MUFC (Manchester United) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction MUFC 77 % Chance of Winning EVFC 23 % Bet Now! Manchester United are all set to host Everton in the early kick-off at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday. Manchester United remain in 6th spot in the table with 44 points from 27 games. The Red Devils are now 6 points behind Spurs who are in 5th place and also have a game in hand. They are 10 points behind Aston Villa who sit in 4th place. A loss in this game would most surely ensure that the Champions League is out of the question. A win would keep pressure as Spurs and Aston Villa face off this week which would see one of the 2 teams drop points. Manchester United in their last Premier League game travelled to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City. They started the game off superbly as Rashford unleashed a stunning shot off a pass from Bruno Fernandes to find the top corner to beat Ederson in goal. United had chances as Rashford was clean through on goal but his touch to put him on one missed the trick as Walker swiped the danger. United went into half-time with the lead but City came back in the 2nd half the stronger team. United could not conjure any attacks as City kept piling on the pressure. They got the equaliser and they turned around the game through Phil Foden with his 2 goals. Erling Haaland made most of the mistake from Amrabat as United suffered their 12th loss of the season. Everton in their last game of the Premier League played host to West Ham United and their former manager David Moyes. Everton were all over West Ham in the opening stages of the game and should have done better. They won a penalty after VAR awarded them one after the ball hit Zouma on the arm. Beto in the absence of Calvert-Lewin stepped up and missed from the spot as Areola jumped the right way. The Portuguese striker made up for his missed opportunity by scoring a lovely header from a cross from Garner to put the Toffees ahead. They however crumbled once Zouma equalised for the visitors. West Ham in the dying moments of the game lost the plot as Soucek scored a screamer in the 1st minute of the 90 and then Edson Alvarez scored on the counterattack to win 3-1.

Manchester United vs Everton Chance of Winning

Manchester United and Everton is another fixture that the Red Devils have had the better almost every time, especially at Old Trafford. In the last 36 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 20 times, 9 games ended in a draw with Everton winning just 7 times.

Manchester United were easily beaten by Manchester City in the 2nd half. United in that game played a low block and attacked on the counter. We expect a role reversal in this game with Manchester United having most of the ball. United after defeat do tend to bounce back when their next fixture is at home. We expect Rasmus Hojlund to be fit for this game which gives them an outlet upfront.

Everton has been one of the league's poorest sides in terms of form when the last 10 games are considered. The Toffees cannot seem to win games. They lack the cutting edge so many times with them failing to kill games off. This could be a real disadvantage whilst playing any team let alone Manchester United at Old Trafford. Hence we believe that Manchester United go into this game with an easily better chance of winning. Everton may have just forgotten how to win games and a change of that at Old Trafford looks unlikely.

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Manchester United vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the majority of the oddsmakers, Manchester United go into this game against Everton as big odds-on favourites to claim victory at Old Trafford. Manchester United are big favourites this time due to their record against Everton and the poor form the latter are in currently.

Manchester United as per their standards have had a poor home record this season having won 54% of their games at Old Trafford. Their scoring record has also been a sight for sore eyes. Ten Hag’s men have scored 1.46 goals on average this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.70 at the Theatre of Dreams. Everton’s form away from home however is worse. The Toffees have won just 38% of their games away from Goodison Park.

Their goalscoring record is even worse as they average just 0.92 goals on their travels. Based on the above numbers we predict the following outcomes. We do believe Manchester United will score 2 or more goals in this game. The Red Devils have not scored 2 or more in their last 2 games however before that they were on a good scoring run.

Manchester United do make it a point to score in Premier League games. Everton conceded 1.46 goals on average away from Goodison Park hence we can see Manchester United getting at least 2 goals in this game on Saturday. We however do not back Manchester United to keep a clean sheet in this game. United have only kept a clean sheet in 23% of their games at Old Trafford this season. Everton on the other hand has failed to score in 38% of their away games this season. Hence as per the numbers, United do have a shout to keep a clean sheet but considering their defensive instabilities we do not expect them to hold Everton in this game.

In terms of half-time form, both Manchester United and Everton have poor numbers when it comes to leading at the break. The Red Devils have won 15% of their 1st halves and Everton just 8% on the road. However, we have to back Manchester United to go into halftime with the lead. We expect Manchester United to start strong and score 1st in this game. Ten Hag’s men have scored 1st in 14 of their 27 games with a 52% record this season. Everton is not far behind as they have scored first in 13 of their 27 games. We however back the home team to get on the scoresheet first.

In terms of scoring for Manchester United we back Rasmus Hojlund if fit to once again be amongst the goals. The Danish striker was firing on all cylinders before his injury. United lost a spark after he went but if he is back he is the favourite to score. If Hojlund is not fit be back Garnacho to score in this game. The Argentine also scored in the last fixture with a stunning overhead kick.

Taking recent events into account for Everton, Beto becomes the best option to back when it comes to scoring. United have a big problem when it comes to defending set pieces and we can see Beto taking advantage of that with his height and physicality. The striker also scored in his last game against West Ham for the Toffees.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Everton.

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Jonny Evans Defender Raphael Varane Defender Victor Lindelof Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Casemiro Midfielder Marcus Rashford Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, W, W

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jarrod Branthwaite Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder James Garner Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Beto Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): L, D, D, L, D

Manchester United vs Everton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:212

Manchester United wins:94

Everton wins:71

Matches are drawn:47

Manchester United vs Everton Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.89.

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.90.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.