Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Prediction for the match
MUFC
70%
Chance of Winning
CPFC
30%
England
Old Trafford
Arsenal and Manchester City would be hoping that Crystal Palace can deny United the win so that it's a clear two-horse race at the top. The gap between Arsenal who sits on the top of the table and fourth-placed United is 11 points and Arsenal has a game in hand as well. Manchester United can't afford to lose more points and have to win their upcoming game against Crystal Palace.
These two teams last met two weeks back at the Selhurst stadium. A Bruno Fernandes finish gave the visitors the lead and looked all set to take all three points home. A late free-kick by Eberechi Eze levelled the game in the dying minutes of the game. Wilfrid Zaha had the chance to win the hosts the game but was denied by former Crystal Palace player Aaron Wan Bissaka after he performed the scoop tackle.
Facts
- Manchester United. Manchester United are unbeaten whenever Bruno Fernandes and the new 70 million signing from Real Madrid Casemiro have started together this season. The two losses that United faced since the signing of Casemiro have been to Arsenal and Manchester City. Casemiro didn't start both of these games which indicates he has been a key part of this United side.
- The two teams had previously played a total of 23 games in the English Premier League, with Manchester United winning 15, Crystal Palace winning 3, and five draws.
- Crystal Palace. Crystal Palace has scored only 18 goals this season in their first 20 games and their goal-scoring tally is worse than 18th-placed Bournemouth.
- Crystal Palace is lacking goals upfront and even though they have fast attackers in the form of Odsonne Edouard and Wilfrid Zaha, the lack of goals is costing them crucial games and is docking them points.
Statistics on Manchester United vs Crystal Palace games
Marcus Rashford is in the form of his life and is in brilliant goal-scoring form. He has found the back of the net, ten times in eleven games since the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to an end.
Crystal Palace would be high on confidence going into this game. They have won two out of the three games they have played at Old Trafford since the start of the 2020/21 season. They would be hoping for another upset and dock Manchester United of more points this season.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Manchester United
Manchester United will still be favourites for this match and this match being played at their home, will be an added boost for them. Our Prediction is for Manchester United to win the game.Bet Now!