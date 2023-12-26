MUFC (Manchester United) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction MUFC 45 % Chance of Winning AVFC 55 % Bet Now! Struggling Manchester United is all set to take on Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Boxing Day. The Red Devils keep dropping places with three defeats in 5 games as they now sit in 8th position with 28 points from 18 games. Aston Villa meanwhile failed to go on top of the Premier League on Christmas as they sit in 3rd place with 39 points from 18 games. Manchester United in their last game travelled to West Ham United. The Hammers started the game with nothing much in terms of attack. The game was highly scrappy with United ending the first half with the better chances. Alejandro Garnacho was twice put through on goal. The Argentinian in his 1st attempt failed to find any of the bottom corners and in the 2nd attempt took the ball way too wide prompting West Ham to get back and defend. The Hammers came back in the 2nd half as Paqueta found Bowen with a line-breaking pass that put him through on goal. Fortunately, his shot deflected off Onana's save and went into the goal. Minutes later Kobee Mainoo made a glaring mistake in midfield that put Mohamed Kudus through on goal. The former Ajax man paid more misery on his former manager with a brilliant strike to beat Onana for the 2nd time and hand West Ham United the three points. Manchester United go into this game against Aston Villa under huge pressure. Aston Villa on the other hand had the chance to top the League before Christmas as they welcomed bottom club Sheffield United. Nobody gave Sheffield United any chance going into this game however after a nervy first 85 minutes, the game sprung into life. The Blades took a shock lead through Cameron Archer. Hamer did very well to beat McGinn and put the ball in the danger area for Archer who very well timed his run to score past Martinez. Aston Villa were looking increasingly likely to taste their 1st defeat of the season at home but Zaniolo came on to rescue them in the 7th minute of added time. Douglas Luiz showed his creative ability once again as his brilliant cross met the head of Zaniolo who broke Sheffield United's hearts to earn a point for the home team.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

When Manchester United and Aston Villa have faced each other in the recent past the results have swung mostly in just one direction.

In the last 30 meetings between these two teams, the Red Devils have won 20 times, 7 games ended in a dead rubber with Aston Villa emerging victorious on just 3 occasions.

This however is the best time to play against Manchester United, especially at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been badly struggling this season. Injuries have plummeted this squad and being out of form is burying them even more. United are struggling to go on a victorious run and all that stems from them not scoring enough goals. Manchester United have not seen any of their attacking players score at home this season. All of their goals at Old Trafford have come from midfielders or defenders.

Villa is having defensive issues of their own with Mings and Pau Torres both out. United will have to be more clinical and take their early chances as they do not produce many.

Villa on the other hand have more than enough quality to do more than what the other teams have recently done to beat Manchester United. Aston Villa have the better chance of winning with these things considered.

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Manchester United vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, the odds are a dead balance between both sides going into this game. This bodes to the fact that the home team are in bad form and the away team does not tend to do well on the road.

Both teams go into this game with surprising results leading to dropped points. In terms of tips and predictions, this game is a very tough one to predict however we do favour Aston Villa very marginally just because they have had a better run of form.

In terms of goals, Manchester United have been abysmal in their last 4 games. Their average goals per game are seeing a considerable drop as they have failed to score in any of their last 4 Premier League games. Their goalscoring stats are not particularly good even when playing in front of their home fans. The Red Devils average just 1.11 goals on an average on their home turf.

Against West Ham, they did start the game in a better fashion but couldn’t break the resilience of the opposition. It is hard to see at the moment how Manchester United penetrate Aston Villa’s defence however we do give them a chance to score in this game.

Aston Villa came into this on the back of a disappointing draw at home to Sheffield United. The Villains average 1.33 goals whilst they play on the road hence, we predict that Aston Villa would get a goal against Manchester United's leaky defence.

However, defensively Aston Villa are also not the best on the road. They have conceded 1.78 goals on the road this season. Emery’s side does present home teams with plenty of chances to score against them.

Hence with all this considered, we do expect both teams to score in this game. We predict that the winner will be decided by 2 or more goals here. We do not expect any team to keep a clean sheet as both their records defensively are not good. Under 4 goals for both teams combined is another tip that we advise.

In terms of shots, we expect Aston Villa to have more. Villa averaged 11.56 shots a game and we expect Manchester United to at times control the ball more prompting Villa to take more shots to put the pressure.

United averaged 12.56 shots at Old Trafford this season however we predict in this game they could be overloaded in midfield allowing the likes of Bailey, Diaby and Watkins to constantly test Onana in goal.

In terms of scoring, it is hard to pick a Manchester United player that could score at the moment as they have failed to score for 4 consecutive games in the Premier League. Manchester United this season have scored just 10 goals in the Premier League out of which Scott McTominay has scored 4.

The Scotsman is the only player in the team to have scored on more than one occasion at Old Trafford. Hence our call in this game would be to back Scott McTominay to score.

For Aston Villa, our choice for scoring in this game would be Ollie Watkins. The English striker has been in fantastic form when it comes to playing away this season. Watkins has scored 4 goals and assisted 4 goals in 9 of his last games totalling 8 goal involvements.

4 of those 8 goals from Watkins have broken the deadlock for Aston Villa. Hence, we do predict that Watkins will also be the 1st goal-scorer of the game.

Final Prediction: Aston Villa to beat Manchester United.

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Jonny Evans Defender Raphael Varane Defender Luke Shaw Defender Sofyan Amrabat Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Scott McTominay Midfielder Antony Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, W, L

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Calum Chambers Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Diego Carlos Defender Lucas Digne Defender John McGinn Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Boubacar Kamara Midfielder Moussa Diaby Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, D

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:20

Manchester United wins:104

Aston Villa wins:51

Matches are drawn:41

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.65.

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.65.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.