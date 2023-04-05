Manchester United are all set to welcome Brentford at Old Trafford on Thursday. Manchester United find themselves in 4th position in the league after 27 games. Brentford on the other hand is having one of their best seasons in the Premier League as they find themselves 7th on the table ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Manchester United last month was looking set to fight it out against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City for the title but their form of late has lost them a lot of points resulting in a battle now to finish in the top four. The Red Devils have not won a single Premier League game in their last three attempts. Manchester United was hammered by Liverpool 7-0 at Anfield, they then went on to draw to Southampton at home and then lost to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday. Goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson sunk Manchester United to 4th spot and took Newcastle United to 3rd spot in the Premier League. Manchester United are fighting with a lot of injuries and suspensions in midfield. Casemiro is still suspended after being shown a straight red card against Southampton. Christian Eriksen is still on the mend as he looks set to return from injury however Thursday’s match will come too soon for the Danish International. Manchester United cannot now afford to drop further points as they could potentially drop to 5th place with Spurs taking on Everton on Monday. If Spurs beat Everton, they could push United to 5th place however Spurs would have played 2 more games.

Brentford on the other hand is touted by many as giant killers this season. The Bees have already beaten the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool and drawn with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur this season. Brentford was quite good in their last game against Brighton at the Ammex Stadium on Saturday. The Bees were heading towards a 2-3 win against Brighton but a last-minute penalty converted by Alexis Mac Alister saw the two sides share the points. Brighton has all season been very good at home but it was Brentford who took the lead on all three occasions with Brighton having to come back on every occasion. Brentford nearly rode Brighton’s storm after the Seagulls had 33 shots on Brentford’s goal with 15 shots on target. Brentford anyhow managed to get something from the game as Brighton was all over them from the start.

Ivan Toney has been one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League having scored 17 goals in the 25 games and will be the one to watch out for. Brentford already beat Manchester United earlier on in the season and will go into Old Trafford knowing Manchester United are not in the best of forms. Manchester United will need to provide a quick reply and turn their form around as top-four hopes loom with the games coming in thick and fast.