa has kept a clean sheet in 9 of their 20 games in the Premier League under Unai Emery.
- Unai Emery has also never lost a Premier League game against Manchester United. The Spaniard has won 2 and drawn 2 against the Red Devils.
- Manchester United’s 14 game undefeated home run is the longest active streak this season in the Premier League.
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning
Manchester United has dominated Aston Villa in the head-to-head record in recent times. In the last 29 games between these two sides, Manchester United has won 19 games; 7 games have ended in a draw with Aston Villa winning only 3 times. Manchester United though have lost two out of their last three games against Aston Villa.
Manchester United have been dominant at home this season. They have an average win percentage of 73% at Old Trafford collecting 2.40 points a game. Manchester United have won 3 out of their last 5 games at home. Brighton is the only team to defeat Manchester United at Old Trafford this season and that was the first game of the season. United won 11 games, drew 3 and lost only 1 game at home this season.
On the flip side, Aston Villa have had a shaky record away from home. Villa’s away record has improved since Emery took over. Villa have won 6, drawn 4 and lost 6 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of 38% and collect 1.38 points away from home. Villa however are undefeated in their last 5 away games winning 3 and drawing 2.
Most teams go into their home fixtures with a better chance of winning and Manchester United is one of those teams. The Red Devils have made Old Trafford their fortress this season. Aston Villa have been on an upward trajectory of late but it will be a tough ask to claim points off United at home.
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the bookmakers, Manchester United goes into this game as odds-on favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Manchester United tend to score only 1.80 goals on average at home this season. Marcus Rashford will be the one to watch out for in terms of goals. The English striker has been in fantastic form this season especially whilst playing at Old Trafford. Rashford has found the back of the net in 19 home games in all competitions this season. United’s no 10 was also on target against Spurs on Thursday and will have a high probability of scoring against Aston Villa.
Aston Villa have conceded 1.38 goals on an average away this season. They have also conceded a goal in 3 of their last 5 away games. Backing Villa to not keep a clean sheet can gain returns as it looks highly unlikely that Manchester United won’t score on Sunday. United have failed to score in just 2 home games this season.
Though Ollie Watkins will be the favourite to score if Villa manages to find the back of the net though Jacob Ramsey also has a fair shout. The midfielder has scored in consecutive appearances against Manchester United. However, no player has managed to score in three successive games against the Red Devils. Jacob Ramsey could be a risky punt.
Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Aston Villa
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Jack Butland
Defenders:Aaron Wan Bisakka, Diogo Dalot, Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Fred, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Marcel Sabitzer, Donny Van De Beek
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Wout Weghorst
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David De Gea
|
Goalkeeper
|
Aaron Wan Bisakka
|
Defender
|
Victor Lindelof
|
Defender
|
Luke Shaw
|
Defender
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Casemiro
|
Midfielder
|
Fred
|
Midfielder
|
Christian Eriksen
|
Midfielder
|
Antony
|
Attacker
|
Anthony Martial
|
Attacker
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): D, W, W, W, L
Aston Villa Player List
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Jed Steer, Robin Olsen, Viljami Sinisalo
Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Ashley Young, Lucas Digne
Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara
Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran
Aston Villa Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ashley Young
|
Defender
|
Ezri Konsa
|
Defender
|
Tyrone Mings
|
Defender
|
Alexandre Moreno
|
Defender
|
John McGinn
|
Midfielder
|
Douglas Luiz
|
Midfielder
|
Jacob Ramsey
|
Midfielder
|
Emiliano Buendia
|
Attacker
|
Ollie Watkins
|
Attacker
|
Bertrand Traore
|
Attacker
Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, W
Manchester vs Aston Villa United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:195
Manchester United wins:103
Aston Villa wins:51
Matches are drawn:41
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Betting Odds
The odds of Aston Villa winning are set at 4.60. Manchester United are the favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.82. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.18. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Manchester United
We predict that Manchester United will be favourites to beat Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday. Manchester United certainly dropped two valuable points against Tottenham Hotspur after leading by 2 goals at half-time. Manchester United would not want to take the risk of getting into a scrap with the likes of Liverpool and Aston Villa for a top-four spot. The Red Devils find themselves in a decent position needing just 12 points out of a possible 21 points to seal a Champions League spot and will certainly be looking to win their home games from now till the end of the season.
Aston Villa did beat Manchester United at Old Trafford last season so the players will certainly not be alien to that possibility. Aston Villa has drastically improved their away performances of late. The Claret and Blue have won at the likes of Chelsea, Everton and Leicester off late but Old Trafford will be a monumental challenge considering how well United play there.
All indicators point that Manchester United have a better chance of beating Aston Villa and further strengthening their grip on the top four.Bet Now!