MUFC (Manchester United) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction MUFC 47 % Chance of Winning CHE 53 % Bet Now! Manchester United are all set to host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday at Old Trafford. This will be a very crucial game for the top four aspirations for both teams. This game is though more important for Manchester United as they are in 13th place, 7 points off Aston Villa in 4th. Chelsea, on the other hand, is 5th on the table, just a point behind Aston Villa. A win for Chelsea keeps them firmly in the hunt; however, a loss would bring Manchester United straight back into the picture as the deficit would reduce to just 3 points between the 2 teams. Manchester United in their last game travelled to the London Stadium to face West Ham United. The Red Devils were highly wasteful in the first half, as Garnacho and Dalot missed some absolute sitters. West Ham punished them in the second half with Summerville scoring. Casemiro equalised with a good header. However, VAR cost United the game in the final minutes after they overturned the referee’s on-field call, awarding West Ham a penalty that Bowen converted. Chelsea, on the other hand, faced Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge last week. Nicolas Jackson found the opening goal from Neto’s assist before Cole Palmer made a defence-splitting pass. Isak equalised for the visitors taking the score level at the break. However, Palmer scored early in the second half to win the game for the Blues.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

Manchester United narrowly have the better record against Chelsea in the recent head-to-head games. In the last 46 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 16 times; 15 games ended in a draw, with Chelsea winning 15 times.

There will be a new bounce for Manchester United as Erik Ten Hag was sacked after the loss to West Ham in the Premier League last week. Nistelrooy stepped in as interim manager and actually had a good debut as Manchester United beat Leicester City by 5 goals to 2 in the Carabao Cup midweek. This is a very crucial game for Manchester United, as their tiny hope of finishing in the top 4 rests on this. Manchester United will have to be clinical in terms of their attack. Wasting chances like they did against West Ham United will not work against Chelsea.

The Blues under Enzo Maresca are a good attacking unit. They have drowned a lot of teams by scoring big. It is a perfect time to play Manchester United as they are at their worst; however, Chelsea also needs to vary as their record at Old Trafford has not been good. The Blues won their Premier League tie against Newcastle United; however, they lost at St James’ Park in the Carabao Cup this week. We do believe the difference between the two teams is their attack. Chelsea are lethal and clinical, and Manchester United are blunt and wasteful. That is why we do believe that Chelsea has a better chance of winning this game come Sunday.

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Manchester United vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, the odds between Manchester United and Chelsea favour the away team as Enzo Maresca’s men go into this game as minor favourites. Chelsea have started the season very strong, as they come into this having won their last against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge. Manchester United came into this game on the back of a new manager appointment in Ruud Van Nistelrooy; however, their form has been very poor. They have 1 win in their last 5 games, which in the eyes of the bookies makes them massive underdogs.

Manchester United this season have not been able to make Old Trafford their fortress. Manchester United have played a total of 4 games at the Theatre of Dreams this season and have just a 50% win record. They have won 2 and lost 2 of their 4 games. Defeats have come to top teams in Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. The home record will be something Manchester United will surely be looking to improve starting from this game.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have a good record away from home this season in the Premier League. The only blot has come in their last game, where they lost 2-1 at Anfield to Liverpool. Prior to that, however, they won their opening 3 games on the road. Chelsea have beaten the likes of Wolves, West Ham, and AFC Bournemouth.

Based on everything, here are our betting tips and predictions for this game. We believe that Chelsea will end up winning this game at Old Trafford. We expect Chelsea to score 2 or more goals in this game. Chelsea last season also scored 4 goals against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge and 1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. We also expect Manchester United to score in this game. Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in 2 of their 4 away games; however, they have conceded in their most recent game against Liverpool. No team to get a clean sheet in this game is our call in this game. We do see goals in this game having goals. Both teams to score a combined total of 2.5 or more goals is our call.

We back Moises Caicedo to get a yellow card in this game. Caicedo will have a lot on his hands against this Manchester United team, who are very good in transition. The Ecuadorian is a very tough tackler. Moises Caicedo this season averages 3.6 tackles per game, and we see him getting close to that number on Sunday. Our call is for Moises Caicedo to make 2 or more tackles against Manchester United.

In terms of scoring for Chelsea, we back Cole Palmer to continue his exceptional record against Manchester United. Cole Palmer has been brilliant since he joined from Manchester City last season. He has scored goals against most opposition, but his best performances have come against Manchester United. Palmer last season scored in both fixtures against Manchester United. He scored 4 goals, with 1 at Old Trafford and a hat trick at Stamford Bridge. Palmer has been carrying last season’s form into this season. He is already one of the top scorers in the Premier League currently. Palmer comes into this game having scored against Newcastle United in his last. Hence, we back him to score anytime in this game.

In terms of Manchester United, we back Bruno Fernandes to keep Robert Sanchez busy in Chelsea’s goal. Manchester United’s captain averages 3.1 shots per game in the Premier League this season. Our prediction is for Bruno Fernandes to take 2 or more shots in this game.

Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Manchester United

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Toby Collyer

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Matthijs De Ligt Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Noussair Mazraoui Defender Manuel Ugarte Midfielder Casemiro Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, L, D

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers:Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Filip Jorgensen

Defenders:Benoit Badishile, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys

Midfielders:Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Tino Anjorin

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Tyrique George, Deivid Washington, Marc Guiu, Angelo Gabriel, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Wesley Fofana Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Moises Caicedo Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Midfielder Pedro Neto Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Noni Madueke Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, W, W

Manchester United vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:195

Manchester United wins:83

Chelsea wins:56

Matches are drawn:56

Manchester United vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.63.

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.55.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.78.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.