MUFC (Manchester United) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction MUFC 55 % Chance of Winning CHE 45 % Bet Now! Manchester United are all set to take on Chelsea under the lights at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday. The Red Devils sit 7th in the Premier League table with 24 points. Chelsea are 5 points behind them sitting in 11th spot on the table. Manchester United in their last game travelled to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United. From the first minute, the Magpies put the Red Devils under pressure. United were second best to every second ball and on most occasions couldn’t get out of their box. United’s best chance in the half came through Garnacho after he was found by Bruno Fernandes. The Argentinian however couldn’t generate enough power on his shot to beat Pope. The Magpies should have led in the first half by at least 3 goals as Miley, Tripper and Isak all came close to scoring. United were poor in the second half as well as they could not even string a couple of passes together. 10 minutes post halftime Newcastle United finally took the lead as Guimares spread the ball out wide onto Trippier who held his width and fired a low cross to Gordon on the back post who tapped in to beat Onana in goal. Towards the end of the game, United did start to attack and towards the end, Antony hit a shot that found its way into the net. United thought they equalised but Antony’s shot hit Maguire before going in who was offside. The Magpies held on to inflict another away loss on Ten Hag. Chelsea meanwhile hosted Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge. The Blues started the game off in fantastic fashion with Enzo Fernandez opening the scoring as early as the 17th minute. Badiashile did very well to place Gallagher’s pass right onto Enzo Fernandez on the far post. The Argentinian did very well to keep his composure and score past the Brighton keeper to make it 1-0. Chelsea kept piling the pressure onto Brighton and that bore fruit once again as Chelsea doubled their lead in the 21st minute. Jackson did well to go out wide onto the far post to head into Gallagher’s corner right back into the crowded box. Former Brighton player Colwill rose highest to head into goal to make it 2-0. Brighton pulled one goal back in the 43rd minute thanks to some poor defending from Chelsea. It got worse for the home side as Gallagher was shown a second yellow and sent off. Brighton dominated Chelsea in the opening spell of the first half but the Blues got a penalty out of nothing as Mudryk was fouled in the box by Milner. Enzo Fernandez once again looked calm and collected as he finished from the spot to restore Chelsea’s two-goal lead. Joao Pedro did score in the 90th minute to make things nervier at Stamford Bridge. However, Pochettino’s side held on to get the three points.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

Manchester United and Chelsea have been two of the pillars of English football in recent times and have given us many excellent games over the years. Manchester United and Chelsea have a very close record when it comes to the recent head-to-head matchups.

In the last 44 meetings between these two sides, The Red Devils have won on 15 occasions, 15 games have ended in a draw with Chelsea winning 14 games. The record between these two sides always continues to be neck-to-neck

Manchester United were disastrous against Newcastle United at St James’ Park in their last Premier League game. The Red Devils continue to lack any cohesion in midfield and often get overloaded in wide areas. Manchester United will need to find a fix to that if they want to win.

Chelsea is a team that concedes chances and if United can start the game off well and score a couple of early goals at home then the pressure could be on the visitors. Chelsea without Gallagher would be short in midfield giving United a slight advantage.

Chelsea however could threaten United on the wings by pushing the likes of James and Cucurella up higher to create more chances and pin United back. This will be a very interesting tactical battle to watch. United playing at home and Chelsea losing Gallagher gives United a minuscule advantage of winning over Chelsea. This will be a very close encounter at Old Trafford.

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Manchester United vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, the odds between these two teams are miniscule showing how close this encounter could be between the two sides. Both teams are on a similar wavelength making it difficult to choose between the two. In terms of tips and predictions, this game is one of the trickiest.

In terms of goals, we do expect this game to be a low-scoring affair based on the statistics we currently have for both teams. Manchester United averaged only 1.14 goals a game this season at Old Trafford. Chelsea on the other hand averages 2 goals a game when they play away from home this season.

Both teams were having troubles earlier on in terms of scoring goals but that has changed a little with United scoring 6 goals in their last three games in all competitions and Chelsea scoring 8 in their last three games. Our tip is to be safe here and back both teams to score 3.5 or more goals combined on Thursday at Old Trafford.

We do expect both teams to score in this game. Manchester United have scored in 71% of their games at Old Trafford this season whereas Chelsea have scored in 83% of their away matches. Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in just 29% of their home games this season whereas Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in 33% of their away games this season.

This indicates that both teams have leaky defences and hence we do expect both teams to score. Manchester United this season have failed to lead a single game going into halftime. Chelsea meanwhile has won just 17% of their 1st halves this season.

Given that it is home support we do expect Manchester United to lead at Old Trafford. This tip is a risk but it could gain great rewards since Chelsea’s record of winning first halves is also not very high.

Manchester United have scored in 7 of their 14 games first this season. Chelsea meanwhile have scored first in just 4 of their 14 matches. We do tip Manchester United to take the lead against Chelsea based on this and again due to the fact of playing at home.

Manchester United are having it tough when it comes to scoring however some of their attackers have picked up the pace when it comes to scoring. Garnacho and Bruno have started to chip in with crucial goals and McTominay is still contributing with goals from midfield. However, in this match, our pick is Rasmus Hojlund.

The Danish striker is yet to score a goal in the Premier League this season but has scored 5 goals in the Champions League already. Hojlund has been unlucky at times and with Chelsea’s centre backs being weak we do feel that the Danish striker could get his first Premier League goal on Thursday against the Blues.

Raheem Sterling is our goal-scoring pick for Chelsea at Old Trafford. Sterling has been in decent form this year. The winger has recently performed well having either scored or assisted in each of his last 3 games. Sterling has 2 goals and 1 assist in those 3 matchups. Sterling could be a problem on either wing considering United do get overloaded in wide areas.

Final Prediction: Manchester United to beat Chelsea.

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Harry Maguire Defender Luke Shaw Defender Sergio Reguilon Defender Sofyan Amrabat Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Scott McTominay Midfielder Antony Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): L, W, W, W, L

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Reece James Defender Thiago Silva Defender Axel Disasi Defender Levi Colwill Defender Lesley Ugochukwu Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Raheem Sterling Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, D, W, L

Manchester United vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:193

Manchester United wins:82

Chelsea wins:55

Matches are drawn:56

Manchester United vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.80.

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.48.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.