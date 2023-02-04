Top four aspirants Manchester United take on mid-table side Crystal Palace at the Theatre of Dreams, Old Trafford this Saturday, 4th February 2023. Manchester United would be hoping for a win in their first Premier League match of February. They will face a Crystal Palace side who look good under coach Patrick Viera. They look like a formidable side that can give even the best of teams a run-in on their day. Their quick switch from defence to attack the counter makes this side lethal. This would be an interesting match to watch from a neutral fan's perspective.

Arsenal and Manchester City would be hoping that Crystal Palace can deny United the win so that it's a clear two-horse race at the top. The gap between Arsenal who sits on the top of the table and fourth-placed United is 11 points and Arsenal has a game in hand as well. Manchester United can't afford to lose more points and have to win their upcoming game against Crystal Palace.

These two teams last met two weeks back at the Selhurst stadium. A Bruno Fernandes finish gave the visitors the lead and looked all set to take all three points home. A late free-kick by Eberechi Eze levelled the game in the dying minutes of the game. Wilfrid Zaha had the chance to win the hosts the game but was denied by former Crystal Palace player Aaron Wan Bissaka after he performed the scoop tackle.