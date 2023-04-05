MUFC (Manchester United) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction
MUFC
70%
Chance of Winning
BFC
30%
England
Old Trafford
Manchester United last month was looking set to fight it out against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City for the title but their form of late has lost them a lot of points resulting in a battle now to finish in the top four. The Red Devils have not won a single Premier League game in their last three attempts. Manchester United was hammered by Liverpool 7-0 at Anfield, they then went on to draw to Southampton at home and then lost to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday. Goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson sunk Manchester United to 4th spot and took Newcastle United to 3rd spot in the Premier League. Manchester United are fighting with a lot of injuries and suspensions in midfield. Casemiro is still suspended after being shown a straight red card against Southampton. Christian Eriksen is still on the mend as he looks set to return from injury however Thursday’s match will come too soon for the Danish International. Manchester United cannot now afford to drop further points as they could potentially drop to 5th place with Spurs taking on Everton on Monday. If Spurs beat Everton, they could push United to 5th place however Spurs would have played 2 more games.
Brentford on the other hand is touted by many as giant killers this season. The Bees have already beaten the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool and drawn with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur this season. Brentford was quite good in their last game against Brighton at the Ammex Stadium on Saturday. The Bees were heading towards a 2-3 win against Brighton but a last-minute penalty converted by Alexis Mac Alister saw the two sides share the points. Brighton has all season been very good at home but it was Brentford who took the lead on all three occasions with Brighton having to come back on every occasion. Brentford nearly rode Brighton’s storm after the Seagulls had 33 shots on Brentford’s goal with 15 shots on target. Brentford anyhow managed to get something from the game as Brighton was all over them from the start.
Ivan Toney has been one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League having scored 17 goals in the 25 games and will be the one to watch out for. Brentford already beat Manchester United earlier on in the season and will go into Old Trafford knowing Manchester United are not in the best of forms. Manchester United will need to provide a quick reply and turn their form around as top-four hopes loom with the games coming in thick and fast.
Facts
- Last season Manchester United did the double over Brentford winning 3-0 at home and 3-1 away.
- Brentford created shock-waves all over the world as they mauled Manchester United 4-0 earlier in the season.
- Manchester United's loss to Newcastle on Sunday was their 1st loss in their last 4 games in all competitions.
- Manchester United's last defeat at home was to Real Sociedad in the Europa League which was 22 matches ago.
- Manchester United have not scored in just 2 of their 13 Premier League matches at Old Trafford this season.
- Brentford have not scored in 4 of their 14 matches away from home in Premier League this season.
- Manchester United's home record this season: 9 wins- 3 draws- 1 loss.
- Brentford FC's away record this season: 3 wins- 7 draws- 4 losses.
- Marcus Rashford is Manchester United's top scorer with 14 goals.
- Ivan Toney is Brentford’s top scorer with 17 goals this season.
- When Manchester United leads 1-0 at home, they have never lost a game in their history. They win in 95% of their matches when they lead at home and draw in 5% of the games.
- Manchester United have lost just 1 of their last 4 games against Brentford in all competitions.
- In the last 4 meetings, Manchester United won 2, and Brentford FC won 1, 1 draw.
- On average Manchester United scores 2 goals against Brentford and Brentford scores 1.75 goals against the Red Devils.
- 3.75 is the average number of goals scored when Manchester United and Brentford square-off.
- Both teams couldn’t claim all three points in their last match in the Premier League.
- On average Manchester United scores 2.18 goals when playing at Old Trafford and Brentford scores 1.32 goals when playing away.
Manchester United vs Brentford's Chance of Winning
Manchester United have had a really good spell at home this season. The Red Devils have lost just once at home this season in their first match in the Premier League way back in August. Brentford on the other hand has not been very good when it comes to playing away this season. It won’t be a walk in the park for Manchester United because Brentford as a unit on their day can be very hard to break down. Thomas Frank’s side pride itself on its shape and press which is how they caused one of the massive upsets of the season when they beat Manchester City at the Etihad. They have already beaten a Manchester club in Manchester and the Bees know how to sting their opponents. Manchester United will need to vary Brentford and their attacks on the counter.
Manchester United will need to up their game and give their fans a performance to-back. If Manchester United play like the way they played against Newcastle, then Brentford will fancy their chances of winning. But Manchester United have been a different animal at home this season, they have lost only once and have beaten the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham all at home. Brentford’s hopes depend on which Manchester United side turns up.
Manchester United vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Manchester United goes into this game as the favourite to win. Manchester United win 69% of their games at home. The Red Devils also have a decent return of 1.85 goals a game when they play at home. When it comes to defending at Old Trafford, the Red Devils concede just 0.62 goals a game on average. Manchester United to score more than 0.5 goals has fruition of 85%.
Brentford on the other hand fails to score in 21% of their away games this season. The Bees post their 3-3 draw to Brighton now have an updated 50% chance of scoring more than 1.5 goals a game away from home. Backing the Bees to score can gain returns as they manage to score when they play away from home. Backing Ivan Toney to score can gain returns as he scored the last time these two sides met earlier in the season. When ManUtd and Brentford play there is a high chance of both teams finding the back of the net. High odds for the game to end scoreless but that looks unlikely.
Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Brentford
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Jack Butland
Defenders:Aaron Wan Bisakka, Diogo Dalot, Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Fred, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Marcel Sabitzer, Donny Van De Beek
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Wout Weghorst
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David De Gea
|
Goalkeeper
|
Aaron Wan Bisakka
|
Defender
|
Raphael Varane
|
Defender
|
Lisandro Martinez
|
Defender
|
Luke Shaw
|
Defender
|
Marcel Sabitzer
|
Midfielder
|
Fred
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Antony
|
Attacker
|
Anthony Martial
|
Attacker
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): L, D, L, W, W
Brentford Player List
Goalkeepers: David Raya, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha
Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Pontus Jansson, Kristoffer Ajer, Zanka, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee
Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade
Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Alex Gilbert
Brentford’s Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David Raya
|
Goalkeeper
|
Aaron Hickey
|
Defender
|
Ethan Pinnock
|
Defender
|
Ben Mee
|
Defender
|
Rico Henry
|
Defender
|
Christian Norgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Mikkel Damsgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Mathias Jensen
|
Midfielder
|
Brian Mbeumo
|
Attacker
|
Ivan Toney
|
Attacker
|
Yoane Wissa
|
Attacker
Brentford Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, L, W
Manchester United vs Brentford Head-To-Head
Matches Played:3
Manchester United wins:2
Brentford wins:1
Matches are drawn:0
Manchester United vs Brentford Betting Odds
The odds of Brentford winning are set at 5.20. Manchester United is the outright favourite to win with their odds being set at 1.71. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.10. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Manchester United
We predict that Manchester United will be the favourites to beat Brentford at Old Trafford on Thursday. United’s form at Old Trafford has been impressive this season however on the other side Brentford is also poor when it comes to playing away. Manchester United have won 9 of the 13 home games they have played this season drawing 3 and losing 1. Brentford on the other hand has won just 3 of the 14 away games they have played this season drawing 7 and losing 4. Manchester United's superior home record shows that they are favourites at home with Brentford not looking likely to take anything home post the game on Thursday. Manchester United are favourites to come away with all three points.Bet Now!