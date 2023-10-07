MUFC (Manchester United) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction

MUFC

70%

Chance of Winning

BFC

30%

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England

Old Trafford Stadium

Manchester United will square off against Brentford at Old Trafford Stadium on Sunday. Currently, Manchester United sits in 10th place after experiencing a 1-0 setback at home against Crystal Palace in their last league game, marking their fourth loss in the first seven matches of the season, while Brentford is in the 14th spot in the league standings.

Manchester United faced another setback in the Premier League, succumbing to their fourth defeat of the season at the hands of Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen's early and spectacular strike, which found the top corner in the 25th minute, sealed a 1-0 victory for Palace at Old Trafford.

Despite dominating possession, Manchester United struggled to create clear scoring opportunities throughout the game. A notable moment came in the 12th minute when Rasmus Hojlund's attempt was cleared off the line by Tyrick Mitchell, marking the closest United came to scoring.

Palace's well-organized defense made it difficult for United, with Andersen and Guehi effectively shutting down opportunities through the middle. Andersen, now in his third season at Palace, showcased his quality as a defender, potentially being one of the most underrated in the league, considering the bargain £17.5 million fee paid to Lyon for his services.

The defeat added to Manchester United's woes after their previous home league loss to Brighton. The team dropped to tenth place in the standings, with Palace moving one spot above them.

Despite the recent 3-0 victory in the League Cup, this league match didn't go as smoothly for United, as they couldn't replicate their earlier success. In contrast, Joachim Andersen's superb goal proved to be the difference-maker, securing a crucial win for Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

In a closely contested match at the City Ground, Nottingham Forest and Brentford battled to a 1-1 draw. The game featured several key moments, including a red card, a disallowed goal, and some dramatic saves.

The match took a dramatic turn in the 56th minute when Nottingham Forest's Moussa Niakhaté was shown a second yellow card, reducing his team to ten men. This came after a challenge on Brentford's Yoane Wissa, where Niakhate stepped on Wissa's calf.

Brentford took advantage of the numerical superiority and broke the deadlock in the 58th minute. Christian Norgaard headed in from a free-kick, putting Brentford in front, but the goal was subject to a VAR check for offside. The decision ultimately stood, and Brentford led 1-0.

However, Nottingham Forest quickly responded. Just seven minutes later, Nicolas Dominguez leveled the score with a brilliant header, capitalizing on a fine cross from substitute H. Toffolo. The 10-man Forest team showed resilience and determination. The drama continued as Forest thought they had taken the lead earlier in the match when Taiwo Awoniyi found the net, but it was disallowed due to offside. Despite some late pressure from both sides and heroic defending, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving Nottingham Forest undefeated in their last four league games against Brentford. Brentford, on the other hand, dropped points from a winning position for the fourth time this season, showcasing their struggles to hold onto leads in the Premier League.

Facts:

  • Manchester United boasts a strong record against Brentford in recent Premier League history, clinching three victories in their last four encounters. Their prowess at Old Trafford stands out, with notable clean-sheet wins of 3-0 and 1-0 in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, respectively.
  • Brentford's track record at Old Trafford has been less favorable, having suffered five consecutive defeats spanning an extensive period from 1939 to 2023. Their last taste of victory on this ground dates back to the distant past of February 1937.
  • Despite their historical dominance, Manchester United's current home form rings alarm bells. The Red Devils have faced two consecutive Premier League losses at their fortress, marking a significant deviation from their previously impressive 34-match record at Old Trafford.
  • However, Brentford has demonstrated resilience, particularly against teams from Manchester. They've managed to secure three wins from their recent four league matches when pitted against the two football giants from Manchester. This suggests an emerging grit and determination from the Bees.
  • Manchester United's recent struggles haven't been limited to their performances at Old Trafford. Their challenges against London-based clubs this season have been evident. Defeats to Tottenham, Arsenal, and Crystal Palace underscore their difficulties, making it one of their toughest runs against the capital's teams in decades.
  • Several individual performances stand out. Marcus Rashford's potency against London clubs is noteworthy, with his last four Premier League goals coming against such opposition. Meanwhile, Brentford's Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo have been consistent figures in the Premier League, with their consecutive appearances highlighting their importance. Wissa, in particular, presents an interesting trend; his last nine Premier League goals have alternated between home and away fixtures, although he's currently experiencing a five-match goalless streak.

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Manchester United vs Brentford Chance of Winning

Manchester United appears to have the edge in past encounters. They've secured victory in 3 out of the 4 matches. However, both teams scoring in the same match has been a rarity, happening only once in their four encounters. Manchester United has been more defensively resilient, registering clean sheets in half of these clashes, while Brentford has managed to do so in just one-quarter of the games. But it's essential not to overlook Brentford's capacity to produce surprising results, as seen in their astounding 4-0 triumph over Manchester United in August last year. Despite this outlier, based solely on the historical data, Manchester United emerges as the clear favorite. Yet, as always with football, various factors on the day can sway the outcome, and the game's inherent unpredictability remains.

Manchester United enters this match as the more likely team to secure a victory.

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Manchester United vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester United heads into the game with a historically superior record against Brentford, especially at Old Trafford, where they've kept clean sheets in recent encounters. However, their current form, with consecutive home league losses, presents some vulnerability. Marcus Rashford stands out as a key player to watch, given his track record against London clubs. On the other side, Brentford has shown resilience against Manchester outfits, but their recent trend of relinquishing leads is worrisome. Given the backdrop, while Manchester United appears as the slight favorite, Brentford might exploit any complacency, potentially leading to a closely contested match.

Marcus Rashford is undeniably the key player to watch in the upcoming clash. His recent form, especially against London clubs, suggests he has an innate ability to rise to the occasion in these fixtures. Rashford's versatility and speed on the ball, coupled with his knack for finding pockets of space, make him a significant threat. Given Brentford's recent defensive lapses and Manchester United's need for a return to winning ways at home, Rashford could be the game-changer. Predictively, he's poised to play a pivotal role, potentially netting a goal or providing a crucial assist, solidifying his reputation as a big-game player.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Brentford.

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:André Onana, Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton

Defenders:Lisandro Martínez, Raphaël Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelöf, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Sergio Reguilón, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders:Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Hannibal, Shola Shoretire

Attackers:Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Amad Diallo, Facundo Pellistri, Rasmus Højlund, Anthony Martial

Manchester United Playing XI

Player

Role

André Onana

Goalkeeper

Diogo Dalot

Defender

Raphaël Varane

Defender

Jonny Evans

Defender

Sofyan Amrabat

Defender

Casemiro

Midfielder

Mason Mount

Midfielder

Antony

Attacker

Bruno Fernandes

Attacker

Marcus Rashford

Attacker

Rasmus Højlund

Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, W

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers:Mark Flekken, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe

Defenders:Nathan Collins, Kristoffer Ajer, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Zanka, Charlie Goode, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Mads Roerslev

Midfielders:Vitaly Janelt, Christian Nørgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Shandon Baptiste, Saman Ghoddos, Myles Peart-Harris, Yegor Yarmolyuk

Attackers:Yoane Wissa, Mikkel Damsgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter, Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade, Ivan Toney, Neal Maupay

Brentford Playing XI

Player

Role

Mark Flekken

Goalkeeper

Mads Roerslev

Defender

Nathan Collins

Defender

Ethan Pinnock

Defender

Aaron Hickey

Defender

Mathias Jensen

Midfielder

Christian Nørgaard

Midfielder

Vitaly Janelt

Midfielder

Bryan Mbeumo

Attacker

Neal Maupay

Attacker

Yoane Wissa

Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, L, L

Manchester United vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played:17

Manchester United wins:9

Brentford wins:6

Matches are drawn:2

Manchester United vs Brentford Betting Odds

The odds for any match are calculated based on several circumstances including the form and skill set of the teams involved, and the scoring opportunities, and are subject to change throughout the game. The following are the odds for the match between Manchester United and Brentford:

Manchester United to win the match (Parimatch) - 1.71

Match to end in a draw (Parimatch) - 4.20

Brentford to win the match (Parimatch) - 4.70

Manchester United to score a goal (Parimatch) - Yes - 1.14 / No - 5.80

Brentford to score a goal (Parimatch) - Yes - 1.45 / No - 2.75

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Manchester United

In the head-to-head match-up between Brentford and Manchester United, the possession leaned towards Man Utd, with them holding 66.7% compared to Brentford's 33.3%. However, Brentford was more clinical in front of the goal, having 7 shots on target from 13 attempts, while Man Utd only managed 4 on target from 15 attempts. Brentford also created more clear-cut chances than Manchester United. When it came to the defensive end, Brentford won more tackles and aerial duels but committed fewer fouls. Manchester United, on the other hand, received 4 yellow cards in the match, indicating a potential discipline issue.

Looking at recent form, Brentford has been struggling to find wins, with a series of draws and losses in the Premier League, and a loss in the Carabao Cup. Manchester United, meanwhile, has had a mixed bag of results. They've experienced defeats in both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, but also secured a couple of victories, including one against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

Given the recent form and match statistics, while Manchester United has the upper hand in ball possession and passing, they've been lacking the clinical finishing touch. Brentford, on the other hand, has demonstrated the ability to capitalize on fewer chances. Considering Manchester United's possession advantage and Brentford's clinical nature in front of the goal, a draw seems like a plausible outcome. However, given Manchester United's stronger overall squad depth and experience, they might have a slight edge in securing a narrow win.

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