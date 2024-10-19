MUFC (Manchester United) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction MUFC 75 % Chance of Winning BFC 25 % Bet Now! Brentford are set to travel to Old Trafford to face a struggling Manchester United side on Saturday. Erik Ten Hag needs a win, as a loss would surely see him be the first manager to be sacked this season. The Red Devils have started the season horribly with 2 wins, 2 draws, and 3 defeats to their name. They are languishing in the 14th spot on the table. United travelled to Villa Park in their last Premier League game. Ten Hag set up his team in a more defensive fashion. Both teams struggled to break each other down, with the best opportunity falling to Bruno Fernandes, who struck a free kick onto the post. The game eventually ended in a goalless draw. In their last game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brentford was involved in an absolute goal fest at the GTECH Community Stadium. Collins once again scored an early goal for the Bees in the second minute. Cunha equalised 2 minutes later, with the Bees going ahead once again in the 20th minute through Mbeumo. Strand Larsen got the Wolves back in the game once again. Post that, it was Brentford who ran away with it. Goals from Norgaard, Pinnock, and Carvalho saw the Bees win 5-3 on the night, handing Thomas Frank their third win of the season.

Manchester United vs Brentford Chance of Winning

Manchester United hands down have the superior record when it comes to beating Brentford in recent head-to-head games. In the last 6 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 4 times; 1 game ended in a draw, with Brentford also winning once.

Manchester United have to find an answer to their struggles in this game. Their form has been horrible, and results have not favoured Erik Ten Hag’s stature as manager. Another home defeat would be catastrophic, leading to massive turmoil. Brentford have been a thorn for Manchester United, making it difficult for the Red Devils on many occasions.

Brentford will surrender most of the ball to Manchester United and play on the transition, expecting the home team to make mistakes. United will need to be smart on the ball and take their chances. We, however, do believe that Manchester United should have enough in their squad to beat Brentford at Old Trafford, and hence they go into this game with a better chance of winning.

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Manchester United vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, the odds between Manchester United and Brentford clearly favour the Red Devils in this game. Manchester United are the team, however, that have relatively started the season on an inconsistent note in comparison to Brentford, who are above them in the Premier League table. The reason why Manchester United are favourites in the eyes of the bookies is due to their overall home record against Brentford. At Old Trafford, Manchester United have done well against the Bees, especially in the Premier League.

Manchester United have had a horrible start to the season. They already have 3 defeats to their name in 7 games. Manchester United surprisingly have struggled more at home than on the road. Erik Ten Hag’s men have played a total of 3 games at Old Trafford until now. They have won 1 and lost 2 of those games. Their last two home games have seen them concede a total of six goals to the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. United will surely want to put up a performance in front of their home fans to make up for those losses.

Brentford, on the other hand, have been really poor away from home. Their home record is the best in the Premier League; however, they have really tended to struggle on the road. Brentford have played 3 games away from home and have tasted defeat in each of those 3 games. Thomas Frank’s team does not travel well, and this game at Old Trafford will be another test for them.

Based on everything, here are our betting tips and predictions for this game. We believe that Manchester United will end up getting their second win at Old Trafford on Saturday. We expect Erik Ten Hag’s men to win this game by a 1 goal margin. We do see this game having a few goals in it. Our prediction is for this game to have 2.5 or more goals. Manchester United are not big scorers this season; however, both defences do have the ability to concede goals. Manchester United have a good clean sheet record, however, at home they have conceded six goals in their last two games. Brentford themselves, in their last game, were involved in an 8-goal thriller. The game last season also ended 2-1 in the favour of Manchester United; hence, we back this game to have over 2.5 goals.

We also back both teams to score in this game. Manchester United do lead the charts when it comes to keeping clean sheets, with four already to their name. However, Brentford are prolific goal scorers this season, scoring in 6 of their 7 games until now. Each of Brentford’s last 6 games has seen both teams score, and that is why we back both the Bees and the Red Devils to get on the scoresheet.

Bruno Fernandes this season has been really poor for Manchester United. The Portuguese midfielder has yet to open his account for his club, having failed to score a single goal. Fernandes, though, continues to impress when it comes to goal-scoring attempts and chances created. The goals are going to come eventually, and we do back them to come for the Manchester United captain in this game. Bruno, on average, creates 2 big chances per game in the Premier League. Hence our prediction is for Bruno Fernandes to score or assist anytime in this game.

For Brentford, it has to be Bryan Mbeumo who we back, as his scoring run is just too good at the moment. Mbeumo will also be expected to start off the right flank. Manchester United are having massive problems when it comes to the left-hand side of their defence, and that is why we do see the Brentford attacker also registering an anytime goal or assist. Mbeumo has the numbers to back his cause, as he has already netted six goals this season.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Brentford.

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Toby Collyer

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Matthijs De Ligt Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Noussair Mazraoui Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Manuel Ugarte Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Joshua Zirkzee Attacker Amad Diallo Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): D, L, D, W, L

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak

Attackers:Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Keane Lewis-Potter Defender Yehor Yarmoliuk Midfielder Vitaly Janelt Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Midfielder Fabio Carvalho Attacker Kevin Schade Attacker Bryan Mbeumo Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, L, W

Manchester United vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played:19

Manchester United wins:10

Brentford wins:6

Matches are drawn:3

Manchester United vs Brentford Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.72.

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.45.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.