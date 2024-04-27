MUFC (Manchester United) vs BURL (Burnley) Match Prediction
MUFC
75%
Chance of Winning
BURL
25%
England
Old Trafford
Manchester United in their last game faced Sheffield United. The Red Devils started the game brightly as Garnacho had an easy chance to put them ahead however Foderingham made a good save to deny him. An Onana passing error led to Sheffield United taking a shock lead through Bogle. Harry Maguire equalised with a good cross from Garnacho 7 minutes later. Sheffield United went ahead again through Diaz after Dalot and Garnacho failed to put United in the lead. United were awarded a penalty after Maguire was tugged in the box by a Burnley defender. Bruno Fernandes stepped up and scored from the spot. The Portuguese then scored a stunner with his weaker foot to put United ahead before setting up Hojlund to end the game 4-2.
Burnley in their last game also faced Sheffield United and they also put 4 goals past them on the day. Brunn Larsen scored the first of the day in the 38th minute. 2 minutes later Assignon doubled the lead. The Blades halved the deficit with Hamer scoring just after half time. The Blades could not sustain Burnley as Lyle Foster and Gudmundsson scored goals number 3 and 4 to practically win the 6-pointer against Sheffield United. It was an important win for Burnley as they did get themselves back into the hunt for safety. Kompany’s only 3rd win on the road as Burnley manager this season.
Facts:
- Manchester United have a brilliant record against Burnley in the Premier League. They have lost just 1 of their last 12 games, winning 10 and drawing 5 in the Premier League. The Red Devils have also ended up scoring 3 goals in all of their 4 home wins against Vincent Kompany’s team.
- Burnley have a better record against Manchester United at Old Trafford than they have at their stadium in Turf Moor. The Clarets have 6 points in their last 8 games at Old Trafford winning 1, drawing 3 and losing 4. At Turf Moor, they have just 5 points in their last 9 games, winning 1, drawing 2 and losing 6.
- In the Premier League era, Manchester United have conceded a total of 11 goals to Burnley. 9 of those 11 goals have surprisingly come at Old Trafford.
- Manchester United have never lost at home to a team that has been promoted as Championship winners. United have played 31 games at Old Trafford against the Champions of the Championship and have won 24 and drawn 7 of those games.
Manchester United vs Burnley Chance of Winning
Manchester United have dominated Burnley when it comes to recent head-to-head records in recent games. In the last 18 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 11 times, 5 games ended in a draw with Burnley winning 2 times.
Manchester United were once again shocked in their last game at home to Sheffield United when they went behind 2 times on the day. United need to stop making basic mistakes that are eventually costing them points. They have to improve in defending cutbacks as teams have often exploited that area of theirs and Burnley will have studied that. United have the injury issues but they will want to get the job done here.
Burnley does have hope coming into this game. Vincent Kompany has drilled Burnley well. They are a team that plays like a unit even though they have not been successful. Manchester United tend to struggle against well-drilled sides who are capable of playing through them. Burnley has some technical players who could hurt Manchester United. However, to beat United at Old Trafford, Burnley’s players will have to bring their A-game. Hence we believe that Manchester United have a better chance to win this game come Saturday in the Premier League.
Manchester United vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, Manchester United goes into this game against Burnley as clear odds-on favourites to win their second successive game at Old Trafford. Manchester United are the easy favourites due to their record against Burnley and with United having a bit of confidence after beating Sheffield United.
Manchester United go into this game with some respite after winning a game after a long time. Their home form has also been above average as per their standards this season. The Red Devils have won 56% of their games at Old Trafford. Their scoring record at home is improving with Ten Hag’s men scoring 1.69 goals on average this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.74. Burnley’s away form is really bad but they still do better on the road instead of their home stadium. The Clarets have won just 18% of their games away from Turf Moor.
Their goalscoring record is not very far behind Manchester United as they average just 1.18 goals on their travels. Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We do believe Manchester United should score 2 or more goals in this game. Manchester United have scored 2 or more goals in 6 of their last 7 games at Old Trafford. However, we can also see them easily conceding as well with their defence being in shatters. The Red Devils have conceded 1.50 goals on average this season. They have kept 2 clean sheets in their last 5 home games.
Burnley have conceded at least a goal in each of their last 8 away games in the Premier League. Based on these numbers we do not back either team to keep a clean sheet in this game and back both United and Burnley to score. Ten Hag’s men have only kept a clean sheet in 25% of their games at Old Trafford this season. Burnley on the other hand has failed to score in 29% of their away games. If United had a stable defence we could see them getting a clean sheet but not on Saturday we don’t.
In terms of half-time form, Burnley surprisingly has the better form in comparison to Manchester United in the 1st half of the game. The Red Devils have won 19% of their 1st halves and Burnley with 29% on the road. We however see the first half ending level as Manchester United have drawn 31% of their 1st halves at Old Trafford this season. We expect Manchester United to win in the 2nd half as they have a 56% win rate in comparison to Burnley’s 18%.
In terms of scoring for Manchester United, we back Bruno Fernandes to continue his scoring record against Burnley. Fernandes has scored 6 goals in his last 4 games in all competitions for the Red Devils. He was also on the scoresheet in the reverse tie against Burnley.
The favourite to score for Burnley will be Jacob Brunn Larsen. Larsen has scored in 4 of Burnley’s 5 wins. Larsen has been crucial to Burnley’s success recently and we can see him giving United some problems. Odobert is another player to keep an eye on come Saturday.
Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Burnley
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Willy Kambwala
|
Defender
|
Harry Maguire
|
Defender
|
Aaron Wan Bisakka
|
Defender
|
Kobee Mainoo
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Casemiro
|
Midfielder
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Midfielder
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
Attacker
|
Alejandro Garnacho
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, L, D
Burnley Player List
Goalkeepers: James Trafford, Denis Franchi, Lawrence Vigouroux, Arijanet Muric
Defenders: Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Luke McNally, Owen Dodgson, Hannes Delcroix
Midfielders: Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundson, Josh Brownhill, Scott Twine, Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsey, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien, Mike Tresor, Han-Noah Massengo
Attackers:Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster, Benson Manuel, Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Micheal Obafemi, Jacob Brunn Larsen, Luca Koleosho, Zeki Amdouni, Wilson Odobert
Burnley Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
James Trafford
|
Goalkeeper
|
Vitinho
|
Defender
|
Ameen Al Dakhil
|
Defender
|
Dara O’Shea
|
Defender
|
Hjalmar Ekdal
|
Defender
|
Josh Cullen
|
Midfielder
|
Josh Brownhill
|
Midfielder
|
Jacob Brunn Larsen
|
Midfielder
|
Wilson Odobert
|
Attacker
|
Zeki Amdouni
|
Attacker
|
David Datro Fofana
|
Attacker
Burnley Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, D, D
Manchester United vs Burnley Head-To-Head
Matches Played:136
Manchester United wins:67
Burnley wins:45
Matches are drawn:24
Manchester United vs Burnley Betting Odds
Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.53.
Burnley to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.50.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.00.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester United
They showed good resilience in their last game against Sheffield United to come back from a goal down twice to win. Burnley on the flipside is a better team than Sheffield United. They are better composed on the ball and are more clinical. However, they remain a team who are 19th placed in the league. We expect Burnley like all other teams to not give Manchester United an easy ride but we expect Ten Hag’s men to get the job done.
Parimatch