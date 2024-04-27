MUFC (Manchester United) vs BURL (Burnley) Match Prediction MUFC 75 % Chance of Winning BURL 25 % Bet Now! Manchester United are set to lock horns with Burnley in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday. Manchester United with the result of their last game reclaimed 6th spot on the table after Newcastle United lost to Crystal Palace. United remain way off the pace for a Champions League finish however they could still qualify for the Europa League. The competition around them is tough as teams below them are in touching distance and there isn’t a big gap to separate them from the others. A loss could see them slip a couple of places that United do not want going into the last phase of the season. Burnley with a win in their last game against Sheffield United have given themselves a chance to survive. They are just 3 points away from safety and a win here could do them a massive favour in the relegation hunt. Manchester United in their last game faced Sheffield United. The Red Devils started the game brightly as Garnacho had an easy chance to put them ahead however Foderingham made a good save to deny him. An Onana passing error led to Sheffield United taking a shock lead through Bogle. Harry Maguire equalised with a good cross from Garnacho 7 minutes later. Sheffield United went ahead again through Diaz after Dalot and Garnacho failed to put United in the lead. United were awarded a penalty after Maguire was tugged in the box by a Burnley defender. Bruno Fernandes stepped up and scored from the spot. The Portuguese then scored a stunner with his weaker foot to put United ahead before setting up Hojlund to end the game 4-2. Burnley in their last game also faced Sheffield United and they also put 4 goals past them on the day. Brunn Larsen scored the first of the day in the 38th minute. 2 minutes later Assignon doubled the lead. The Blades halved the deficit with Hamer scoring just after half time. The Blades could not sustain Burnley as Lyle Foster and Gudmundsson scored goals number 3 and 4 to practically win the 6-pointer against Sheffield United. It was an important win for Burnley as they did get themselves back into the hunt for safety. Kompany’s only 3rd win on the road as Burnley manager this season.

Manchester United vs Burnley Chance of Winning

Manchester United have dominated Burnley when it comes to recent head-to-head records in recent games. In the last 18 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 11 times, 5 games ended in a draw with Burnley winning 2 times.

Manchester United were once again shocked in their last game at home to Sheffield United when they went behind 2 times on the day. United need to stop making basic mistakes that are eventually costing them points. They have to improve in defending cutbacks as teams have often exploited that area of theirs and Burnley will have studied that. United have the injury issues but they will want to get the job done here.

Burnley does have hope coming into this game. Vincent Kompany has drilled Burnley well. They are a team that plays like a unit even though they have not been successful. Manchester United tend to struggle against well-drilled sides who are capable of playing through them. Burnley has some technical players who could hurt Manchester United. However, to beat United at Old Trafford, Burnley’s players will have to bring their A-game. Hence we believe that Manchester United have a better chance to win this game come Saturday in the Premier League.

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Manchester United vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, Manchester United goes into this game against Burnley as clear odds-on favourites to win their second successive game at Old Trafford. Manchester United are the easy favourites due to their record against Burnley and with United having a bit of confidence after beating Sheffield United.

Manchester United go into this game with some respite after winning a game after a long time. Their home form has also been above average as per their standards this season. The Red Devils have won 56% of their games at Old Trafford. Their scoring record at home is improving with Ten Hag’s men scoring 1.69 goals on average this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.74. Burnley’s away form is really bad but they still do better on the road instead of their home stadium. The Clarets have won just 18% of their games away from Turf Moor.

Their goalscoring record is not very far behind Manchester United as they average just 1.18 goals on their travels. Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We do believe Manchester United should score 2 or more goals in this game. Manchester United have scored 2 or more goals in 6 of their last 7 games at Old Trafford. However, we can also see them easily conceding as well with their defence being in shatters. The Red Devils have conceded 1.50 goals on average this season. They have kept 2 clean sheets in their last 5 home games.

Burnley have conceded at least a goal in each of their last 8 away games in the Premier League. Based on these numbers we do not back either team to keep a clean sheet in this game and back both United and Burnley to score. Ten Hag’s men have only kept a clean sheet in 25% of their games at Old Trafford this season. Burnley on the other hand has failed to score in 29% of their away games. If United had a stable defence we could see them getting a clean sheet but not on Saturday we don’t.

In terms of half-time form, Burnley surprisingly has the better form in comparison to Manchester United in the 1st half of the game. The Red Devils have won 19% of their 1st halves and Burnley with 29% on the road. We however see the first half ending level as Manchester United have drawn 31% of their 1st halves at Old Trafford this season. We expect Manchester United to win in the 2nd half as they have a 56% win rate in comparison to Burnley’s 18%.

In terms of scoring for Manchester United, we back Bruno Fernandes to continue his scoring record against Burnley. Fernandes has scored 6 goals in his last 4 games in all competitions for the Red Devils. He was also on the scoresheet in the reverse tie against Burnley.

The favourite to score for Burnley will be Jacob Brunn Larsen. Larsen has scored in 4 of Burnley’s 5 wins. Larsen has been crucial to Burnley’s success recently and we can see him giving United some problems. Odobert is another player to keep an eye on come Saturday.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Burnley

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Willy Kambwala Defender Harry Maguire Defender Aaron Wan Bisakka Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Casemiro Midfielder Marcus Rashford Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, L, D

Burnley Player List

Goalkeepers: James Trafford, Denis Franchi, Lawrence Vigouroux, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Luke McNally, Owen Dodgson, Hannes Delcroix

Midfielders: Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundson, Josh Brownhill, Scott Twine, Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsey, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien, Mike Tresor, Han-Noah Massengo

Attackers:Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster, Benson Manuel, Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Micheal Obafemi, Jacob Brunn Larsen, Luca Koleosho, Zeki Amdouni, Wilson Odobert

Burnley Playing XI

Player Role James Trafford Goalkeeper Vitinho Defender Ameen Al Dakhil Defender Dara O’Shea Defender Hjalmar Ekdal Defender Josh Cullen Midfielder Josh Brownhill Midfielder Jacob Brunn Larsen Midfielder Wilson Odobert Attacker Zeki Amdouni Attacker David Datro Fofana Attacker

Burnley Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, D, D

Manchester United vs Burnley Head-To-Head

Matches Played:136

Manchester United wins:67

Burnley wins:45

Matches are drawn:24

Manchester United vs Burnley Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.53.

Burnley to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.