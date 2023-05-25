Manchester United vs Chelsea Match Prediction MUFC 76 % Chance of Winning CHE 24 % Bet Now! Manchester United and Chelsea are set to face off in the penultimate game of the Premier League at Old Trafford on Thursday. Manchester United currently sit in the 4th spot in the Premier League table with 69 points having played 36 games. Chelsea on the other hand sit in 12th place with 43 points from 36 games. Back-to-back wins in the Premier League for Manchester United have all but ensured a Champions League spot for next season. The Red Devils now require just a point from their final two games to feature amongst Europe's elite next season. Consecutive defeats to Brighton and West Ham put United's top 4 hopes in limbo after Liverpool went on a 7-game winning run to come within a point of them. Liverpool’s draw to Aston Villa at Anfield has made United's equation of qualifying for the Champions League much easier. The Red Devils however also took care of their own business as they beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium last Saturday. Casemiro scored the only goal of the game in the 9th minute to secure Manchester United’s 21st win of the season. Manchester United were dominant in the 1st half and should have put the game to bed but missed quite a few chances. Bournemouth got themselves back into the game in the 2nd half and worked David De Gea to make some important saves to keep Manchester United in the game. The Red Devils managed to hold on in the end with David De Gea confirming his Golden Glove award win for the highest clean sheets in the Premier League. Chelsea went into the game against Manchester City on the back of a win against Bournemouth and a draw at home to Nottingham Forest. The title was already wrapped up for Manchester City as Arsenal a day before. That prompted the Citizens to make wholesale changes for the game against Chelsea. The likes of Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Ilkay Gundogan all found themselves on the bench. That did not help Chelsea in any way as Manchester City still managed to beat them 1-0. Julian Alvarez scored the only goal of the game in the 12th minute to hand Chelsea their 15th loss of the season.

On this page Facts

Manchester United vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

Manchester United vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester United Player List

Chelsea Player List

Manchester vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Manchester United vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Our Prediction Facts Manchester United have not lost a single game in any of the last 27 home games they have played at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are also unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games against Chelsea. If they avoid defeat on Thursday, it will be the 1st time in history that Chelsea has failed to beat the Red Devils in 11 consecutive games in the Premier League.

26 games between Manchester United and Chelsea have ended in a draw. No other fixture in the Premier League has witnessed these many draws in the Premier League.

Each of the last 5 games between these two teams has ended in a draw. The last three games have ended with the same 1-1 scoreline.

Chelsea has lost on 3 out of 5 occasions when it comes to their final away game of the season.

The Red Devils have kept a clean sheet in their last 6 home games in the Premier League.

If Manchester United beat Chelsea and qualifies for the Champions League next season, Erik Ten Hag would become only the third Dutch manager to guide his side to the Champions League. The other two were Guus Hiddink for Chelsea and Louis Van Gaal for Manchester United.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, both teams played out a 1-1 draw with Casemiro scoring in the death to equalise for Manchester United.

Anthony Martial has scored 4 goals and registered one assist in his last four starts against Chelsea.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

Both these teams have the most even head-to-head records in recent times. There isn’t much to separate Chelsea and Manchester United. In the last 43 games between these two sides, Manchester United has won 14 games; 15 games have ended in a draw with Chelsea also winning 14 times. Manchester United have produced the most draws in the Premier League when they face each other.

Manchester United have been fantastic at home this season. They have an average win percentage of 76% at Old Trafford collecting 2.47 points a game. Manchester United last lost a Premier League at Old Trafford on the opening day of this season against Brighton and Hove Albion. United have won 13 games, drawn 3 and lost only 1 game at home this season.

On the flip side, Chelsea has shown some really poor displays away from home. The Blues have just won 5, drawn 4 and lost 9 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of 28% and collect 1.06 points away from home. Chelsea has 3 defeats and 2 wins in their last 5 away games.

Most of the time, this result tends to end in a draw of late but we do not imagine that it would be the case this time. Chelsea looks like a shadow of themselves from last year and Manchester United keep going from strength to strength at home. Manchester United have a better chance of winning against Chelsea.

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Manchester United vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester United goes into this game as odds-on favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Manchester United tend to score only 1.76 goals on average at Old Trafford this season. The Red Devils have not often won games by high margins this season. Marcus Rashford has missed Manchester United's last two matches in the Premier League. The English striker is now expected to be fit for the game against Chelsea and will be the odds-on favourite to score for the Red Devils. Manchester United's top scorer could have a field day on the left considering Chelsea’s weaknesses with their right-backs. We however predict that this won’t be a high-scoring game and backing both teams to score a combined under 2.5 goals can gain returns. The last five games in the Premier League between these two sides have just produced 6 goals in total for both teams.

Chelsea has been very poor on the road and has conceded 1.33 goals on an average away this season. Whilst their defence has not been terrible, their troubles lie in their attack. The Blues have scored just 0.94 goals from an xG of 1.55 goals on average in away games this season. Hence, we predict that Manchester United could end up winning by keeping a clean sheet. Chelsea failed to score in their last game against Manchester City and may also find it difficult to find a goal against a team with the highest clean sheets this season.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Chelsea

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Jack Butland

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Fred, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Marcel Sabitzer, Donny Van De Beek

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Wout Weghorst

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role David De Gea Goalkeeper Aaron Wan Bisakka Defender Victor Lindelof Defender Luke Shaw Defender Raphael Varane Defender Casemiro Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Christian Eriksen Midfielder Antony Attacker Anthony Martial Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, L, L, W

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Eduoard Mendy, Marcus Bettinelli

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell,

Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Caesar Azpilicueta, Marc Cucurella, Wesley

Fofana

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek,

Mason Mount, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka

Attackers:Piere-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic, Joao Felix, Mykhailo

Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Hakim Ziyech, David Fofana, Kai

Havertz, Noni Madueke

Chelsea’s Playing XI

Player Role Kepa Arrizabalaga Goalkeeper Lewis Hall Defender Kalidou Koulibaly Defender Trevor Chalobah Defender Thiago Silva Defender Connor Gallagher Midfielder Matteo Kovacic Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Raheem Sterling Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Joao Felix Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, L, L

Manchester vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:192

Manchester United wins:81

Chelsea wins:55

Matches are drawn:56

Manchester United vs Chelsea Betting Odds

The odds of Chelsea winning are set at 5.60. Manchester United are the favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.82. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.65. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.