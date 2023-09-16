MUFC (Manchester United) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction MUFC 60 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 40 % Bet Now! Manchester United are all set to lock horns against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday. Manchester United come into this game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates. Manchester United for most of the game went toe to toe with Arsenal. The Red Devils took the lead through Marcus Rashford after Christian Eriksen intercepted Kai Havertz’s pass to slide Rashford through. Manchester United no 10 cut into to drive a shot straight into Ramsdale's net. United were abysmal from the restart at Arsenal and took just a minute to equalise through Odegaard after Eriksen failed to mark the Norwegian midfielder’s run. Manchester United had chances in the second half through Rashford but his shot was hit straight at the Arsenal player. Garnacho and Hojlund coming on brought a different dimension to Manchester United's attack. Garnacho was put in by Casemiro late in the game and the Argentinian finished fantastically to put United ahead. The goal was marginally ruled out for offside. Manchester United lost both their centre-backs to injury in the second half and their backline changed towards the end of the game which cost them. Declan Rice had ample time to get a shot by Onana from a corner to give Arsenal a 2-1 lead in the 4th minute of added time. Gabriel Jesus scored against the run of play in the 11th minute of added time to put the cherry on the cake for the Gunners. Brighton went into the game against Newcastle United on the back of a 3-1 defeat to West Ham United at home. De Zerbi’s men responded fantastically to beat Newcastle United 3-1 at the Amex Stadium. Ewan Ferguson opened the scoreline in the 27th minute after he pounced on an error by the Magpie's keeper Nick Pope. Ferguson’s 2nd goal was quality as he let fly a 25-yard effort that curled past the Newcastle United goalkeeper. The hattrick was completed in the 70th minute after Ferguson’s shot deflected off Schar to beat Pope in goal who was wrong-footed. Brighton were very dominant in this game and could have won this game by more goals.

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Chance of Winning

Manchester United has a better head-to-head record against Brighton in recent times. In the last 15 games between these two sides, Manchester United has won 9 games; 1 game has ended in a draw with Brighton notching up 5 wins.

Manchester United have built a fortress at Old Trafford under Erik Ten Hag. The Red Devils last lost a home game in the 1st game of last season which was against Brighton and Hove Albion. Ten Hag’s first official game in charge of Manchester United ended in a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford. Since then, Manchester United have yet to taste defeat at the Theatre of Dreams. Manchester United were decent enough against Arsenal in most spells of the game. Erik Ten Hag’s men after a defeat always tend to turn up and boy do Manchester United need a win right now to calm things down. United will look to hit Brighton on the counterattack with pace from Rashford and Garnacho. Hojlund will give the Brighton defenders something to worry about.

Brighton on the other hand will have most of the ball. It remains to be seen what they can do with it. Sometimes De Zerbi’s men tend to overdo things and run out of ideas. Brighton’s strengths lie in their flanks. The pace of Mitoma and March could pose United some serious issues and if Ferguson is fit, he could provide the United centre-backs with some issues. Manchester United will have to be defensively astute if they want to beat Brighton on Saturday. The Red Devils playing at home gives them an edge in terms of their chances to win.

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Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester United goes into this game against Brighton as marginal odds-on favourites to win. Manchester United went into this game on the back of some poor performances especially away. United at home however do manage to pull it together. Manchester United do not tend to score a lot of goals but now with Rasmus Hojlund about to start, things could change. The Danish striker looks to be in good form helping his country qualify for the Euros this week. We expect Hojlund to be a focal point in this game if he starts. Bruno Fernandes was impressive for Portugal against Luxemburg. Fernandes scored a goal and assisted 3 in their 9-0 win. With a proper striker upfront for Manchester United, Bruno could be one to keep an eye on for Manchester United.

Bruno also has a good record against Brighton having scored 4 and assisting 2 goals in Manchester United's last 8 goals against the Seagulls. Bruno Fernandes is our betting odds favourite to do well against Brighton.

Brighton and Hove Albion are a team that is very well-drilled in possession. We expect Brighton to have more possession than Manchester United in this game. Evan Ferguson was fantastic against Newcastle United last week. The Irishman scored a hattrick to comfortably beat the Magpies 3-1. Ferguson dropped out of the international games due to an injury so it remains to be seen if he is fit enough to play. If Ferguson starts, he is Brighton’s odds-on favourite to score.

Kaoru Mitoma will be the one to watch in terms of creating goal-scoring opportunities. The Japanese winger already has 3 assists to his name and has created 14 chances from open play in the Premier League which is the highest. We expect this game to be highly competitive and expect both teams to score in this one. Manchester United to win this game on fine margins is our call.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Aaron Wan Bissaka Defender Victor Lindelof Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Diogo Dalot Defender Casemiro Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Christian Eriksen Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): L, W, L, W, D

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Bart Verbruggen Goalkeeper James Milner Defender Adam Webster Defender Lewis Dunk Defender Pervis Estupinan Defender Pascal Gross Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder Solly March Midfielder Evan Ferguson Attacker Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five-games): W, L, W, W, D

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head

Matches Played:31

Manchester United wins:20

Brighton and Hove Albion wins:6

Matches are drawn:5

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds

The odds of Brighton winning are set at 3.23. Manchester United are slight favourites to win with their odds being set at 2.20. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.10. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.