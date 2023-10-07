Manchester United will square off against Brentford at Old Trafford Stadium on Sunday. Currently, Manchester United sits in 10th place after experiencing a 1-0 setback at home against Crystal Palace in their last league game, marking their fourth loss in the first seven matches of the season, while Brentford is in the 14th spot in the league standings.

Manchester United faced another setback in the Premier League, succumbing to their fourth defeat of the season at the hands of Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen's early and spectacular strike, which found the top corner in the 25th minute, sealed a 1-0 victory for Palace at Old Trafford.

Despite dominating possession, Manchester United struggled to create clear scoring opportunities throughout the game. A notable moment came in the 12th minute when Rasmus Hojlund's attempt was cleared off the line by Tyrick Mitchell, marking the closest United came to scoring.

Palace's well-organized defense made it difficult for United, with Andersen and Guehi effectively shutting down opportunities through the middle. Andersen, now in his third season at Palace, showcased his quality as a defender, potentially being one of the most underrated in the league, considering the bargain £17.5 million fee paid to Lyon for his services.

The defeat added to Manchester United's woes after their previous home league loss to Brighton. The team dropped to tenth place in the standings, with Palace moving one spot above them.

Despite the recent 3-0 victory in the League Cup, this league match didn't go as smoothly for United, as they couldn't replicate their earlier success. In contrast, Joachim Andersen's superb goal proved to be the difference-maker, securing a crucial win for Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

In a closely contested match at the City Ground, Nottingham Forest and Brentford battled to a 1-1 draw. The game featured several key moments, including a red card, a disallowed goal, and some dramatic saves.

The match took a dramatic turn in the 56th minute when Nottingham Forest's Moussa Niakhaté was shown a second yellow card, reducing his team to ten men. This came after a challenge on Brentford's Yoane Wissa, where Niakhate stepped on Wissa's calf.

Brentford took advantage of the numerical superiority and broke the deadlock in the 58th minute. Christian Norgaard headed in from a free-kick, putting Brentford in front, but the goal was subject to a VAR check for offside. The decision ultimately stood, and Brentford led 1-0.

However, Nottingham Forest quickly responded. Just seven minutes later, Nicolas Dominguez leveled the score with a brilliant header, capitalizing on a fine cross from substitute H. Toffolo. The 10-man Forest team showed resilience and determination. The drama continued as Forest thought they had taken the lead earlier in the match when Taiwo Awoniyi found the net, but it was disallowed due to offside. Despite some late pressure from both sides and heroic defending, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving Nottingham Forest undefeated in their last four league games against Brentford. Brentford, on the other hand, dropped points from a winning position for the fourth time this season, showcasing their struggles to hold onto leads in the Premier League.